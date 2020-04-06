Aurora Scalper Trade

Aurora Scalper Trade is an advanced grid system that has been operating on real accounts for years. Instead of being adjusted to reflect historical data (like most systems), it was designed to exploit real market inefficiencies. Therefore, it is not a simple "hit-and-miss" system that survives only by using grid strategies. It leverages actual market mechanics to generate consistent profits.

Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Recommended timeframe: M15

Features

  • Single-chart setup: you only need one chart to trade all pairs

  • Supports multiple currency pairs

  • Strong backtest and live performance

  • No need to adjust GMT

  • Extremely easy to use: just read three lines of instructions below

  • Much more affordable than other high-quality alternatives on the market

How to Install

Requirements

  • The EA is not sensitive to spread or slippage, but a good ECN broker is recommended

  • The EA should run continuously on a VPS

  • With 1:30 leverage, it is not recommended to use more than low-risk settings on accounts under $3,000

  • With 1:100 leverage, you can use significant risk settings on accounts starting at $1,000

Money Management & Risk Settings

  • Allow Opening a new Grid: enables/disables opening new grids (does not affect already open ones)

  • Lot-sizing Method: choose how lot size is determined according to your risk preference:

    • Fixed Lots: uses the value from the “Fixed Lot” parameter

    • Dynamic Lots: uses the “Dynamic Lot” parameter

    • Deposit Load %: calculates lots based on a percentage of the deposit

    • Presets: four predefined risk profiles

  • Fixed Lot: fixed lot size for the initial trade

  • Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based): balance/equity per 0.01 lot

  • Deposit Load %: percentage of deposit to be used for the initial trade

  • Maximum Lot: maximum allowed trading lot

  • Maximum Spread (in pips): maximum allowed spread

  • Maximum Slippage: maximum allowed slippage (for non-ECN accounts)

  • Maximum Symbols at a Time: maximum number of pairs to trade simultaneously

  • Allow Hedging: allows opening trades in both directions on the same symbol

  • Allow Trading on Holidays: enables/disables Christmas/New Year filter

  • Allow to Buy/Sell: enables/disables buy or sell trades

  • Maximum Drawdown Percent: closes all trades if current floating drawdown exceeds the set percentage

Strategy

  • Symbols: list of symbols separated by commas (leave empty to use defaults)

  • Bollinger Bands Period: period of Bollinger Bands to define the upper/lower limits

  • RSI Period: RSI period to filter out low-potential trades

  • Maximum RSI Value: maximum RSI value allowed for trade filtering

  • TakeProfit for Initial Trade (in pips): take-profit for the initial trade (if no grid is opened)

  • TakeProfit for Grid (in pips): take-profit for grid trades. If set to 0, TP is calculated in monetary value

  • StopLoss for Grid (in pips): stop-loss for initial and grid trades (default: 1000 pips)

  • Hide StopLoss: enables/disables hiding of stop-loss

Grid Settings

  • Trade Distance: minimum distance in pips between grid (averaging) trades

  • Smart Distance: automatically adjusts trade distance based on market volatility

  • 2nd Trade Multiplier: multiplier for the second trade

  • 3rd-5th Trade Multiplier: multiplier for third to fifth trades

  • 6th+ Trade Multiplier: multiplier for sixth and subsequent trades

  • Maximum Trades: maximum number of trades within a grid

Others

  • Trade Comment: default comment for orders

  • UID (0...9): unique EA instance ID (usually no need to change it)

