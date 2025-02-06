AstroSignal

AstroSignal is an automated trading expert designed to implement a flexible grid strategy. It analyzes the market in real time and manages a series of pending orders based on customizable user-defined parameters.

 Key Features:

  1. Adaptive Grid System
    The robot builds a dynamic order grid based on current market volatility. Order spacing adjusts automatically to suit market activity.

  2. Risk Management

    • Built-in Stop Loss and Trailing Stop options

    • Automatic lot calculation based on deposit size

  3. Trade Handling

    • Partial closing of positions

    • Grid expansion as price moves

  4. Multi-Currency Compatibility
    Supports all currency pairs

  5. Technical Filters
    Integrated indicators (MA and MACD) help identify market conditions and filter trade signals

  6. Recovery System
    During volatile periods, AstroSignal adjusts grid settings to account for sudden changes

  7. Trade Logging
    Every trade is recorded for performance review and analysis

 Settings Overview:

  • TakeProfit = 10000

  • StopLoss = 10000

  • Fast_ema_period = 30 , Slow_ema_period = 40 (MACD)

  • MATrendPeriod = 20 (Moving Average)

  • Volum = 0.01 (percentage of deposit)

  • Multiplier = 1.4

  • TrailingStop = 0

  • Income = 0.1

  • Distance = 100 (minimum spacing between grid orders, in points)

 Usage Recommendations:

  • Best suited for high-volatility instruments:
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD

  • Optimal performance on ECN/STP accounts with low latency


