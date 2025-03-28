Golden US Nights MT5

5

Golden US Nights MT5

first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses.

Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status information. It also includes additional features for manually placing market orders.

A reputable broker should be selected that offers low spreads for XAUUSD. It is essential to choose an account that charges commission (ECN, raw spread, etc.), as only such accounts offer low spreads.

Before starting live trading, a backtest with real odds of at least 90% quality must be conducted. Many good brokers offer this for a period of at least one year. It is also recommended to start with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the features of the Golden US Session MT5.

The minimum capital per 0.01 lot should be $100.

>>> Detailed setup and installation instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761925

>>> Important information to chose the right Broker and VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

>>> Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01

评分 1
Nice Trader
2744
Aller Uja 2025.04.18 17:03 
 

I have been testing this EA on multiple different broker accounts since its public release, and during this time,

I haven’t encountered any issues — all trades have behaved similarly to the historical backtests, confirming that the strategy works.

I strongly recommend that everyone tests it themselves and fully understands proper risk management — ensuring that a single stop-loss trade won’t endanger your account,

and that you will still have capital available for the next day and new opportunities.

At the moment, I’m giving 4 stars, and after a 3-month testing period, I plan to add the final star, as the current test period should ideally be longer.

I also reserve the right to adjust my rating if I observe a decline in the EA’s reliability or any other disruptive factors.

