Golden Days for MT5

Golden Days MT5

leverage robot, extremely risky, running the risk of losing 100% of the invested capital.

Attention: The risk is maximum. You can indeed break your account. Be careful when using this robot. You can lose all your money. However, if you try to use it consciously, it may be the best robot you have ever used in your entire life and you will never find a robot as good as this one again.

About the Golden days V1 robot: It is my most complete and complex project of all! Basically this robot has 2 goals:

Step 1 = Leverage an initial balance to a final balance

Step 2 = As soon as you reach the goal of step 1, the robot will enter conservative mode

(all values ​​can be edited in its configuration).