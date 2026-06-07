Institutional Risk Manager

The Institutional Risk Manager handles position sizing, order execution, scaled exits, trailing stops, portfolio exposure monitoring, and event-based filters — all from a single on-chart panel in MetaTrader 5.

Lot size is calculated automatically from account balance and stop distance. Scaled exits execute at configurable R-multiples with a broker-side TP at the final target so the exit holds even if the EA is offline. Risk discipline enforced mechanically, not manually.

Risk engine

Set a risk percentage. Drag the SL line to the level you want. The EA calculates exact lot size in real time from account balance and the distance to that stop — no manual calculation, no rounding errors. An ATR-based maximum SL cap prevents outsized risk on wide-stop setups. A minimum SL floor, also ATR-derived, blocks entries where the stop is statistically too tight to be meaningful.

Institutional Invalidation Level

Identifies swing-based structural levels from recent price action and suggests SL placement at logical invalidation points — the price at which the trade thesis is structurally invalid, not just a fixed pip distance. Configurable lookback period, ATR distance bounds, and confluence radius.

Order execution

Market orders and all four pending order types (Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit) placed directly from the panel. No separate order ticket required.

Scaled exit system

Three-stage position management, all R-multiples configurable:

  • Partial close at 1R (default: 50% of position)
  • Stop moved to breakeven at 1.5R
  • Full close at 2R — a broker-side TP is placed simultaneously so the final exit executes even if the EA is offline

The panel label updates dynamically to show the current R-multiple values so there is no ambiguity about what the EA is managing at any stage of the trade.

ATR trailing stop

ATR-based trailing with configurable multiplier. A separate high-volatility multiplier activates automatically when price action warrants wider coverage. Option to activate only after breakeven is confirmed — prevents the trailing stop from tightening prematurely during the early phase of a move.

News filter

Blocks new trade execution during configurable windows around high-impact events from the MT5 native calendar. Time before and after each event is independently adjustable (default: 30 minutes before, 15 minutes after). Existing positions are not closed — only new entries are blocked.

Portfolio exposure panel

Tracks open risk per currency across all positions simultaneously. If a single currency's aggregate exposure exceeds the configured maximum, new trades in that currency are blocked. Prevents the common scenario where three apparently independent positions are all effectively the same directional bet on one currency.

Hedge module

Opens a correlated hedge on a configurable second symbol at a configurable coverage percentage when the threshold is triggered. Correlation threshold, hedge symbol, and coverage percentage are all user-defined inputs.

Integrated Currency Strength panels

CSI panel — Live multi-lookback Currency Strength Index using the same Z-score model as the standalone CSI indicator. Three configurable lookback windows (short, mid, long) with individually weighted contributions. Provides directional context for every execution decision without opening a separate chart.

Strength Matrix (CSM) — G10 currency rankings across M15, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously. Five calculation modes: close-to-close, MA crossover, RSI, RSI-MA, and Stochastic. Sortable by action score. Answers the question "which currencies are gaining momentum right now" across all relevant timeframes in a single read.

Configurable inputs

  • Risk percentage per trade
  • SL buffer in pips
  • ATR period, standard multiplier, high-volatility multiplier
  • Trailing stop activation threshold (minimum pips in profit)
  • Scaled exit R-multiples: Exit1, Breakeven, Exit2
  • News filter windows: minutes before / after each event
  • Maximum currency exposure percentage
  • Hedge symbol, correlation threshold, coverage percentage
  • CSI lookback periods and weighting
  • CSM calculation mode and indicator parameters (MA period, RSI period, Stochastic K/D)
  • Panel position and complete color customization

Part of the Global Investing suite

Designed to run alongside the Global Investing FX Terminal — the analytical EA covering CB rates, COT positioning, carry monitor, economic surprises, options skew, and retail sentiment across all 28 G10 pairs — on a dedicated chart window. The Terminal provides the analytical context. The Risk Manager handles execution with the same precision.

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5 (22)
Utilities
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1 (1)
Utilities
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Utilities
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5 (1)
Utilities
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Utilities
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