推荐产品
Obor Pawai V75
Suharmoko
专家
Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout opportunities using integrated logic from DeMarker, MACD, RSI, ATR, and Pivot Points. Desig
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
专家
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price > $ 499] MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
专家
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Spot light
Kazuya Koizumi
专家
This EA specializes in the USDJPY symbol. It aims to achieve stable trading results over the long term. [Input Parameter] EA name :: No editing required Magic number :: No editing required Lots :: Basic trading lot BUY TP value :: TP setting point SELL TP value :: SL setting point Time_frame :: Time frame Candle differential level 1 buy :: Price change point determining BUY entry Candle differential level 1 sell :: Price change point determining SELL entry Candle differential level 2 buy :: Pr
ICT Unicorn Model EA
Daniel Mandachi
专家
ICT Unicorn Model EA is a fully automated trading system designed around a high-probability smart money concept known as the Unicorn Model . This model leverages a precise confluence between two powerful price action phenomena: breaker blocks and fair value gaps (FVGs) . The strategy identifies moments where a breaker block, formed after a liquidity sweep and market structure shift, aligns perfectly with a nearby fair value gap. This overlapping zone acts as a high-probability area for reversals
P S Technical Tradingbot
Trader-09 Schumacher
专家
The underlying P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a computer program written in the MQL5 language. The P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a fully automated trading robot based on the two developed technical indicators, ADX and Parabolic SAR, developed by technical analyst Welles Wilder Jr. If you want to learn more about this, I recommend the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" which was published in 1978. In addition, the trading bot eliminates all too understandable emotions during trad
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
专家
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
IGold AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
IGold AI 是一款采用先进技术的全新 EA。它采用人工智能和机器学习技术，通过比较数据库中 XAUUSD 的价格及其区间，进行分散化交易，从而解构交易结构并找到潜在的订单，进行独特的剥头皮交易。 人工智能主要与我们的服务器协同工作，我们采用了一项独特的技术，当您比较价格时，它会实时在我们的服务器上再次比较，与其他市场进行比较并匹配。通过这种方式，它会参考多个交易网络。 我们数据库的数字版本 0X32 无马丁格尔 无对冲 下一个价格：399 美元。仅剩 3 个。 内部分析可根据时间调整滑点，如果我们知道滑点较低的位置， 从一天的开始到结束进行令人难以置信的每日分析。 需要注意的是，我的策略开发是我多年来作为专业交易员精心设计的，并添加了人工智能的自适应功能，以优化性能并使其更加完善。 需要特别注意的是，这是一款真正的剥头皮交易软件，利润真实，并设有止盈和止损控制。 这样您的资金就能得到保护。 您无需具备交易经验，我的工具专为初学者和专家设计，只需点击两下即可安装，因为它能像专业交易员一样工作。 购买我的产品后，请联系我获取最佳配置，您也可以在这里查看我的其他
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
专家
五星级智能交易顾问 — FundPass Pro 隆重推出 FundPass Pro：适用于所有账户类型和 prop 公司挑战的终极 AI 交易系统 ️ 重要提示 ：为确保与 所有账户类型 （包括 prop 公司账户和标准个人账户）兼容，请务必在参数设置中 启用“Prop Firm Mode”模式 。未启用该模式可能导致交易行为不符合 prop 公司规定。 简介： FundPass Pro 是一款高度智能、全自动的交易顾问（EA），不仅专为 prop 公司评估设计，同时适用于日常标准账户交易。起初为满足如 FTMO、MyForexFunds、The Funded Trader 等 prop 公司严格规则而开发，如今已成为适合所有交易者的多功能解决方案。 其**即插即用（Plug-and-Play）**架构无需复杂设置，无需日常盯盘，轻松一键启动。设置好参数后挂载图表，FundPass Pro 将自动完成行情分析、交易执行与风控管理。居家办公，零压力交易，轻松享受自动化收益体验。 完全符合主流 prop 公司规则 FundPass Pro 内置 prop 公司合规逻辑
Long Journey EA
Frederick Mensah
专家
- No Martingale - No Grid - No high Risk Strategy.                  - Target big moves - Swing - Low Risk This EA is good for busy individuals who doesn't have time to monitor the screen at all times. Just place it on 4H Timeframe and let it do all underground work. This excellent expert advisor is not a scalper. It’s made to target greater moves and a long term big wins while minimizing losses. Long Journey EA is a sophisticated mathematical algorithm that analyzes market data, it's based on
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
HawkSight AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
专家
HawkSight AI for MT5: Your Agile Ally in Forex Trading Precision What Traders Are Saying: "HawkSight AI combines precision with flexibility. It’s like having a skilled assistant, but I’m still in control." - J. Lewis "Exceptional entry accuracy, and the support from the private group and guide took my trading to another level!" - L. Roberts In Forex trading, adaptability is key. HawkSight AI for MT5 is designed to be your trusted companion in navigating the ever-changing market landscape. While
