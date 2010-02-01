Goldmarie EA

is an automated scalping Expert Advisor designed for XAU/USD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. It uses a combination of RSI, Bollinger Bands, and dynamic lot sizing to identify high-probability trade setups. The EA also features an advanced risk management system, preventing overtrading and margin issues.

The price for Goldmarie EA will increase by every 10 sales. Final price U$D 999

This guide explains Goldmarie EA's features, including the built-in dashboard and how to configure the EA.

Technical Analysis-Based Trading Strategy

Uses RSI (Relative Strength Index) to detect overbought (>70) and oversold (<30) conditions

Utilizes Bollinger Bands (20, 2.0 deviation) for price breakout detection

Dynamic Lot Sizing adjusts trade volume based on account balance and risk percentage

The on-screen dashboard will provide real-time information about trading conditions and active trades. Here are the planned features:

Key Information Displayed on the Dashboard

Current RSI Value – Displays the latest RSI reading, showing if the market is overbought (>70) or oversold (<30)

Bollinger Band Position – Indicates if the price is near the upper or lower Bollinger Band, helping to confirm trade signals

Active Trade Count – Shows the number of currently open trades

Current Account Balance & Free Margin – Displays available margin to prevent over-leveraging

Lot Size Used in Next Trade – Displays the dynamically adjusted lot size based on risk management settings

Trade Execution Status – Provides feedback on whether a trade was successfully opened or failed (Error Codes)

Trade Profit & Loss Summary – Shows total profit/loss of open trades in real-time

Advanced Risk Management

Automatic Stop-Loss & Take-Profit Calculation based on predefined pip values

Dynamic Lot Sizing ensures trades fit within the available margin

No Martingale or Grid Strategy (safe and controlled risk management)

Maximum Trade Limitation prevents overtrading

Smart Trade Execution & Management

Order Execution with Slippage Control

Trade Monitoring & Auto-Closing when the profit target is reached

Margin Protection Mechanism prevents opening trades when account balance is too low

User-Friendly Interface & Dashboard (Planned Update)

On-Chart Dashboard displaying key trading parameters (Lot Size, Open Trades, Profit/Loss, etc.)

Real-Time RSI & Bollinger Band Readings

Trade Execution Status & Alerts





Installation Open MetaTrader 4

Click "File" → "Open Data Folder"

Navigate to MQL4 → Experts

Copy and paste Goldmarie.mq4 into the Experts folder

Restart MetaTrader 4

Attach Goldmarie EA to a XAU/USD (Gold) M15 chart Configuration & Settings Recommended Settings: Timeframe: M15

Risk Percentage: 2.0%

Max Trades: 3

Stop-Loss & Take-Profit: 50/100 Pips (Adjustable) Input Parameters Explained: Parameter Description Lots Fixed lot size for trades (if dynamic lot sizing is disabled) RiskPercentage Percentage of account balance used per trade MaxTrades Maximum number of open trades allowed at once Slippage Allowed slippage for trade execution StopLossPips Stop-loss value in pips TakeProfitPips Take-profit value in pips RSI_Period RSI indicator calculation period RSI_Overbought RSI overbought level (default: 70) RSI_Oversold RSI oversold level (default: 30) Bollinger_Period Bollinger Bands calculation period Bollinger_Deviation Deviation for Bollinger Bands















Q1: Why does my EA not open trades?

Ensure that "AutoTrading" is enabled in MetaTrader 4

Check if MaxTrades is limiting new trades

Verify that RSI & Bollinger Band conditions are met

Q2: What if I get error 134 (Not Enough Money)?

Reduce the Lot Size or Risk Percentage in the settings

Ensure your broker allows Gold trading with your account size

Q3: Can I use Goldmarie EA on other pairs?

The EA is optimized for XAU/USD (Gold). If you want it for Forex pairs, adjustments are required.









Goldmarie EA is a powerful yet easy-to-use Expert Advisor for Gold scalping on M15 charts. With a strong technical analysis strategy, dynamic lot sizing, and robust risk management, it helps traders execute profitable trades while minimizing risk.



