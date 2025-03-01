Magic Keyboard

With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly.
Key Features:
  • Transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool;
  • Instant Buy:  by pressing the "Up arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • Instant Sell: by pressing the "Down arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • Instant Breakeven: by pressing the "Right arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • Instant Close All trades: by pressing the "Left arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • You can also adjust those keys by modifying the key code.
  • Automatic Stop Loss.
  • Automatic Take Profit.
  • Automatic Break-even (true/false option).
  • Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option).
Input-Settings:

------ Trade Management ------ 
- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.
- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.

------ Break-even Settings ------ 
- Auto Break-even: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move to break-even.
- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.
- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.

------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 
- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).
- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.
- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.


------ Magic Keyboard Settings ------ 
Buy - Key: 38 is the Key code of the "Up arrow".
Sell - Key: 40 is the Key code of the "Down arrow".
Break-even - Key: 39 is the Key code of the "Right arrow"

Close All - Key: 37 is the Key code of the "Left arrow"

You can also adjust those keys by modifying the key code: Search on google for "key codes keyboard"


------ Magic Number ------ 

- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number.


おすすめのプロダクト
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
ユーティリティ
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
FREE
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
ユーティリティ
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
ユーティリティ
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
Jurii Kuvshinov
ユーティリティ
Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
ユーティリティ
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
ユーティリティ
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
ユーティリティ
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
Smart Backtest
Mr Chaiyaporn Boonsamorn
ユーティリティ
For those who are still not confident in their system or are testing new techniques to make it easier without wasting time to change the charts one by one, we recommend EA Smart Backtest to help you backtest your system efficiently. -The EA is intended to Backtest your system.   -Able to open buy or sell in visual mode and can modify values ​​for LOT, SL, TP.   -The chart also shows the Balance Equity Profit status. -Can choose to close, Buy, Close, Sell
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
ユーティリティ
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
ユーティリティ
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
ユーティリティ
このインジケーターは世界の取引所の営業時間を表示します。現在どの市場が最も活発かを確認するのに役立ちます 私の  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ 機能、このツールを含む  |   お問い合わせ  ご質問があれば 現在最もボラティリティの高い銘柄を選択するのに役立ちます； デイトレーダーに特に有用です； 1) 1H以下の時間足 で使用する場合：線はチャート上のバーの実際の位置に対応し、チャートを移動すると、取引セッションの線 はチャートと一緒に移動します 。 2) 4H以上の時間足 で使用する場合：取引セッションの 静的なチャート が表示され、垂直線 は一日中移動し 、現在どの市場が活発かを示します。（スケールのため）。 インジケーターをインストールした後、グリッドを無効にし（CTRL+G）、オブジェクトの説明を無効にする（F8>共通>オブジェクトの説明を表示）ことをお勧めします。 入力設定： 重要：   インジケーターを正しく動作させるには、初期設定で   ブローカー時間とグリニッジ標準時との時差を設定する必要があります： ブローカー時間は「MarketWatch」セ
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
ユーティリティ
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
TP SL Bot
Ruslan Brezovskiy
ユーティリティ
TP SL Bot is a utility that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for newly opened orders in several ways. There is also a function for calculating the volume that you need to open the trade to get the desired amount with the specified Stop Loss / Take Profit size in points. There are several options for calculating the size and setting parameters TP and SL: 1. Setting based on the amount specified by the user as a percentage of the current deposit balance. 2. Setting as the amount entere
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Trade panel manual
Wiktor Keller
ユーティリティ
Trade panel manual is a multifunctional trading assistant. It allows you to open market and pending orders in one click. Value is set via button menu edit or deleted by specific buttons pending orders and the value of take profit and stop loss in one click. Through the edit menu of the button, a value is set that can be easily changed by simply moving level_tp lines for take profit or stop loss levels and for pending orders. It is possible to select orders and determine for them and set the leve
