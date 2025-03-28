Golden US Nights MT5

first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses.

Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status information. It also includes additional features for manually placing market orders.

A reputable broker should be selected that offers low spreads for XAUUSD. It is essential to choose an account that charges commission (ECN, raw spread, etc.), as only such accounts offer low spreads.

Before starting live trading, a backtest with real odds of at least 90% quality must be conducted. Many good brokers offer this for a period of at least one year. It is also recommended to start with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the features of the Golden US Session MT5.

The minimum capital per 0.01 lot should be $100.

>>> Detailed setup and installation instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761925

>>> Important information to chose the right Broker and VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

>>> Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01

Avis 1
Nice Trader OÜ
2642
Aller Uja 2025.04.18 17:03 
 

I have been testing this EA on multiple different broker accounts since its public release, and during this time,

I haven’t encountered any issues — all trades have behaved similarly to the historical backtests, confirming that the strategy works.

I strongly recommend that everyone tests it themselves and fully understands proper risk management — ensuring that a single stop-loss trade won’t endanger your account,

and that you will still have capital available for the next day and new opportunities.

At the moment, I’m giving 4 stars, and after a 3-month testing period, I plan to add the final star, as the current test period should ideally be longer.

I also reserve the right to adjust my rating if I observe a decline in the EA’s reliability or any other disruptive factors.