  • ShowPanel: enables/disables the informational panel


Recommended products
Shark Expert Advisor
Farhad Kia
5 (1)
Experts
This EA is working based on our Shark indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22786 ). After forward testing this EA for more than 2 months and publishing live signals on our Telegram channel https://t.me/SharkChannel , we received so many positive feed-backs from the clients. Therefore, I decided to put this simple but nice EA on the Market! The robot is multi pair and multi timeframe. So it can monitor several instruments on different timeframes to find shark patterns and then trade
Gold Go Goal
Kittipong Runganotipanich
Experts
GOLD GO GOAL ( GGG SYSTEM ) NEW RELEASES..!! Updated June 2020 Pure Indicator Technical Not  Martingale Not  Hedging Not  Grid Less  risk / More  reward Lots Size : 200 $ / 0.01 standard lots Currency : best on GOLD (XAUUSD) & SILVER (XAGUSD) **********  : ( not recommended ) NZD , JPY , CHF  Time Frame : H1 ( recommended ) or higher Survive on Sideway / Strong gain on Trend / Lower Drawdown ( less than 30% )
Be Bestowed By Heaven
Ding Bo Dai
Experts
1. Rigorous Logical Judgment: Through multiple nested conditions, ensure that opening a position is executed only under specific and strictly constrained circumstances, such as when the program switch is enabled, Fibonacci retracement lines are present, it is not MACD opening time, and the Martingale strategy is not yet activated. This approach avoids unnecessary trades and mitigates unwarranted risks. 2. Integration of Multiple Technical Analysis Tools: Combining Fibonacci retracement lines, Z
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Saint Volume Trader EA
Chow Wooi Chuan
1 (1)
Experts
Saint Volume Trader EA consists of the two sets of strategy. When "read volume" parameter is on, the EA trades with special build-in software to extract volume data from the data provider. Data provider updates real time data for every two minutes. When "read volume" set to false , the EA trade with standard MetaTrader 4 volume indicator. Both strategies have the same concept to read aggregated volume figures from the standard MetaTrader 4 volume indicator or data provider on a certain timeframe
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
LR Hedging Multiply
Sahutchai Theppikul
Experts
Recommendation Currency pair:EURUSD GPBUSD AUDUSD AUDCAD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD AUDCHF AUDJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF Timeframe: M30,H1,H4 Minimum deposit: 10,000 USDcent Account Type: Cent (lot start 0.01) Account Type Trade: Hedge,Free Swap Setting                      Hedging Setting LOT_Percent_Balance    :  Percent Balance Near_PIP        :  Near Martingale (different each Currency pair) Time_Frame        : Time Frame Hedging Martingale_Normal    : Martingale Multiply Close_All_Profit_
UXJrider
Phitsanu Teemuangsai
Experts
UXJ Rider Mt4 UXJ Rider is forex Expert advidor with scalper system with not martigale.Breakout strategy with USD/JPYpair only.The system growth you profit by using RR 1:2.5 and work on Time Frame H1 only and require spread not over 1 pip.Real operation monitoring as well : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/529301 General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100$ use an low spread account avarage lower than 1 pip. Input parameter  This system work with time frame H1 only and setting lot base
Series Control Automatics
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZ
Gold Horizon Scalper
Hong Zi Kian
Experts
This EA runs a combination of Arbitrage and Martingale Ratio Hedging strategy, it scalp through space and leaving behind rebalance orders to keep costs close to current price. The Gold Horizon EA is best for XAUUSD, it works well for pairs with high volatility. I use the strategy in live trading account and it is giving me favorable return every season. I am running this strategy under: https://one.exness-track.com/a/da94m0j8kb You are welcome to send me any inquiry at: pipsstalker1507@gmail.com
Banev EA
Akram Azizi
Experts
This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
Parabolic SAR Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
PARABOLIC SAR PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW  The Parabolic SAR EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capitalize on trend-following strategies using the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) indicator. It dynamically adjusts Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP) levels using the ATR (Average True Range) to adapt to market volatility. Additionally, it incorporates a Moving Average filter to enhance trend accuracy and prevent false signals. This EA is optimized for traders looking for low-risk, high-re
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
Mr Beast Trailing Stop
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST Traling Stop Recomended Eur Usd H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimiento pasado no gara
ZORRO 3 in 1
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
This robot combines three ways of trading and for all uses the same successful money management. All three ways of trading can be used simultaneously or separately. Auto search and trading SR levels and their breakout. News trading - at a specified time placed pending orders for BUY and SELL. Manual opening trades using buttons in the chart. For these your trades will use the same money management as for automated trading. Is recommended ECN broker with minimal spread and with minimal slip and
SIA martingale grid and hedging
Mohammad Siahi
Utilities
This system is very simple.. It uses a martingale grid hedging style strategy by increasing lot sizes and grid levels. The open order step and volume can be both fixed and dynamic. The EA is easily customizable. The EA does not use a stop loss and all positions close when the chart move back from trend and arrive last grid level. Recommended :   pairs : Side way pairs is very good for this system.                                 Time frame : not important.                                Deposit
Titan King
Marco De Donno
Experts
50% off for a limited time!!!                                                                                                 Live Account:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288479?source=Site+Signals+My                                                                                                             Introducing Titan King  Titan Kings trading system   is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA.
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Experts
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
Angry cat
PHILLIP GRAHAM HEWARD
Experts
