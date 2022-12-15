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Thi Thu Ha Hoang

Boring Pips MEDIUM RISK

Thi Thu Ha Hoang
Thi Thu Ha Hoang

Thi Thu Ha Hoang

4.7 (73)
Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Andy, and I am an algorithmic trader currently managing funds for a hedge fund based in Japan and New Zealand. I began my trading career in 2014 and shifted towards quantitative trading in 2018, specializing in low-frequency trades. About four years ago
4 products 2 signals 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
200 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2022 2 069%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 151
Profit Trades:
786 (68.28%)
Loss Trades:
365 (31.71%)
Best trade:
49.67 USD
Worst trade:
-25.98 USD
Gross Profit:
3 538.78 USD (203 469 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 445.19 USD (102 238 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (70.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
172.47 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
48.02%
Max deposit load:
12.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
16.99
Long Trades:
472 (41.01%)
Short Trades:
679 (58.99%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
1.82 USD
Average Profit:
4.50 USD
Average Loss:
-3.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-117.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-117.32 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
10.04%
Annual Forecast:
121.87%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.44 USD
Maximal:
123.20 USD (7.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.25% (123.20 USD)
By Equity:
38.57% (592.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 400
AUDNZD 394
NZDCAD 355
EURUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 892
AUDNZD 500
NZDCAD 702
EURUSD -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 47K
AUDNZD 18K
NZDCAD 36K
EURUSD 7
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.67 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -117.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.20 × 5
Tickmill-Live04
0.23 × 22
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.33 × 27
Axi-US09-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.40 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.41 × 609
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.43 × 469
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.45 × 5093
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarkets-Live22
0.49 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.50 × 1844
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live02
0.55 × 110
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.58 × 5807
141 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.04.29 05:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.27 01:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.02 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.31 09:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.02 23:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.01 03:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.04 14:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.04 08:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.03 22:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.03 20:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.03 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.03 16:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.03 15:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.03 13:07
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.03 12:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.03 07:03
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.19 21:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.19 02:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Boring Pips MEDIUM RISK
99 USD per month
2 069%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
200
99%
1 151
68%
48%
2.44
1.82
USD
39%
1:500
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