Royal Radiante EURUSD
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Royal Radiante is an automated scalping robot that uses a very advanced Logic, Proprietary Indicator, Alot of Technical analysis.
- Tested and Proven itself on real accounts with a Good Realistic risk-to-reward ratio.
- The Logic in this strategy is the core of its performance, Even with bad optimization this strategy will still be very profitable!
- This strategy does not use Any High & Risky Methods like Martingale / Grid Systems. This Strategy will not have high equity Downdraw ever! due to NO increase in lot sizes!
- This Strategy uses 2011-2021 historical data for research to train and predict waves of price movement in Common Patterns. Using a combination of Short & long repeating patterns in Multiple Time Frames.
Advantages
- This Strategy EA will be Updated Every 4 months so that I can consistently look back at my work and find ways to improve it. Especially to make it easier to use and more user friendly
- This is a scalper and you will see consistent profit, especially during big News Movements!
- Every order is strictly Monitoredand always have a predefined stop loss.
- The Strategy does not use Take Profit and closes orders based on alot conditions. This help to not limit the possible profits, Allowing to capture Big & Fast price movements.
- Each order is strictly tracked by the trading system and a protective stop loss is set for each of them separately
- The main expert advisor settings and wave forecasts are visualized on the chart for interactivity and convenience
- No optimization is required to start trading, but you can optimize the size of the Position Either by Fixed or Variable.
- Do Change the Magic number... for each Chart.
I want all my traders to be confident, if you want to prove this in a real account - Please buy the Basic version which allows max of 0.01 lot of trading for demonstration purposes to prove your confidence in my EA.
Settings to Change!
You Need A GOOD Broker Like IC Markets! Bad broker with High Comission/Spread will not work well!
You Should Change CanOptimized2 to 10 - Some Broker Does not allow Small Position Modifications! then Change CanOptimized1 to 35 Instead!
You can optimize but this is not required, the default parameters are good for EURUSD
Requirements
|Trading pairs
|EURUSD
|Minimum deposit
|$100
|Leverage
|At least 1:30
|Brokers
|Low/Raw spreads and Low Commission like (IC Markets) - VPS not required but good to have.
The real world results may difer due to your broker quality.
The backtest are not Guarantee of realworld performance.