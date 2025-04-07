Lux Trade XAU

4.5

Lux Trade XAU is an automated trading advisor designed for intraday trading on the XAUUSD (gold) pair. It uses technical analysis tools and adaptive logic to operate during periods of high market activity.


Key Features:

Developed for XAUUSD

The advisor is tailored for trading one of the most volatile instruments — gold paired with the US dollar.

Market Condition Analysis

Combines candlestick patterns, support/resistance levels, and technical indicators to evaluate potential setups.

Fully Automated Trading

All steps — from market analysis to order closure — are executed automatically based on predefined settings.

Adaptive Strategy Logic

Adjusts to changing market behavior and modifies its approach based on current conditions.

Risk Management Tools

Supports Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trailing stop functionality to manage open positions.

Easy Setup

Simple to install and launch — just add the advisor to the chart and apply your settings.

Suitable for Different Experience Levels

Can be used by both beginners and experienced traders looking to automate part of their trading routine.


How Lux Trade XAU Works:


Once applied to the XAUUSD chart, the advisor monitors price movements, volatility levels, and technical signals. When conditions are met, it automatically opens a trade with defined risk management parameters and manages it until closure.


The advisor is designed for use during high-activity trading hours (London and US sessions), but the trading schedule can be customized.


Avis 2
_ KING
78
_ KING 2025.05.01 10:43 
 

I have already purchased it, can you send me the parameters of XAU?

Jeanvz
20
Jeanvz 2025.04.11 12:42 
 

Not the same on a live account, only losses, but on backtest it is very good, but there is now a new update out, hoping for the best

