Dynamic Pips EA: Installation File

This article provides the latest settings files used with Dynamic Pips EA, continuously updated with the most optimized configurations for each supported currency pair.

You can find individual settings files for each pair — corresponding to the version you're using (MT4 or MT5) — along with the latest update date at the end of this article.

As of August 12, 2025, the rigorous anti-overfitting backtest process has been successfully completed for all currency pairs, and the results have been published — following the same methodology previously applied to the AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD pairs of Boring Pips EA.

I. Overview of Portfolio Performance

Since Dynamic Pips EA is a single-symbol EA, each backtest can only be run one pair at a time.

This structure offers several key advantages:

Easier optimization and customization

Faster and more stable backtesting

Fewer errors during execution

Flexible portfolio adjustment by the user

However, a key limitation is that you cannot test the entire portfolio at once, making it harder to evaluate overall multi-symbol performance under real trading conditions.

To overcome this, we developed a multi-symbol simulation EA, which replicates the behavior of Dynamic Pips across all 11 supported pairs using their default settings.

Below are the results of three trading scenarios designed with varying levels of risk — Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive.

They were created by running Dynamic Pips EA on different numbers of currency pairs and varying lot sizes. The results are based on analysis from Quant Analyzer 4, which provides users with a deeper understanding of portfolio-level performance, helping to set realistic expectations for both returns and risks when running the EA in live conditions.

Please select the scenario you feel most suitable and download the attached ZIP file containing the corresponding setting files for installation.





1. Conservative Scenario:

Currency pairs: 9 pairs — AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, EURGBP, NZDCHF, NZDUSD, USDCAD.

pairs — AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, EURGBP, NZDCHF, NZDUSD, USDCAD. Lot size: All pairs and trade directions use the standard volume of 0.01 lot per 2,500 USD.

Expected performance: Profit: 36% per year, Maximum Drawdown (MDD): 33.9% .

per year, Maximum Drawdown (MDD): . Maximum balance drop during stop-loss events: 28%.













2. Moderate Scenario:

Currency pairs: 11 pairs — AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, EURGBP, NZDCHF, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, EURCHF

— AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, EURGBP, NZDCHF, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, EURCHF Lot size: Double the standard volume for Buy AUDNZD and Buy NZDCAD. All other pairs and trade directions use the standard volume of 0.01 lot per 2,500 USD.

Expected performance: Profit: 48% per year, Maximum Drawdown (MDD): 37.5% .

per year, Maximum Drawdown (MDD): . Maximum balance drop during stop-loss events: 32%.









3. Aggressive Scenario:

Currency pairs: 11 pairs — AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, EURGBP, NZDCHF, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, EURCHF

— AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, EURGBP, NZDCHF, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, EURCHF Lot size: Double the standard volume for AUDNZD, AUDCAD and NZDCAD. All other pairs and trade directions use the standard volume of 0.01 lot per 2,500 USD.

Expected performance: Profit: 60% per year, Maximum Drawdown (MDD): 50% .

per year, Maximum Drawdown (MDD): . Maximum balance drop during stop-loss events: 36%.







II. Performance of Individual Currency Pairs

1. AUDCAD

2. AUDNZD









3. NZDCAD

4. AUDUSD

5. NZDUSD

6. EURCHF

7. EURGBP

8. EURUSD

9. USDCAD

10. NZDCHF

11. CADCHF





ℹ️ The data in this article is sourced from Tick Data Suite, covering the period from January 1, 2010 to May 1, 2025.





III. Settings Files Used

This section provides the official settings files currently used with Dynamic Pips EA, optimized for each supported currency pair.

Each file is available for both MT4 and MT5 versions. Please ensure you download the correct version that matches your platform.

Note:

If you see the same currency pair appearing twice in the setting files, it means the buy and sell lot sizes for that pair are different. In that case, please open two separate charts for that currency pair and apply each of the two corresponding setting files individually.

🔧 (Last update: August 13, 2025)



