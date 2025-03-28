Golden US Nights MT5

Golden US Nights MT5

first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses.

Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status information. It also includes additional features for manually placing market orders.

A reputable broker should be selected that offers low spreads for XAUUSD. It is essential to choose an account that charges commission (ECN, raw spread, etc.), as only such accounts offer low spreads.

Before starting live trading, a backtest with real odds of at least 90% quality must be conducted. Many good brokers offer this for a period of at least one year. It is also recommended to start with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the features of the Golden US Session MT5.

The minimum capital per 0.01 lot should be $100.

>>> Detailed setup and installation instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761925

>>> Important information to chose the right Broker and VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

>>> Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01

이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA는 보류 포지션 전략(PPS)과 매우 진보된 비밀 거래 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. Bonnitta EA의 전략은 비밀 사용자 지정 지표, 추세선, 지원 및 저항 수준(가격 조치) 및 위에서 언급한 가장 중요한 비밀 거래 알고리즘의 조합입니다. 실제 돈으로 3개월 이상 테스트하지 않고 EA를 구입하지 마십시오. 실제 돈으로 BONNITTA EA를 테스트하고 아래 링크에서 결과를 확인하는 데 100주 이상(2년 이상)이 걸렸습니다. BONNITTA EA는 사랑과 권한 부여로 만들어졌습니다. 불법 복제 알고리즘의 가격 및 구현의 이유는 소수의 구매자에게만 해당됩니다. Bonnitta EA는 테스트를 거쳤으며 22년 동안 99,9% 품질의 실제 진드기를 사용하여 실제 시장 조건에 가까운 슬리피지 및 수수료로 스트레스 테스트를 성공적으로 통과했습니다. Expert Advisor에는 완전한 통계 제어를 통해 통계 수집 및 미끄러짐 제어 알고리즘이 포함되어 있습니다.
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA는 최첨단 기계 학습 기술을 활용하여 거래 전략을 최적화하고 동적인 외환 시장에서 성능을 향상시키는 고급 Forex 로봇입니다. "Nodiurnal"이라는 용어는 전형적인 주간 거래 시간뿐만 아니라 비표준 기간 동안에도 적응하고 작동하는 능력을 반영하여 외환 거래에 대한 지속적이고 적응적인 접근을 제공합니다. 설정: 통화 쌍의 기본 설정: EURUSD H1. 특별 설정은 구매 후에만 제공됩니다. 실제 신호 계정은 여기에 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/1270367 MT4 버전은 여기에 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/ko/market/product/69905 마켓 론칭 프로모션! USD 5,500에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. 다음 가격: USD 7,500 최종 가격: USD 10,000 주요 특징: 기계 학습 알고리즘: AI Nodiurnal EA의 핵심 강점은 기계 학습 알고리즘의 활용에 있습니다.
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
동시에 작동하는 많은 간단한 전략을 결합한 다중 통화 전문가 고문. 각 전략은 변동성이 증가하는 시장 순간에 간단한 거래 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. 각 전략은 지난 5년 동안 최적화되었습니다. Expert Advisor는 "군중의 정당성"이라는 통계적 원칙을 사용합니다. 다른 전략의 신호를 평균화하고 선호하는 방향으로 시장 포지션을 엽니다. 이 원칙은 상호 관련된 거래 상품에 대한 동시 작업과 함께 불리한 시장 단계에 대한 저항과 성장 기간 분포의 균일성을 크게 증가시키는 것을 가능하게 합니다. 옵션 예상 최대 드로우다운(%)       -- 예상되는 대략적인 최대 감소. 이에 따라 드로다운이 설정 값을 초과하지 않도록 열린 위치의 매개변수가 자동으로 선택됩니다. 이 매개변수는 지난 5년 동안의 테스트 데이터를 기반으로 하며 추가 작업 중에 발생할 수 있는 실제 감소는 선언된 것과 약간 다를 수 있습니다. 거래를 위한 정기예금       -- 거래에 사용할 고정 금액을 설정합니다
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Experts
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Gemini EA MT5
Hong Yi Li
Experts
기간 한정 특가: 재고 3/10부 남음, 10부가 판매될 때마다 가격이 1,200달러씩 인상되며, 최종 가격은 29,000달러입니다. 채널 구독: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/sqrcltd (최신 제품 프로모션과 EA 출시 정보를 최대한 빨리 받아보세요) 1.) 거래 신호 Gemini EA MT5 고위험: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309494 내 모든 EA 및 신호 목록: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc/seller 2.) 제품 특징 이 SPX500 + XAUUSD 포트폴리오는 단일 전략이 아닌 보기 드문 MQL5 트레이딩 전략입니다. 이 포트폴리오는 SPX500 트레이딩 전략 10개와 XAUUSD 트레이딩 전략 10개로 구성되어 총 20개의 트레이딩 전략을 제공합니다. SPX500과 XAUUSD는 시간이 지남에 따라 상승하는 경향이 있으므로, EA는 전반적인 추세에 맞춰 장기 트레이
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
Experts
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
Market Trader StBol MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols. The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts. Leverage   1:500 Timeframe for trading   H1 Period : 2022.05-2024 Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols. Lot for every   0.01   lot needs   $500   deposit. The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five. Limit on the total number o
