Lux Trade XAU

4.5

Lux Trade XAU is an automated trading advisor designed for intraday trading on the XAUUSD (gold) pair. It uses technical analysis tools and adaptive logic to operate during periods of high market activity.


Key Features:

Developed for XAUUSD

The advisor is tailored for trading one of the most volatile instruments — gold paired with the US dollar.

Market Condition Analysis

Combines candlestick patterns, support/resistance levels, and technical indicators to evaluate potential setups.

Fully Automated Trading

All steps — from market analysis to order closure — are executed automatically based on predefined settings.

Adaptive Strategy Logic

Adjusts to changing market behavior and modifies its approach based on current conditions.

Risk Management Tools

Supports Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trailing stop functionality to manage open positions.

Easy Setup

Simple to install and launch — just add the advisor to the chart and apply your settings.

Suitable for Different Experience Levels

Can be used by both beginners and experienced traders looking to automate part of their trading routine.


How Lux Trade XAU Works:


Once applied to the XAUUSD chart, the advisor monitors price movements, volatility levels, and technical signals. When conditions are met, it automatically opens a trade with defined risk management parameters and manages it until closure.


The advisor is designed for use during high-activity trading hours (London and US sessions), but the trading schedule can be customized.


Comentários 2
_ KING
78
_ KING 2025.05.01 10:43 
 

I have already purchased it, can you send me the parameters of XAU?

Jeanvz
20
Jeanvz 2025.04.11 12:42 
 

Not the same on a live account, only losses, but on backtest it is very good, but there is now a new update out, hoping for the best

