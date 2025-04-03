Welcome to the Triple M Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Triple M system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable.





Launch promo!

10 spots available at current price!

Next price: 599$

Final price 3.000$

Key Features of the Triple M System:

Genuine Trading Approach: The Triple M system bases its trades on real-time market conditions, ensuring a genuine and adaptive trading experience.

Pending Orders: The system employs pending orders, allowing for precise entry points and better control over trade execution.

Stoploss Protection: Every trade is protected by a stoploss, which helps to cap potential losses and protect your investment.

Trailing to maximize profit

Break even to lock in profit.

Friday close to avoid trading at market closing time

News Filter: The built-in news filter helps to avoid trades during times of significant market volatility, such as during major news releases, thereby reducing the risk of unwanted price spikes.

In summary, the Triple M Expert Advisor offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance your trading performance while prioritizing risk management and transparency. We believe that this system will provide you with the tools you need to navigate the gold market confidently and successfully.





Triple M Expert Advisor: Setup & Requirements





Setup: For maximum results, use the setfile provided.





Trading Parameters:

Symbol: GOLD/XAUUSD

Minimum Deposit: $100

Account Type: Hedging

Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

Broker Compatibility: Automatically detects and adjusts for 2 & 3-digit brokers for GOLD.

Technical Recommendations:

VPS: Use a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure that the bot operates without interruptions, providing a stable trading environment.

News Filter: The Expert Advisor uses MT5’s built-in news calendar to filter high-impact news events, eliminating the need for manual URL inputs and GMT settings.

Backtesting Details:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 (one hour chart)

Period: 2024-2025

Modeling: "Every Tick based on real ticks" modeling is recommended for the most accurate backtest results

Start Balance: As low as $100

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Setting: Need Setfile

Support: If you have any questions or need assistance with setting up the Expert Advisor, please feel free to contact us via private message. We are committed to responding as quickly as possible to help you get the most out of Triple M.





Risk Warning: Before purchasing this product, ensure that you fully understand the risks associated with trading. Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results.