Ai President EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Secret Impulse
Eugen Funk
Experts
EA(Expert Advisor)은 뉴욕 세션 동안 시장이 움직이기 시작할 때(거래량 증가) 포지션을 엽니다. 이를 통해 모멘텀은 거래량에 의해 유지되며, 높은 확률로 즉시 테이크 프로핏(Take Profit)에 도달할 수 있습니다. 신호  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764450 뉴욕 세션 모멘텀 기반 진입 EA는 낮은 타임프레임에서 FVG(Fair Value Gap)를 통해 숨겨진 충격을 감지합니다. 뉴욕 세션 직전 또는 세션 도중에 충격이 감지되면 EA는 포지션을 엽니다. 시장 동향에 따른 포지션 관리 모멘텀이 즉시 사라질 경우, EA는 다음 세 가지 전략 중 하나를 적용합니다: 특정 가격 수준에서 스톱로스를 실행하고 거래를 중단합니다. 스톱로스를 실행한 후 반대 방향으로 새로운 포지션을 엽니다. 초기 포지션을 추가하거나 제거하며 수익이 발생할 때까지 관리합니다. 사용 방법 구매 후, 자세한 설정 지침을 받으려면 저에게 연락하세요. EA 작동
GOLD longterm
G Sridhar
Experts
XAUUSD gold trading with long-term by Default settings, Never loss strategy, Slow and Steady Profits in long-term, 0.01Lot is recommended, Do back test before buying the product with appropriate settings in Inputs, 1)Individual stoploss should keep (0) in Inputs. 2)Add in trades should keep (1000) in inputs. 3)Daily max (1000) in inputs, 4)Max position (250) in inputs, Trading is only should be the second source of income, Recommended to trade only on XAUUSD with default settings, For others lik
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Experts
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
TfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool. Getting Started To use TfG, follow these steps: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled
Gold trading system Hedge Version
Erik Gall
Experts
This EA is a fully automated system for scalping gold / xauusd. integrated "hedge" mode to recover losses. 5 year backtestet. realistic gains.  its configured to trade on the 1 mmin chart. watch the attached video to see it trade in action. recommend atleast 3000 capital for 0.01 starting lot. there is nothing like this on the market. just small and steady gains. no big risk if you need the good settings , DM me. ill help you out.
NovaScalp Pro
Jasser Bin Munir Bin Ayyad Bandakhil
Experts
NovaScalp Pro Features Core Strategy EMA Price Cross   - Enters trades when price crosses 9-period EMA Ultra-Fast Execution   - Optimized for M1-M5 timeframes Tick-Level Processing   - Reacts to every price movement Risk Management Auto Lot Sizing   (optional) - Calculates position size based on account risk % Spread Filter   - Only trades when spread is tight Hard Stop Loss   - Protects against adverse moves Trailing Stop   - Locks in profits as trade moves favorably Advanced Features New Ba
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!   EA는 그리드, 마팅게일 등을 사용하지 않습니다. Expert Advisor는 이중 확률론적 H1/H4 및 트레일링 스톱을 기반으로 작동합니다. Expert Advisor는 30개의 표준 종목을 동시에 거래합니다. 계좌 유형: 매우 낮은 스프레드의 ECN, Raw 또는 Razor. 브로커: IC Markets, Pepperstone(Raw 및 Razor 계정 포함)이 가장 낮은 스프레드를 제공합니다. 중요:    최상의 결과를 얻으려면 LOW SPREAD 계좌를 사용하는 것이 매우 중요합니다! 레버리지 - 최소 1:100, 1:500 권장               - 낮음-중간, 낮음 및 매우 낮음 위험 수준의 경우 최소 1:30 계좌 유형: 헤지 H1   거래 기간  최적화 기간: 2024년~2025년 EA는 그리드, 마팅게일 등을 사용하지 않습니다. 최소 입금 금액:   $500 중요! 구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내주시면 설치 매뉴얼과 설
Phage the Ichi gold prop
Adriano Cali
Experts
Phage – Discretionary Scalper for GOLD (XAUUSD, M1) Precision, flexibility, and automated risk control – perfect for M1 gold scalping. Quick Overview Phage is an Expert Advisor tailored for scalping GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute chart . It enters and exits rapidly based on specific price behavior, managing volume, margin checks, and trailing stops automatically. ️ How to Use When to start : attach the EA to the M1 chart when a bullish setup occurs below a red cloud. When to stop : remove
Korrect Gold EA MT5
Korrect Trades
Experts
Institutional-Grade Trading, Automated for You KORRECT GOLD EA   is a Smart Money Concepts + Fibonacci trading algorithm for MT5. It analyzes   market structure, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and Fibonacci retracement levels   to generate high-probability entries — just like professional traders. Built for traders who want   consistent, rule-based trading without emotional bias. Key Features Smart Money Concepts Core : Detects market structure shifts, liquidity sweeps, and ord