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
专家
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
StatRev Pro EA
Alisa Eichler
专家
StatRev Pro EA : Precision Scalping with Statistical Reversal Analysis Live Signal Rannforex Live Signal Roboforex StatRev Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for precise scalping operations, leveraging statistical reversal patterns in the forex market. This EA employs a unique algorithm optimized for short-term price movements on the EURUSD pair. Key Features: Specialized for EURUSD pair on M1 timeframe Advanced statistical reversal detection algorithm Pure scalping strategy - no mar
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
专家
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
QuantCore GT
Arseny Potyekhin
3.27 (11)
专家
QuantCore GT QuantCore GT EA 是一款先进的交易系统，旨在通过无与伦比的人工智能驱动智能与数据驱动策略的完美结合，来应对外汇市场的复杂性。通过整合 ChatGPT-o1、最新的 GPT-4.5、精密的机器学习模型以及最先进的大数据方法，QuantCore GT 实现了全新的精准度、适应性和交易效率水平。该专家顾问（EA）凭借其先进的技术、无缝的人工智能交互以及一流的客户支持，确保交易者能够获得最佳工具和最优支持。 免费赠送 1 个 EA:   购买 QuantCore GT 时，您可以从我们的产品组合中选择一款额外的专家顾问，助您将交易策略提升到全新高度！ 说明:   设置 由于该策略独具一格，我计划仅出售有限数量的许可证，因此价格将会逐步上调以限制销售数量。 下一个价格: 6 90  USD 经纪商  任何经纪商，优先选择 ECN/零点差 杠杆 从 1:20 起 保证金 最低 200 美元 交易品种 XAUUSD 时间框架 H1 GPT 模型的组合，如   ChatGPT-o1   与   GPT-4.5 ，不仅适用于处理纯文本数据，在图像分析方面也同样
Volatilities Scalper
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Volatilities Scalper is an EA based on the High/Lows of a Candle, it uses lots of indicators to get an accurate entry, Hedges if the price was on opposite direction. See the Parameters Below and please dont use the default settings. Feel free to optimized also so you can see its capabilities on the live market. For Volatility Index 75 Use the settings Below : Autolots :0.0000001 SL : Optional TP : Optional Close All in Pips : 500000 ( it will close all the trades No Matter How on the Desired am
Institutional Levels
SASA MIJIN
专家
Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
OnlyTime
Nguyen Quoc Viet
专家
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend. Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will. Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired. Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY. Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different. Welcome everyone to experience. A test with o
Immortal MT5
Paranchai Tensit
专家
The EA is based on   trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.89 (37)
专家
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA 是一款独特的专家顾问，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura BTC 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款专家顾问完全自动化，旨在交易货币对 BTCUSD（比特币）。从 2017 年到 2025 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔或网格交易。Aura Bitcoin Hash 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络提供支持，利用它来预测市场趋势和动向。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura BTC 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够做出更准确的预测，从而随着时间
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
专家
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
专家
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Holeshot MAX
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
专家
Holeshot Max – 您的终极交易伴侣 Holeshot Max 不仅仅是另一种交易工具；它也是一种交易工具。它是一个复杂的盟友，旨在帮助各个级别的交易者轻松征服市场。 Holeshot Max 基于强大的 Metatrader 5 平台构建，配备了自定义股权管理系统，将控制权牢牢掌握在您手中。告别压力和不确定性——通过 Holeshot Max，您可以无忧地进行交易，因为您的风险承受能力和行为可以完全根据您的喜好进行定制。 但是什么让 Holeshot Max 与众不同呢？其卓越的成功率足以说明一切——准确率高达惊人的 90%。想象一下，当您拥有如此强大的工具时，会产生怎样的可能性。 多功能性是当今充满活力的市场的关键，而 Holeshot Max 确实能做到这一点。凭借 8 个自定义预设，该专家顾问只需单击一下按钮即可在剥头皮、波段交易或混合策略之间无缝转换。受制于单一方法的日子已经一去不复返了——Holeshot Max 可以毫不费力地适应不断变化的市场条件，确保您能够充分利用遇到的每一个机会。 体验 Holeshot Max 的不同之处——您无忧、成功交易的门
Holeshot Max MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
专家
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
专家
無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。 測試時請使用貨幣對 EURCAD，時間框架 M15.  One Man Army 是基於在多個資產與市場階段的廣泛測試而開發的。該系統的行為穩定、可預測且易於分析。它專為重視控制、安全和系統化方法的交易者設計。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here LIVE SIGNAL "М15" -   Click here Installation and setup guide – HERE 主要特點 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均 每筆交易都受到止損保護 適用於資金公司與個人交易 交易時間週期：M15 交易資產：17 個貨幣對 建議槓桿：任何（從 1:30 起） 最低啟動資金：500 美元 One Man Army 開發路線圖 在發布後的幾個月內，我計劃將 One Man
