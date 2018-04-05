Royal Radiante EURUSD

Royal Radiante is an automated scalping robot that uses a very advanced Logic, Proprietary Indicator, Alot of Technical analysis. 

  1. Tested and Proven itself on real accounts with a Good Realistic risk-to-reward ratio.
  2. The Logic in this strategy is the core of its performance, Even with bad optimization this strategy will still be very profitable!
  3. This strategy does not use Any High & Risky Methods like Martingale / Grid Systems. This Strategy will not have high equity Downdraw ever! due to NO increase in lot sizes!
  4. This Strategy uses 2011-2021 historical data for research to train and predict waves of price movement in Common Patterns. Using a combination of Short & long repeating patterns in Multiple Time Frames.
The backtest GENUINE! I DO NOT USE averaging, Pre-history reading, overoptimization, and other pointless methods to make the backtest result look nice! 


Advantages

  • This Strategy EA will be Updated Every 4 months so that I can consistently look back at my work and find ways to improve it. Especially to make it easier to use and more user friendly 
  • This is a scalper and you will see consistent profit, especially during big News Movements!
  • Every order is strictly Monitoredand always have a predefined stop loss.
  • The Strategy does not use Take Profit and closes orders based on alot conditions. This help to not limit the possible profits, Allowing to capture Big & Fast price movements.
  • Each order is strictly tracked by the trading system and a protective stop loss is set for each of them separately
  • The main expert advisor settings and wave forecasts are visualized on the chart for interactivity and convenience
  • No optimization is required to start trading, but you can optimize the size of the Position Either by Fixed or Variable.
  • Do Change the Magic number... for each Chart.


I want all my traders to be confident, if you want to prove this in a real account - Please buy the Basic version which allows max of 0.01 lot of trading for demonstration purposes to prove your confidence in my EA.


Settings to Change!

You Need A GOOD Broker Like IC Markets! Bad broker with High Comission/Spread will not work well!

You Should Change CanOptimized2 to 10 - Some Broker Does not allow Small Position Modifications! then Change  CanOptimized1 to 35 Instead!

You can optimize but this is not required, the default parameters are good for EURUSD


Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD
Minimum deposit 
 $100
Leverage
 At least 1:30 
Brokers Low/Raw spreads and Low Commission like (IC Markets) - VPS not required but good to have. 

The real world results may difer due to your broker quality.

The backtest are not Guarantee of realworld performance.

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Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Yassir Lamrichi
5 (4)
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Abandon Dangerous Grid Algorithms. Transition to Logic-Driven Gold Trading. XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 is a strict anti-grid, anti-martingale trading engine. It is engineered specifically for traders who demand 100% transparent logic, asymmetric risk-to-reward profiles, and evaluation-ready capital protection. PATH A: PLUG & PLAY (For Hands-Off Traders & Busy Professionals) Don't want to spend hours running backtests and optimizing settings? You don't have to. We do the heavy lifting for you. Be
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Royal Radiante Basic
Mr Jeeraphat Lommahadthai
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Basic Version with Limited Lot sizes for Real world Testing. Royal Radiante   is an automated scalping robot that uses a very advanced Logic, Proprietary Indicator, Alot of Technical analysis.  Tested and Proven itself on real accounts with a Good Realistic risk-to-reward ratio. The   Logic in this strategy is the core of its performance , Even with   bad   optimization this strategy will still be very profitable! This strategy   does not use Any High & Risky Methods like Martingale / Grid Syste
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