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Experts
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
Korrect BTC EA
Korrect Trades
Experts
Trade Bitcoin with institutional precision. The Korrect BTC EA is a fully Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Fibonacci retracement strategy – two of the most powerful tools in professional trading. Core Features : • Trades BTCUSD automatically on MT5 • Advanced SMC logic: detects liquidity zones, order blocks & market structure • Uses Fibonacci retracements for accurate entries & exits • 24/7 algorithmic execution – no emotions, no missed tra
Bolt
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
BOLT – The Gold Trading Powerhouse BOLT is a next-generation AI-driven gold trading robot built for precision, consistency, and explosive profitability. Powered by the GPT-TURBO Core, BOLT is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a fully intelligent trading system designed to dominate the XAU/USD market with unmatched accuracy. Since its launch in 2024, BOLT has achieved remarkable results — turning an initial 1,000 USD into more than 1.3 million USD, all with 100% verified history quality. It
MOVING 5 best expert advisor For all symbols
Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
Experts
No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
Quant Apex EA
Shane Michael Horn
Experts
Quant Apex EA Disclaimer & Terms This bot is designed and optimized for prop firm challenges and evaluation accounts. Overview Quant Apex EA is a fully automated breakout trading system built for precision and consistency during high-probability market sessions. It identifies recent price ranges, places pending orders above and below key breakout levels, and manages open positions dynamically using multi-take-profit logic, trailing stops, and break-even mechanisms. The EA integrates volume and
Exclusive Prime MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Prime MT5 — MetaTrader 5용 전문 거래 어드바이저 Exclusive Prime MT5 는 자동화, 안정성, 엄격한 리스크 관리를 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 차세대 전문가용 어드바이저입니다. 이 알고리즘은 지능적인 시장 분석과 자본 관리 시스템을 결합하여 정확한 거래 실행과 다양한 시장 환경에 대한 적응을 보장합니다. 주의! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락해 주세요 . 설정 지침을 보내드립니다! 중요: 모든 예시, 스크린샷 및 테스트는 데모 목적일 뿐입니다. 특정 통화쌍이 한 브로커에서 좋은 결과를 보여도 다른 브로커에서도 동일하다는 보장은 없습니다. 각 브로커는 고유한 시세, 스프레드 및 거래 조건을 가지고 있습니다. 따라서 모든 통화쌍은 사용자가 직접 최적화해야 하며 , 실제 계좌에서는 반드시 단일 통화 모드 로 실행해야 합니다 — 각 통화쌍을 개별적으로 운용해야 합니다. 멀티 통화 모드 스크린샷은 단순히 예시일 뿐입니다. 시장 상황은 변하기 때
Market Trader AI Pro
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  EA not using grid, martingale, etc. The Expert Advisor works on LSTM neural network. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 29 standard symbols. Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads. Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads IMPORTANT:  It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended               - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk
ONR Correlation Master
Onur Erkan Yildiz
Experts
ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | STATISTICAL ARBITRAGE ENGINE STOP GAMBLING. TRADE LIKE A HEDGE FUND. Tired of guessing market direction? Sick of the trend reversing the moment you enter a trade? Stop guessing. Major banks and fund managers don't guess; they use MATH. Now, you have that power too. ONR Correlation Master Pro is not an ordinary indicator bot. It is a professional Statistical Arbitrage (Pairs Trading) system designed to exploit price inefficiencies. It focuses on the relationship
Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI [Subtitle: Volatility Breakout | Keltner Channels | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation (The Volcano) and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is c
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Nice Trader
2765
Aller Uja 2025.04.18 17:03 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

리뷰 답변