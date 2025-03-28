Golden US Nights MT5

first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses.

Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status information. It also includes additional features for manually placing market orders.

A reputable broker should be selected that offers low spreads for XAUUSD. It is essential to choose an account that charges commission (ECN, raw spread, etc.), as only such accounts offer low spreads.

Before starting live trading, a backtest with real odds of at least 90% quality must be conducted. Many good brokers offer this for a period of at least one year. It is also recommended to start with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the features of the Golden US Session MT5.

The minimum capital per 0.01 lot should be $100.

>>> Detailed setup and installation instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761925

>>> Important information to chose the right Broker and VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

>>> Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01

Aller Uja 2025.04.18 17:03 
 

I have been testing this EA on multiple different broker accounts since its public release, and during this time,

I haven’t encountered any issues — all trades have behaved similarly to the historical backtests, confirming that the strategy works.

I strongly recommend that everyone tests it themselves and fully understands proper risk management — ensuring that a single stop-loss trade won’t endanger your account,

and that you will still have capital available for the next day and new opportunities.

At the moment, I’m giving 4 stars, and after a 3-month testing period, I plan to add the final star, as the current test period should ideally be longer.

I also reserve the right to adjust my rating if I observe a decline in the EA’s reliability or any other disruptive factors.

Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (2)
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (4)
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (2)
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Gain Collector MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Utilities
Gain Collector MT5 manages the profits and losses of orders selected by combining orders with different magic numbers and/or symbols on one or more terminals with the same account number. The selection can be configured based on individual magic numbers and/or symbols, so that magic numbers and/or symbols not selected on the Settings page are ignored. But why does this make Gain Collector MT5 a particularly useful tool? For example, when multiple Expert Advisors are installed on one terminal an
Visual Copy Master MT5
Daniela Elsner
Utilities
Visual Copy Master MT5 This is the control module of the Visual Copy System MT4/MT5, managing the trades to be copied and allowing you to request their transfer to the Visual Copy Client MT4/MT5. The Visual Copy System focuses on the essentials: seamless and straightforward copying of trades from MT4/5 Master Experts to MT4/5 Client Experts. Forget complicated setup procedures – this system is designed to be ready to use immediately. With the Visual Copy System, you can adapt your trading strate
Visual Copy Master MT4
Daniela Elsner
Utilities
Visual Copy Master MT4 This is the control module of the Visual Copy System MT4/MT5, managing the trades to be copied and allowing you to request their transfer to the Visual Copy Client MT4/MT5. The Visual Copy System focuses on the essentials: seamless and straightforward copying of trades from MT4/5 Master Experts to MT4/5 Client Experts. Forget complicated setup procedures – this system is designed to be ready to use immediately. With the Visual Copy System, you can adapt your trading strate
Visual Copy Client MT4
Daniela Elsner
Utilities
Visual Copy Client MT4 The Visual Copy System focuses on the essentials: seamlessly and easily copying trades from MT4/5 Master Experts to MT4/5 Client Experts. Forget complicated setup procedures – this system is designed to be ready to use immediately. With the Visual Copy System, you can adapt your trading strategy in no time. All key functions are visually adjustable with a single click via the intuitive on-screen panel, allowing for rapid adaptation to changing market conditions and tradin
Visual Copy Client MT5
Daniela Elsner
Utilities
Visual Copy Client MT5 The Visual Copy System focuses on the essentials: seamlessly and easily copying trades from MT4/5 Master Experts to MT4/5 Client Experts. Forget complicated setup procedures – this system is designed to be ready to use immediately. With the Visual Copy System, you can adapt your trading strategy in no time. All key functions are visually adjustable with a single click via the intuitive on-screen panel, allowing for rapid adaptation to changing market conditions and trading