Classic grid martingale type but with a unique and effective partial hedging algorithm to control and reduce drawdown. developed and set up to run on GB/US 15 min chart with a minimum balance of 2k contact me for set files, I have many depending on if you prefer low drawdown, slow and steady growth, or something more aggressive. live account signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2188734?source=Site recommended account leverage 500:1 all optomisation was done with a £500 - £1000 starting balan
Sonic MT4
Jalaluddin Raheemi
1 (1)
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new (M
Immortal
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:/
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Experts
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
EZ Smart Trend
Pengfei Zhang
Experts
EZ.Smart Trend This EA uses a variety of strategies and functions such as neural network grid scalping, mobile stop loss, automatic lot number setting, etc. Use revolutionary price model algorithms, price behavioral trading, and signature collaborative work with artificial intelligence adaptive processing units. The system adopts some kind of reverse sampling development method, which makes the system show a very substantial benefit in the 13-year historical backtesting. Profit drivers to keep
Personal Trader
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
It works on the breakdown of extremums for a given period, if you set ReversalPos = true, it will work on a rebound from the levels. Advisor using an advanced grid algorithm, the function of protection against high volatility and fast trading mode. It can work as a full machine or in manual mode. It uses invisible for broker dynamic levels for setting a grid of orders, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop. The expert can be used in semi-automatic mode, the position can be opened manually usi
FX Stable Profit
Vojtech Svobodnik
Experts
FX Stable profit i s a fully automatic Expert Advisor for the trading on GBPJPY . FX Stable Profit doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies. This Expert Advisor covers all trades by TakeProfit and StopLoss . FX Stable Profit have been developed to generate stable and profitable trades. Backtest now! FX Stable Profit  has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021 . This Expert Advisor using fixed lot size, which you can set in settings. Recommendations Symbol GBPJPY Timeframe Only H1
Harami 3 pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Harami 3 Pro Limited Edition Forex Robot     Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.    The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs. There are more then 25 Indicators built in to filter as much as possible,  You can also join the Telegram Channel and Group     https://t.me/ +rbMoGQwS0WdjNGU0   https://t.me/+Ft3Q8y4akvxjN2Jk 100 % automated different settings available simple TP and SL Trailing Sto
Jupiter Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of    independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions    JUPITER        It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can dow
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.  MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Experts
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith is a powerful and disciplined algorithm for XAUUSD (gold). It does not use risky methods (grids, martingale, etc.), and every trade is protected by a stop loss . Logic: it looks for a trend move and trades pullbacks , opening only one position per signal. No complex setup — defaults are tuned for live use: drop the EA on a chart and start trading. Why it’s reliable Safe structure: no grids
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price --> $249    Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position ma
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December
Bee Sting
Faisal Ammari
Experts
Bee Sting – Advanced Trend-Guided Grid System Bee Sting is a next-generation grid trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for volatile instruments such as XAUUSD and BTCUSD. It combines a controlled grid engine, EMA slope trend detection, ATR-adaptive spacing, and multi-layer protection mechanisms to deliver a more stable and structured approach to grid trading. Unlike typical martingale systems, Bee Sting does not use lot multipliers. All grid layers use a fixed lot size, allowing the trad
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.74 (91)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: The First Self-Learning Trading System on the Market Allow me to introduce   EvoTrade —a unique trading advisor built using cutting-edge technologies in computer vision and data analysis. It is the first self-learning trading system on the market, operating in real-time. EvoTrade analyzes market conditions, adapts strategies, and dynamically adjusts to changes, delivering exceptional precision in any environment. EvoTrade   employs advanced neural networks, including Long Short-Term Me
More from author
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Golden Arrow Scalper
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (1)
Indicators
Discover the Future of Trading with Easy Entry Points! Developed by the renowned Felipe FX, Easy Entry Points is the next generation of trading indicators, designed to provide an intuitive and efficient trading experience. With advanced features and a user-friendly interface, this indicator is the perfect tool for traders of all levels. Key Features: Easy Entry Signal:   Identify ideal entry points based on fast and slow EMA crossovers, ensuring precise and timely trading decisions. Sound Alert
Usd Killer Gemini AI Scalper
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
USD Killer Gemini EA is the solution for traders looking to maximize their operations with the security of a robust and highly automated strategy. Developed by Felipe FX, this next-generation EA combines cutting-edge technology and advanced indicators to provide efficient and profitable trading. Advanced indicators for confirming entries USD Killer was developed with all the power of Gemini AI and we find patterns that occur daily on the chart, increasing assertiveness in the long term. Confi
Usd Killer Gemini AI Scalper MT5
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
USD Killer Gemini EA is the solution for traders looking to maximize their operations with the security of a robust and highly automated strategy. Developed by Felipe FX, this next-generation EA combines cutting-edge technology and advanced indicators to provide efficient and profitable trading. Advanced indicators for confirming entries USD Killer was developed with all the power of Gemini AI and we find patterns that occur daily on the chart, increasing assertiveness in the long term. Confi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review