Produtos recomendados
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper - scalper de alta velocidade com seleção automática de parâmetros para cada par de moedas automaticamente. Você sonha com um consultor que calcule automaticamente os parâmetros de negociação? Otimizado e ajustado automaticamente? A versão completa do sistema para o MetaTrader 4:    Scalper  TickSniper  para MetaTrader 4 \ TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF O EA foi desenvolvido com base na experiência adquirida em quase 10 anos de programação. Para começar a negociar co
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — Sistema de Negociação Automatizado Missy Fab MT5 é um Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 5, baseado em algoritmos de análise de mercado e estratégias de gestão de risco. Funciona em modo totalmente automático e requer mínima intervenção do trader. Atenção! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para receber as instruções de configuração! Por que escolher o Missy Fab MT5? Algoritmos de análise: negociação automatizada 24/7 com modelos integrados. Flexibilidade: ad
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Experts
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
Experts
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
Universal MT5 RSI
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Robô de negociação no indicador RSI Esta é uma versão simplificada do robô de negociação, usa apenas uma estratégia de entrada (a versão avançada possui mais de 10 estratégias) Benefícios do especialista: Escalpelamento, Martingale, negociação em rede. Você pode configurar a negociação com apenas um pedido ou uma grade de pedidos. Uma grade de ordens altamente personalizável com uma etapa dinâmica, fixa ou multiplicadora e lote de negociação permitirá que você adapte o Expert Advisor a prat
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Robô de negociação no indicador MACD Esta é uma versão simplificada do robô de negociação, usa apenas uma estratégia de entrada (a versão avançada possui mais de 10 estratégias) Benefícios do especialista: Escalpelamento, Martingale, negociação em rede. Você pode configurar a negociação com apenas um pedido ou uma grade de pedidos. Uma grade de ordens altamente personalizável com uma etapa dinâmica, fixa ou multiplicadora e lote de negociação permitirá que você adapte o Expert Advisor a pra
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
Experts
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
4.25 (4)
Experts
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
Supernatural Li Shao Xia
Dequan Li
Experts
Uma coleção de mais de dez anos de experiência comercial a partir da essência do trabalho! Em primeiro lugar, é muito difícil alcançar a negociação de tendência na negociação automatizada, assim como a questão de se há um indicador ou um preço primeiro. Claro, há um preço antes de um indicador, então qualquer indicador a que nos referimos tem atraso. Martingale trading é um método de negociação muito famoso, mas este método levará à explosão da posição final da conta e retornará a zero, que é c
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
GOLD Stone
Ken Iijima
Experts
GOLD Stone EA — The Ultimate Trend-Following Strategy for Gold DISCOUNT - Don't Miss Out! Original Price: $800 → Now: $150 LINE Signal Coming Soon! Stunning Results: 12x Return in 2 Years   Initial Deposit: $10,000 Final Balance: $122,532 Net Profit: $112,532 (+1,125%) Test Period: January 2024 – December 2025 (Approx. 2 Years) Outstanding Performance Metrics Metric Result Rating Profit Factor 19.48 Exceptional (1.5+ is considered good) Sharpe Ratio 2.41 Excellent (1.0
Universal MT5 MA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Robô de negociação no indicador de média móvel Benefícios do especialista: Escalpelamento, Martingale, negociação em rede. Você pode configurar a negociação com apenas um pedido ou uma grade de pedidos. Uma grade de ordens altamente personalizável com uma etapa dinâmica, fixa ou multiplicadora e lote de negociação permitirá que você adapte o Expert Advisor a praticamente qualquer instrumento de negociação. Sistema de recuperação de drawdown, sobreposição de ordens perdidas e proteção de
Gold Extreme Furious
Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
Experts
Princípio de Funcionamento O Golden Extreme Furious EA é um sistema inteligente de recuperação e acumulação de compras (BUY Recovery Grid) desenvolvido especialmente para XAUUSD (Ouro) . Ele combina análise técnica avançada (indicadores AO e AC, de Bill Williams) com uma gestão de ordens inteligente que busca sempre fechar o ciclo em lucro , mesmo após movimentos contrários do mercado. O robô atua apenas em operações de compra (BUY) , aproveitando as correções e recuperações naturais do ouro. Qu
CrossPulse EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Welcome to the World of Precision Trading! CrossPulse EA is crafted with detailed trading logic to empower you, the trader, with a dynamic and customizable tool. Priced at just $65, this EA is designed for those who wish to refine and optimize trading strategies on their own. Please note, CrossPulse is not pre-optimized—it is built to offer a foundation for your optimization, giving you full control of the strategy. Why Choose CrossPulse? CrossPulse employs a two-pronged strategy using MACD and
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Neon Trade — uma solução de trading ultra-moderna que abre o caminho para a sua liberdade financeira e para o mais alto nível de operação Procurei criar uma solução comercial única, capaz de atender às necessidades de qualquer trader, independentemente dos seus objetivos ou desafios. A ideia central foi unir o aprendizado de máquina com técnicas avançadas de trading, de forma a extrair o máximo da sua combinação. O sistema é adequado tanto para impulsionar depósitos pequenos em 1–2 meses quanto
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (21)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (6)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (2)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
AstroSignal
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
AstroSignal is an automated trading expert designed to implement a flexible grid strategy. It analyzes the market in real time and manages a series of pending orders based on customizable user-defined parameters.  Key Features: Adaptive Grid System The robot builds a dynamic order grid based on current market volatility. Order spacing adjusts automatically to suit market activity. Risk Management Built-in Stop Loss and Trailing Stop options Automatic lot calculation based on deposit size Trade
GoldLine
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
GoldLine Grid Trader is an automated trading advisor designed to implement a customizable grid strategy for managing trades on the Forex market and other financial instruments. The system is suitable for traders who seek a structured and flexible approach to algorithmic trading.  Key Features: Customizable Grid System Users can configure the distance between orders, lot size, and the maximum number of open positions. Automated Lot Management The program adjusts trade volume based on current ac
