Wave Synchronizer
- Indicators
- Vitalyi Belyh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Wave Synchronizer is a visual indicator of wave analysis. Combines candlestick movement sequences and builds directional waves, producing synchronous movements together with the market.
The beginning of each wave begins with a signal arrow, there are also alerts.
- The indicator will never redraw or move the arrows on the previous history.
- Signal arrows appear at the close of the candle.
- Adapts to work with any trading instruments and time frames.
- Easy to use and configure, contains only 2 input parameters: selection of a time frame for use with the selected parameters and the method for calculating MA lines.
- Recommended parameters can be shifted by 1-2 periods.
- Red direction of arrows for making a purchase of a trading asset.
- Blue direction of arrows for making a sale of a trading asset.