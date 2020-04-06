Aurora Scalper Trade
- Experts
- Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Aurora Scalper Trade is an advanced grid system that has been operating on real accounts for years. Instead of being adjusted to reflect historical data (like most systems), it was designed to exploit real market inefficiencies. Therefore, it is not a simple "hit-and-miss" system that survives only by using grid strategies. It leverages actual market mechanics to generate consistent profits.
Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Recommended timeframe: M15
Features
-
Single-chart setup: you only need one chart to trade all pairs
-
Supports multiple currency pairs
-
Strong backtest and live performance
-
No need to adjust GMT
-
Extremely easy to use: just read three lines of instructions below
-
Much more affordable than other high-quality alternatives on the market
How to Install
-
The EA must be attached to only one M15 chart, preferably AUDCAD
-
If your broker uses a suffix (e.g., AUDCAD.a), update the names in the Symbol parameter
-
Use only the recommended pairs. No .set files are needed — all settings are stored internally within the EA
-
Grant access to the news list and time server websites to enable the news filter and time detection features:
Requirements
-
The EA is not sensitive to spread or slippage, but a good ECN broker is recommended
-
The EA should run continuously on a VPS
-
With 1:30 leverage, it is not recommended to use more than low-risk settings on accounts under $3,000
-
With 1:100 leverage, you can use significant risk settings on accounts starting at $1,000
Money Management & Risk Settings
-
Allow Opening a new Grid: enables/disables opening new grids (does not affect already open ones)
-
Lot-sizing Method: choose how lot size is determined according to your risk preference:
-
Fixed Lots: uses the value from the “Fixed Lot” parameter
-
Dynamic Lots: uses the “Dynamic Lot” parameter
-
Deposit Load %: calculates lots based on a percentage of the deposit
-
Presets: four predefined risk profiles
-
-
Fixed Lot: fixed lot size for the initial trade
-
Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based): balance/equity per 0.01 lot
-
Deposit Load %: percentage of deposit to be used for the initial trade
-
Maximum Lot: maximum allowed trading lot
-
Maximum Spread (in pips): maximum allowed spread
-
Maximum Slippage: maximum allowed slippage (for non-ECN accounts)
-
Maximum Symbols at a Time: maximum number of pairs to trade simultaneously
-
Allow Hedging: allows opening trades in both directions on the same symbol
-
Allow Trading on Holidays: enables/disables Christmas/New Year filter
-
Allow to Buy/Sell: enables/disables buy or sell trades
-
Maximum Drawdown Percent: closes all trades if current floating drawdown exceeds the set percentage
Strategy
-
Symbols: list of symbols separated by commas (leave empty to use defaults)
-
Bollinger Bands Period: period of Bollinger Bands to define the upper/lower limits
-
RSI Period: RSI period to filter out low-potential trades
-
Maximum RSI Value: maximum RSI value allowed for trade filtering
-
TakeProfit for Initial Trade (in pips): take-profit for the initial trade (if no grid is opened)
-
TakeProfit for Grid (in pips): take-profit for grid trades. If set to 0, TP is calculated in monetary value
-
StopLoss for Grid (in pips): stop-loss for initial and grid trades (default: 1000 pips)
-
Hide StopLoss: enables/disables hiding of stop-loss
Grid Settings
-
Trade Distance: minimum distance in pips between grid (averaging) trades
-
Smart Distance: automatically adjusts trade distance based on market volatility
-
2nd Trade Multiplier: multiplier for the second trade
-
3rd-5th Trade Multiplier: multiplier for third to fifth trades
-
6th+ Trade Multiplier: multiplier for sixth and subsequent trades
-
Maximum Trades: maximum number of trades within a grid
Others
-
Trade Comment: default comment for orders
-
UID (0...9): unique EA instance ID (usually no need to change it)
-
ShowPanel: enables/disables the informational panel