InfinityTrade
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
InfinityTrade is an automated trading system that applies spectral analysis methods to financial time series to identify dominant cycles in price movements. At its core, the system uses Fourier decomposition applied to historical closing price data. How It Works: InfinityTrade processes market data using Fourier series to extract the most influential cyclic components. This decomposition allows the algorithm to break down complex price behavior into simpler harmonic patterns. The system then e
Quantum Trade
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Quantum Trade is an automated trading robot designed for use during the transition period between the closing of the American trading session and the opening of the Pacific session. It focuses on analyzing short-term price fluctuations and volatility that often occur during these hours.  Key Features: Session-Based Operation The robot activates after the U.S. market closes, targeting the early Pacific session period. This helps capture market dynamics during times of potential volatility chang
StormScalper
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
StormScalper is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to operate during periods of low market volatility using a scalping strategy. The advisor uses technical analysis and signal filtering algorithms to detect short-term trading opportunities. Key Features: • Automated Market Analysis Monitors short-term price impulses, market liquidity, and volume changes. • Multi-Instrument Compatibility Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Can be adapted for other pairs. • Market Condi
The Gold Edge
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Edge is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, specifically developed for the XAU/USD (gold vs US dollar) instrument. The algorithm is optimized for low-spread environments and focuses on precise execution and customizable risk control. Key Features: • Small Stop Loss Use Implements a compact stop-loss to help control potential drawdowns per trade. • Optimized for Low Spread Accounts Ideal for ECN, Raw Spread, or similar account types with minimal commissions. • Flexible Risk M
The Gold Titan
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
Gold Titan MT5
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
Quantelia
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Quantelia — Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Quantelia is an automated trading expert advisor designed specifically for trading the XAUUSD (gold) instrument. Its main purpose is to reduce the trader's workload and assist in making well-balanced trading decisions within a defined strategy. Key Features Developed from scratch based on real trading experience Utilizes a grid strategy with adaptive entry logic and flexible risk management No martingale or aggressive averaging — only logically jus
Caeloria
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Caeloria — Breakout Expert Advisor | XAUUSD Caeloria is a smart, fully automated Expert Advisor built to trade breakouts of key support and resistance levels on gold (XAUUSD). It combines a clear technical concept with flexible settings, allowing traders to tailor the EA to various styles and market conditions. Key Features Automatic level detection – no manual chart marking required. False‑breakout filtering – candle analysis, volatility and impulse filters reduce random entries. Time‑based co
Florencia
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Florencia — Expert Advisor Based on Trendline Breakouts for XAU/USD Florencia is an intelligent trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). It uses a breakout strategy based on trendlines, automatically identifying key levels and entering trades when those levels are broken, with built-in filtering for false signals. Flexible settings for time, risk, and trade management make Florencia a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced trader
Aurelia
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Aurelia — Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Aurelia is a professional gold trading algorithm that opens trades on support and resistance breakouts, using noise filtering, trailing, and time restrictions. Key Features: Trading based on support and resistance levels Precise filtering by UTC time (for example, from 19:00 to 11:00) Reliable protection system: stop loss, take profit, trailing Flexible risk and range settings Supports all timeframes Optimized for XAUUSD Important: Time-based trading
Calista Gold
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Calista Gold — Smart Breakout EA for XAU/USD Calista Gold is a powerful, intelligent Expert Advisor designed for precise breakout trading on the gold market (XAU/USD). It detects key price levels and enters the market on strong impulses with a strict risk and time management system. This EA combines flexible trade control, adaptive trailing, and advanced filtering — a professional solution for any trader.   Key Advantages of Calista Gold • Precise breakout logic: automatic detection of break
Imperial Flow
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Imperial Flow — Automated Strategy for XAUUSD (M1) Intelligent Expert Advisor with Dynamic StopLoss and TakeProfit Imperial Flow is a high-precision expert advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. The algorithm automatically determines optimal StopLoss and TakeProfit levels based on market volatility, trend strength, and local price structure. The system continuously adapts to real-time market conditions, minimizing risks and improving overall performance stability
Aurora Flow
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Aurora Flow Aurora Flow is an automated trading expert designed for trading gold (XAUUSD), specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe. The advisor focuses on intraday trading and is built to handle the high volatility characteristic of the gold market. The expert does not use grid trading and does not apply martingale strategies. All trades are executed with controlled and predefined risk. Main Characteristics Trading instrument: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1 Trading type: Intraday Account type: Hedge
Filtro:
_ KING
78
_ KING 2025.05.01 10:43 
 

I have already purchased it, can you send me the parameters of XAU?

Viktoriia Liubchak
1385
Resposta do desenvolvedor Viktoriia Liubchak 2025.05.01 18:14
Thanks for your review!
Of course, I sent you the parameters
Jeanvz
20
Jeanvz 2025.04.11 12:42 
 

Not the same on a live account, only losses, but on backtest it is very good, but there is now a new update out, hoping for the best

Viktoriia Liubchak
1385
Resposta do desenvolvedor Viktoriia Liubchak 2025.04.11 13:14
Hello, thank you for your review You only bought the expert a few days ago, so you can't make conclusions according to this expert
Please follow all the settings
Responder ao comentário