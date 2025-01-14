InfinityTrade is an automated trading system that applies spectral analysis methods to financial time series to identify dominant cycles in price movements. At its core, the system uses Fourier decomposition applied to historical closing price data.





How It Works:





InfinityTrade processes market data using Fourier series to extract the most influential cyclic components. This decomposition allows the algorithm to break down complex price behavior into simpler harmonic patterns. The system then evaluates these components to form a model of possible future price behavior, considering market volatility and identified trends.





To enhance the analysis, the robot incorporates a Stochastic Oscillator and two Moving Averages with customizable periods. These additional tools provide dynamic filtering and trend evaluation in different market phases.





Key Features:

• Extraction of market cycles using Fourier series

• Combined analysis with moving averages and stochastic indicators

• Adjustable risk and trade management parameters

• Time zone adjustment for broker server compatibility

• Designed for EURGBP on the M30 timeframe





Recommended Parameters:

• Symbol: EURGBP

• Timeframe: M30

• Account type: any (preferably with low spreads)

• Minimum capital: from $100

• Platform: MetaTrader 4

• Broker: any





Time Configuration:





On live accounts, the system automatically detects the broker’s UTC time shift. In strategy tester mode, the parameter UTC_time_offset must be set manually to ensure accurate operation.





Settings Overview:

• Manual_determination_of_UTC_time_shift — manual or automatic time setting

• UTC_time_offset — broker server time shift

• risk — risk level per trade

• MA_period, ma_period — long and short moving average periods

• TakeProfit, StopLoss, TrailingStop — trade control parameters

• KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing — stochastic oscillator configuration