Produits recommandés
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — Système de Trading Automatisé Missy Fab MT5 est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5, basé sur des algorithmes d’analyse de marché et des stratégies de gestion des risques. Il fonctionne entièrement de manière automatique et nécessite une intervention minimale du trader. Attention ! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l’achat afin de recevoir les instructions de configuration ! Pourquoi choisir Missy Fab MT5 ? Algorithmes d’analyse : trading automatisé 24/7 grâce aux modèles intégré
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
Experts
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Supernatural Li Shao Xia
Dequan Li
Experts
Un concentré de l'essence de plus de dix ans d'expérience de Trading! Tout d'abord, le trading automatique est très difficile de réaliser le trading de tendance, tout comme la question de savoir s'il y a d'abord un indicateur ou d'abord un prix, bien sûr, il y a d'abord un prix et d'autres indicateurs, donc nous nous référons à n'importe quel indicateur. Martingel Trading est une méthode de Trading très célèbre, mais cette méthode conduira à une explosion finale du compte à zéro, le temps d'une
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Experts
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
Experts
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper - scalpeur de ticks à   grande vitesse avec sélection automatique des paramètres pour chaque paire de devises automatiquement. Vous rêvez d'un conseiller qui calculera automatiquement les paramètres de trading ? Optimisé et réglé automatiquement ? La version complète du système pour MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   pour MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Description complète       + DÉMO + PDF L'EA a été développé sur la base de l'expérience acquise en près de 10 ans de program
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
R1 Deep Seek EA - La solution de trading de précision ultime ! Si vous recherchez une approche de trading hautement efficace, cohérente et durable sur le marché du Forex, combinée à un système avancé de calcul de moyenne basé sur les mathématiques, alors R1 Deep Seek EA est la solution parfaite pour vous ! Qu'est-ce qui rend R1 Deep Seek EA unique ? R1 Deep Seek EA est conçu avec une stratégie intelligente qui exécute des transactions précises et calculées. Il place plusieurs ordres d'achat e
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
4.25 (4)
Experts
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Gold Extreme Furious
Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
Experts
Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
TrendExpert EA
Aleh Harlanau
Experts
We are the team of traders with real trading experience and our goal is providing high quality products. Together with the developers we are ready to present a simple and effective long-term Expert Adviser based on determining the trend within a day. The trading bot logic is collecting price data from the beginning of the day until a certain time (which is set in the settings). After that specified time, the EA makes a conclusion about direction (BUY or SELL). The EA does not use grid or marting
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Gold Hedging Scalper Mt5
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
**2025 Hedging Scalper - Next-Gen Trading Precision**   The **2025 Hedging Scalper** is a state-of-the-art trading expert advisor designed for traders who demand consistent performance and precision in volatile markets. Engineered with advanced algorithms, it combines **scalping and hedging strategies** to capitalize on market fluctuations with minimal risk exposure.   ### Key Features: - **Dynamic Scalping:** Identifies micro-trends and executes high-frequency trades with pinpoint accuracy t
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Experts
Promotion actuelle : Plus qu'un seul à 349$ Prix ​​final : 999$ N'oubliez pas de jeter un coup d'œil à notre «   Ultimate EA Combo Package   » sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   Faible risque en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Le Viper EA utilise des entrées de « retour à la moyenne » nettes et efficaces pendant la période de variation des séances de trading (entre 23h et 1h GMT+2, US DST).    Ces transactions ont déjà un taux de réussite très élevé, mais si le marché s
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Neon Trade — une solution de trading ultra-moderne qui vous ouvre la voie vers la liberté financière et le plus haut niveau de performance J’ai cherché à créer une solution de trading unique, capable de répondre aux besoins de tout trader, quels que soient ses objectifs ou ses contraintes. L’idée centrale a été de combiner l’apprentissage automatique (machine learning) à des techniques avancées de trading, afin d’en tirer le maximum de leur synergie. Ce système convient aussi bien pour faire cr
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (362)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.83 (24)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration: Ressource Description Comprendre la Fréquence de Trading d'AOT Pourquoi le bot ne trade pas tous les jours Comment Configurer le Bot AOT Guide d'installation étape par étape Set files AOT MT5 est un Expert Advisor avancé alimenté par
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (12)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (57)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (76)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec précision et discipline. Quantu
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.61 (71)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (71)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (15)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (2)
Experts
VENDREDI NOIR 50% DE RÉDUCTION - NANO MACHINE GPT Prix régulier: $997 au Vendredi Noir: $498.50 (Le prix réduit sera reflété pendant la promotion.) Début de la vente: 27 novembre 2025 - événement du Vendredi Noir pour une durée limitée. Tirage au sort du Vendredi Noir: Tous les acheteurs de Nano Machine GPT pendant l'événement du Vendredi Noir peuvent participer à un tirage au sort aléatoire pour gagner: 1 x activation de Syna 1 x activation d'AiQ 1 x activation de Mean Machine GPT Comment par
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Experts
Surveillance réelle. Tests honnêtes. Aucun battage. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Avant d’entrer dans les détails techniques, voici deux informations essentielles que vous devez connaître : PipsHunter est confirmé par un signal de surveillance en compte réel. L’EA fonctionne en direct depuis plusieurs mois sur un compte réel (Pepperstone), et tout le suivi est entièrement public. Aucune simulation, aucun compte caché, aucun “backtest parfait uniquement” — les résultats du trading réel confirm
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (15)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (87)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (18)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.17 (18)
Experts
INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES ! Ce robot de trading n'est pas conçu pour obtenir un backtest parfait, ni pour une optimisation excessive ou un ajustement de courbe. Il n'utilise aucune stratégie risquée de type martingale ou grille. Son objectif principal est la rentabilité réelle en conditions réelles.    Les stratégies utilisées sont un mélange de mes stratégies éprouvées sur l'or, que j'applique en direct via mes signaux vérifiés. Elles affichent un historique de rentabilité de plus de 13 mois,
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (22)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $449 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining seven independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers
Market Anomalies EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (3)
Experts
INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES ! Ce robot de trading n'est pas conçu pour obtenir un backtest parfait, ni pour une optimisation excessive ou un ajustement de courbe. Il n'utilise aucune stratégie risquée de type martingale ou grille. Son objectif principal est la rentabilité réelle en conditions réelles.    Les stratégies utilisées dans ce robot sont une combinaison de mes stratégies USD/JPY éprouvées, que j'applique en direct via mes signaux vérifiés. Elles affichent un historique de rentabilité d
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Experts
illusion       GoldSKY EA   est un puissant programme de day trading pour la paire XAUUSD (or). Développé par notre équipe...       Compte courant, compte entreprise, appel d'entreprise !     Voir tous les produits :       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  Le bénéfice réel de l'entreprise s'est élevé à plus de 60 000 £. Signal d'alimentation :   http
