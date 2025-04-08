Lazy Trader MT5

1

Lazy Trader EA – Smart Trading Like a Legendary Trader

Lazy Trader is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) inspired by the philosophy of a legendary trader – “Let the market work for you, not the other way around.” With a relaxed yet intelligent approach, this EA combines Averaging and Hedging strategies in one integrated system, equipped with dynamic pipsteps to adapt to changing market conditions.


Strategy Design:

Lazy Trader does not use complicated technical indicators. This EA focuses on position and money management. Each position opened aims to:


Maximize market direction opportunities


Absorb price movements in ranging or trending conditions


Minimize risk by using pipsteps that adjust volatility


When the price moves against the direction, the EA will automatically adjust the distance between positions (pipstep) and lot size (can be set linearly or exponentially). At the same time, the hedging system works as an additional safeguard to keep drawdowns under control.


Featured Features:

Automatic Averaging: Opens consecutive positions with a certain pip distance when the price goes against the direction.


Adaptive Hedging: Works when needed to maintain risk balance and accelerate recovery.


Dynamic Pipstep: The distance between orders can adjust volatility, spread, or ATR (depending on the settings).


Target Profit Basket: All positions will be closed when the profit target (in money or percent) is reached.


Trading Time Filter: Can be set to be active only at certain hours according to your trading style.


Secundo Lee Trading Style: Focus on calmness, not chasing signals.


Automatic Multi-Pair: Simply installed on one chart, Lazy Trader will work automatically on several pairs at once that you specify in the settings – resource-saving and practical.


Lazy Trader Advantages

No daily technical or fundamental analysis required


Suitable for both beginner and professional traders


Can be run on various pairs, especially those that tend to be stable (EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY)


Multi-Pair Logic: Just one chart to control many pairs


Very flexible – can be combined with other strategies such as news filters or auto lots


Important Notes:

Because this is an EA with a position management-based strategy, it is recommended to use it on an account with adequate leverage and proportional capital. Backtesting will only show part of the performance because this EA is optimally run live with smart money management and settings that are adjusted to broker and pair conditions.

Video Lazy Trader MT5
Filter:
chpol8 POL
2546
chpol8 POL 2025.04.16 15:46 
 

I thought it was good. For some days worked very well. I was wrong, becaude my crime was that I mixed this EA with another of the same creator in the same broker (he diagnosed that, see comments in multi pair currency of the same author). Catastrophe, fiasco.

Agus Santoso
32180
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.05.09 15:50
Hi Sir... here is the problem -> you are mixing EAs ... 1 EA for 1 Metatrader, don't mix them, the logic will collide and you haven't sent the history report yet
Thank you
Reply to review