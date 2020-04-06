The Gold Edge

The Gold Edge is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, specifically developed for the XAU/USD (gold vs US dollar) instrument. The algorithm is optimized for low-spread environments and focuses on precise execution and customizable risk control.


Key Features:

Small Stop Loss Use

Implements a compact stop-loss to help control potential drawdowns per trade.

Optimized for Low Spread Accounts

Ideal for ECN, Raw Spread, or similar account types with minimal commissions.

Flexible Risk Management

Supports automatic lot calculation based on account balance and user-defined risk level.

Liquidity and Volatility Assessment

Analyzes market conditions before initiating trades to adjust to the current environment.

Versatile Strategy Compatibility

Can be used for short-term scalping on M1 or for more moderate intraday trading setups.

High-Speed Signal Processing

Suitable for use during active market phases such as the European and American sessions.


Recommended Trading Conditions:

Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or equivalent

Minimum Deposit: from $100

Leverage: from 1:100

Timeframe: M1

Trading Hours: During high-liquidity periods (European and US sessions)