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (8)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (37)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (492)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.62 (39)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.88 (8)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Experts
Célébration du lancement de l'ABS EA : Pour les 2 prochaines copies , vous pouvez obtenir le nouvel ABS EA (XAUUSD) à un prix de lancement spécial de 109 $  (prix régulier : 365 $) . Guide de configuration et d'utilisation :   Canal ABS . Suivi en temps réel :   Signal ABS .  Fichier de configuration du signal en direct Fichier de configuration de base Qu'est-ce que l'ABS EA ? L'ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (Or) sur le timeframe H1. Il repose
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.25 (12)
Experts
Zenith FX – Système Avancé d’Intelligence Artificielle Mécanique Présentation Générale Zenith FX représente la nouvelle génération d’architecture algorithmique, conçue pour offrir une précision de niveau institutionnel sur XAUUSD (Or) et USDJPY (Dollar/Yen Japonais) . Basé sur la structure analytique introduite dans Axon Shift et Vector Prime, le système intègre un cadre neuronal renforcé, capable de s’adapter en temps réel à la volatilité du marché, aux changements de liquidité et aux corrélat
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (2)
Experts
META i9 – Moteur de Trading Adaptatif Quantique  -  Référence Technique META i9 est un Expert Advisor entièrement autonome basé sur une architecture à trois couches : Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) Avec l’achat de META i9, META i7 vous est offert gratuitement ! (Offre limitée à une semaine) Alors que META i7 repose sur deux réseaux neuronaux coopératifs, META i9 va encore plus loin : Ses architectures neuronales ont été co
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (56)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
Plus de l'auteur
AstroSignal
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
AstroSignal is an automated trading expert designed to implement a flexible grid strategy. It analyzes the market in real time and manages a series of pending orders based on customizable user-defined parameters.  Key Features: Adaptive Grid System The robot builds a dynamic order grid based on current market volatility. Order spacing adjusts automatically to suit market activity. Risk Management Built-in Stop Loss and Trailing Stop options Automatic lot calculation based on deposit size Trade
GoldLine
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
GoldLine Grid Trader is an automated trading advisor designed to implement a customizable grid strategy for managing trades on the Forex market and other financial instruments. The system is suitable for traders who seek a structured and flexible approach to algorithmic trading.  Key Features: Customizable Grid System Users can configure the distance between orders, lot size, and the maximum number of open positions. Automated Lot Management The program adjusts trade volume based on current ac
InfinityTrade
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
InfinityTrade is an automated trading system that applies spectral analysis methods to financial time series to identify dominant cycles in price movements. At its core, the system uses Fourier decomposition applied to historical closing price data. How It Works: InfinityTrade processes market data using Fourier series to extract the most influential cyclic components. This decomposition allows the algorithm to break down complex price behavior into simpler harmonic patterns. The system then e
Quantum Trade
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Quantum Trade is an automated trading robot designed for use during the transition period between the closing of the American trading session and the opening of the Pacific session. It focuses on analyzing short-term price fluctuations and volatility that often occur during these hours.  Key Features: Session-Based Operation The robot activates after the U.S. market closes, targeting the early Pacific session period. This helps capture market dynamics during times of potential volatility chang
StormScalper
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
StormScalper is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to operate during periods of low market volatility using a scalping strategy. The advisor uses technical analysis and signal filtering algorithms to detect short-term trading opportunities. Key Features: • Automated Market Analysis Monitors short-term price impulses, market liquidity, and volume changes. • Multi-Instrument Compatibility Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Can be adapted for other pairs. • Market Condi
The Gold Edge
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Edge is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, specifically developed for the XAU/USD (gold vs US dollar) instrument. The algorithm is optimized for low-spread environments and focuses on precise execution and customizable risk control. Key Features: • Small Stop Loss Use Implements a compact stop-loss to help control potential drawdowns per trade. • Optimized for Low Spread Accounts Ideal for ECN, Raw Spread, or similar account types with minimal commissions. • Flexible Risk M
The Gold Titan
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
Gold Titan MT5
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
Quantelia
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Quantelia — Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Quantelia is an automated trading expert advisor designed specifically for trading the XAUUSD (gold) instrument. Its main purpose is to reduce the trader's workload and assist in making well-balanced trading decisions within a defined strategy. Key Features Developed from scratch based on real trading experience Utilizes a grid strategy with adaptive entry logic and flexible risk management No martingale or aggressive averaging — only logically jus
Caeloria
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Caeloria — Breakout Expert Advisor | XAUUSD Caeloria is a smart, fully automated Expert Advisor built to trade breakouts of key support and resistance levels on gold (XAUUSD). It combines a clear technical concept with flexible settings, allowing traders to tailor the EA to various styles and market conditions. Key Features Automatic level detection – no manual chart marking required. False‑breakout filtering – candle analysis, volatility and impulse filters reduce random entries. Time‑based co
Florencia
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Florencia — Expert Advisor Based on Trendline Breakouts for XAU/USD Florencia is an intelligent trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). It uses a breakout strategy based on trendlines, automatically identifying key levels and entering trades when those levels are broken, with built-in filtering for false signals. Flexible settings for time, risk, and trade management make Florencia a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced trader
Aurelia
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Aurelia — Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Aurelia is a professional gold trading algorithm that opens trades on support and resistance breakouts, using noise filtering, trailing, and time restrictions. Key Features: Trading based on support and resistance levels Precise filtering by UTC time (for example, from 19:00 to 11:00) Reliable protection system: stop loss, take profit, trailing Flexible risk and range settings Supports all timeframes Optimized for XAUUSD Important: Time-based trading
Calista Gold
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Calista Gold — Smart Breakout EA for XAU/USD Calista Gold is a powerful, intelligent Expert Advisor designed for precise breakout trading on the gold market (XAU/USD). It detects key price levels and enters the market on strong impulses with a strict risk and time management system. This EA combines flexible trade control, adaptive trailing, and advanced filtering — a professional solution for any trader.   Key Advantages of Calista Gold • Precise breakout logic: automatic detection of break
Filtrer:
_ KING
78
_ KING 2025.05.01 10:43 
 

I have already purchased it, can you send me the parameters of XAU?

Viktoriia Liubchak
1279
Réponse du développeur Viktoriia Liubchak 2025.05.01 18:14
Thanks for your review!
Of course, I sent you the parameters
Jeanvz
20
Jeanvz 2025.04.11 12:42 
 

Not the same on a live account, only losses, but on backtest it is very good, but there is now a new update out, hoping for the best

Viktoriia Liubchak
1279
Réponse du développeur Viktoriia Liubchak 2025.04.11 13:14
Hello, thank you for your review You only bought the expert a few days ago, so you can't make conclusions according to this expert
Please follow all the settings
Répondre à l'avis