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
专家
SCIPIO AI 是我基于 20 多年金融市场经验打造的自动交易机器人，它实现了 100% 的交易活动自动化，包括入场、管理、止损，交易员无需日复一日地执行任何操作。 此 EA 每次只开启一笔交易，并立即将止损点设置在非常接近的位置。它不使用网格或马丁格尔，而是每次开启一笔交易，从而避免出现较大的止损。 它使用人工智能根据过去几天的交易行为来确定开启交易（多头 + 空头）的最佳时机。 如何交易 + 只需将 EA 放置在图表上，激活自动交易即可，无需其他操作。 + 此 EA 适用于英镑/美元，不支持其他资产。 + 它可以在任何时间范围内使用，因为每个时间范围内的操作都相同，最终结果不会改变。 + 如果您日复一日地耐心等待，从中期来看，就能获得成果。 + 谨慎选择要使用的手数，因为此 Ea 将始终使用相同的手数大小。 + 您可以从设置界面设置手数，并随时更改。 + 建议从伦敦时间 00:00 到晚上保持 SCIPIO EA 处于活动状态，并且 PC 处于开启状态，如果您愿意，可以使用 VPS。 + 交易者可以手动关闭交易，Ea 不会打开其他交易，但建议您耐心等待，让 EA 自行完
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
专家
AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
专家
首次在此平台上 | 一个了解市场的EA 这是该平台上首个使用 Deep Seek 全部功能的专家顾问（EA）。 结合 Dynamic Reversal Zoning 策略，创建了一个不仅能识别市场动态，更能理解市场行为的系统。 实时信号 __________     设置 时间周期： H1 杠杆： 最低 1:30 入金： 至少 $200 交易品种： XAUUSD 经纪商： 不限 Deep Seek 与反转策略的结合是全新的——这正是它特别吸引人的地方。如果你正在寻找新的交易方式， 不要错过这个EA。它是这里第一个此类系统，可能也是自动化交易的新方向的开始。 与其依赖固定模式或预设策略，不如采用此EA的自适应方式。它能识别并理解  市场变化 – 并据此进行调整。  专注于反转区域和压力分析，它远比传统工具更深入。 Deep Seek 简介 Deep Seek 是一个基于先进数据结构的现代分析模型。 它实时扫描市场，识别模式，评估波动性，并洞察传统指标忽视的部分 。 Deep Seek 在以下方面表现尤为出色： 评估市场强弱 识别过渡区域 适应市场阶段变化 AI 系统 交易能力
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝 (
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
专家
欢迎来到     GoldSKY EA 是一款高效的 XAUUSD（黄金）日内交易程序。由我们的团队开发，旨在……     普通账户、资金支持的专业账户和专业挑战！     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller GoldSky 使用 1 分钟时间框架的图表。5 年和 10 年的回测结果可在评论区找到。该系统在长期使用相同设置的情况下表现良好，展现出稳健性和持久性。 该智能交易系统在欧洲交易时段开始至美国交易时段结束期间进行交易。不持有隔夜交易，所有未平仓交易均在当日结束
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
专家
Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD、XAUUSD 和 AUDCAD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验非凡。 加入我们拥有超过 7000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT4 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销价：599 美元（购买 5 次前）|
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
专家
AI MAP 交易系统 AI MAP 交易系统 AI MAP 是一款自动化智能顾问，旨在分析市场状况并基于算法逻辑执行交易。该系统利用多层分析框架来评估价格走势、交易量和市场情绪，无需人工干预。 实时监控（+ 3个月）    || 聊天群组    系统架构 EA 集成了专门的处理模块来处理不同的市场方面： 实时价格走势和交易量分析 新闻情绪和经济日历整合 技术指标综合 风险评估和波动性预测 支撑位和阻力位映射 交易策略 该系统通过根据账户净值和当前市场状况自动调整交易规模来管理持仓。它采用动态止损机制和获利策略来维持风险参数。只有当多个分析模块对市场方向达成一致时才会执行交易。 主要特点 基于账户净值的自动持仓规模计算。 具有经济新闻过滤的市场分析。 动态利润目标和止损调整。 周末持仓保护功能。 多时间框架分析。 推荐货币对 该系统针对具有足够波动性的货币对进行了优化，包括： 主要货币对和交叉盘： GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY 贵金属： XAUUSD（黄金） 账户建议 保守型： 最低余额 $500（建议 $1,000） 时间框架 H
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
专家
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) 面向 XAUUSD 的精准交易 Live Signal Avalut X1 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 上 XAUUSD（黄金） 自动化交易的专业智能交易系统（EA）。该系统在一个 EA 中集成四种互补策略，以应对不同的市场状态。它在 MT5 上独立运行，无需外部 DLL 或第三方安装程序。 关键功能 四策略合一：相互配合的策略覆盖趋势、震荡与波动等阶段。 专项风险管理：每笔交易均设硬性止损与止盈；动态 X 跟踪止损。 高级过滤方法：用于优化入场的高级 EZ 过滤器。 自动时区处理：策略基于 GMT+3 开发，自动检测并校正经纪商时差。 丰富参数：提供全面的配置输入；默认参数可直接使用，无需外部 set 文件。 EA 面板：图表内信息面板，支持可选主题（深色、浅色、Edgezone）。 开发与验证 机构级方法：走步优化（Walk-Forward）、样本外验证、蒙特卡罗重采样、参数稳定性与敏感性检查。 AI 辅助的研发与监控：研究与实时诊断由 AI 工具支持；仅在必要时更新参数
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
作者的更多信息
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
专家
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (2)
专家
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (2)
专家
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
专家
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
筛选:
Nice Trader
2744
Aller Uja 2025.04.18 17:03 
 

I have been testing this EA on multiple different broker accounts since its public release, and during this time,

I haven’t encountered any issues — all trades have behaved similarly to the historical backtests, confirming that the strategy works.

I strongly recommend that everyone tests it themselves and fully understands proper risk management — ensuring that a single stop-loss trade won’t endanger your account,

and that you will still have capital available for the next day and new opportunities.

At the moment, I’m giving 4 stars, and after a 3-month testing period, I plan to add the final star, as the current test period should ideally be longer.

I also reserve the right to adjust my rating if I observe a decline in the EA’s reliability or any other disruptive factors.

回复评论