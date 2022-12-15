- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 151
Profit Trades:
786 (68.28%)
Loss Trades:
365 (31.71%)
Best trade:
49.67 USD
Worst trade:
-25.98 USD
Gross Profit:
3 538.78 USD (203 469 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 445.19 USD (102 238 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (70.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
172.47 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
48.02%
Max deposit load:
12.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
16.99
Long Trades:
472 (41.01%)
Short Trades:
679 (58.99%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
1.82 USD
Average Profit:
4.50 USD
Average Loss:
-3.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-117.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-117.32 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
10.04%
Annual Forecast:
121.87%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.44 USD
Maximal:
123.20 USD (7.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.25% (123.20 USD)
By Equity:
38.57% (592.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|400
|AUDNZD
|394
|NZDCAD
|355
|EURUSD
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|892
|AUDNZD
|500
|NZDCAD
|702
|EURUSD
|-1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|47K
|AUDNZD
|18K
|NZDCAD
|36K
|EURUSD
|7
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.67 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -117.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.20 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.23 × 22
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.28 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.33 × 27
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.40 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.41 × 609
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.43 × 469
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.45 × 5093
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.45 × 22
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.49 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.50 × 1844
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.55 × 110
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.58 × 5807
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
2 069%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
200
99%
1 151
68%
48%
2.44
1.82
USD
USD
39%
1:500