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — 다기능 트레이딩 어시스턴트 66개 이상의 강력한 기능으로 리스크 관리, 자동 주문, 시장 분석을 한 번에! 리스크 계산, 주문 제어, 차트 분석 기능을 하나로 통합했습니다. 전문 트레이더뿐 아니라, 체계적인 거래를 원하는 모든 사용자를 위해 설계되었습니다. 외환, 지수, 주식, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 완벽하게 작동합니다. 주요 기능 원클릭 거래 및 포지션 관리 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산 으로 효율적 트레이딩 스마트 주문: 그리드, OCO, 숨김 주문, 가상 SL/TP 트레일링 스탑, 부분 청산, 자동 종료 기능 변동성, 통화 강도, 세션 분석 및 시각적 알림 전체 가이드 가이드 읽기 데모 버전 데모 버전 사용 (MT4) 개발자에게 문의 질문, 아이디어 제안 또는 버그 보고 시: 개발자에게 문의
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
ユーティリティ
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
MT4用NAS100 Auto SL and TP Makerをご紹介します： MetaTrader4でナスダック100市場をナビゲートするトレーダーにとって不可欠なアシスタントであるNAS100オートSLおよびTPメーカーで、ストップロスおよびテイクプロフィットの設定をもう見逃すことはありません。このツールは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベル管理を自動化するシームレスなソリューションを求める方々のために設計されています。 主な特徴 簡単な自動化： ストップロスやテイクプロフィットのないナスダック100取引を自動的に監視します。 ユーザーが構成した設定に基づいてレベルを動的に調整します。 注文タイプの多様性： Nasdaq100の成行注文と未決済注文の両方に対応。 MetaTrader 4で利用可能な様々な注文タイプをサポートします。 カスタマイズされた設定： ユーザーフレンドリーなパラメータ設定により、トラッキング設定とストップロス/テイクプロフィットレベルのカスタマイズが可能です。 柔軟な範囲： 実行する特定のNAS100商品、または取引されるすべての商品に対してStop
FREE
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
ユーティリティ
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
ユーティリティ
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
インディケータ
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
ユーティリティ
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
VR カラー レベルは、トレンドライン、四角形、テキストなどの要素を使用してテクニカル分析を適用する人にとって便利なツールです。グラフにテキストを直接追加したり、スクリーンショットを撮ったりすることができます。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 5] インジケーターの操作は ワンクリック で実行できます。これを行うには、線の付いたボタンをクリックすると、カーソルの下に傾向線が表示されます。次に、カーソルを移動して 線の位置 を選択し、もう一度クリックして修正します。 インジケーター の特徴は、スタイルと色のすべての変更が自動的に保存され、その後すべての 新しく作成された グラフィック オブジェクトに適用されることです。 このインジケーターには、異なるスタイルのトレンド ラインを設定するための 2 つの独立したボタン、異なるスタイルの 2 つの独立した四角形、独自のスタイルを持つ 1 つのテキスト フィールド、およびスクリーンショット
FREE
Moving Average Auto Trading Panel
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
ユーティリティ
Expert Advisor to Automatically Trade Moving Averages price breakouts & retests .  ​ Complete trading solution with automated Entry , Take Profit , partial profit , Stoploss and also auto breakeven where SL is moved to Entry once tp1 / first target is reached , Moving averages are used to identify trends and confirm reversals ,  They are effective in all time frames . from 1 min scalping to 4hr or Daily charts swings ,  ​ With MA Trade Panel EA we can automatically buy / sell when price breaks
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
プロフェッショナルな累積デルタ＆ボリューム中央値インジケーター この強力なボリューム分析ツールを使用して、 実際の売買圧力 を追跡します。 ボリューム比較インジケーター (Volume Compare Indicator) は、 累積デルタ (Cumulative Delta) と ボリューム中央値 (Volume Medians) を組み合わせて、 機関投資家の活動、 不均衡、 および潜在的な反転を特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴： 累積デルタヒストグラム – リアルタイムで純粋な買いボリュームと売りボリュームを視覚化します。 売買ボリューム中央値 – 平均的な買いボリュームと売りボリュームのレベルを示す水平線。 スマートなボリューム分類 – 以下を区別します： 強い買い（緑） – 強気（ブル）の圧力。 強い売り（赤） – 弱気（ベア）の圧力。 買いボリューム中央値（青線） – 標準的な買いボリュームの基準。 売りボリューム中央値（オレンジ線） – 標準的な売りボリュームの基準。 カスタマイズ可能なパラメーター – 感度に合わせて CDIPeriod と
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT4 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT4 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL4 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順 - アプリケーションの手順 - デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通貨」、「 % 残
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (コピー猫MT4) は単なるローカル取引コピーツールではなく、現代の取引課題に対応するために設計された完全なリスク管理と実行フレームワークです。Propファームのチャレンジから個人の資産管理まで、強力な実行力、資金保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理を組み合わせ、あらゆる状況に適応します。 このコピーツールは Master（送信側） と Slave（受信側） の両モードで動作し、成行注文や指値注文のリアルタイム同期、取引修正、部分決済、Close By 操作をサポートします。デモ口座・リアル口座の両方に対応し、取引用パスワードまたは投資家パスワードでも利用可能です。Persistent Trade Memory 技術により、EA・ターミナル・VPS が再起動しても復元可能です。複数の Master と Slave を同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックスの自動調整やシンボルマッピングで処理されます。 マニュアル/設定: Copy Cat Trading Copier マニュアル Copy Cat Mo
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader4のコピー機を取引します。     それは任意の口座からの外国為替取引、ポジション、注文をコピーします。 それは最高の貿易コピー機の1つです     MT4 - MT4、MT5 - MT4     のために     COPYLOT MT4     バージョン（または     MT4 - MT5  MT5 - MT5     のために     COPYLOT MT5     バージョン）。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 のコピー機 バージョン       MetaTrader 5 ターミナル（   МТ5 - МТ5、МТ4 - МТ5   ）-   コピーロットクライアントMT5 独自のコピーアルゴリズムにより、すべての取引がマスターアカウントからクライアントアカウントに正確にコピーされます。 また、動作速度が速いことでも知られています。タフなエラー処理。 強力な機能セット。 プログラムは、複数
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
Risk/Reward Toolは、MetaTrader 4でのトレード計画、可視化、執行の方法を革新するために設計されたプロフェッショナルグレードのエキスパートアドバイザーです。精密なリスク管理を重視する裁量トレーダーでも、トレード設定を視覚的にテストする必要のある戦略開発者でも、このツールはエレガントで直感的なインターフェースで必要なすべてを提供します。 基本的なポジション計算機とは異なり、Risk/Reward Toolは視覚的なトレード計画を即時執行機能、リアルタイムの損益モニタリング、包括的なトレード管理機能と組み合わせています。このツールはMT4ストラテジーテスターと完全に互換性があり、実際の資金をリスクにさらすことなくトレード戦略を練習し、アプローチを改善することができます。 ツールの完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主な機能 視覚的なトレード計画 ドラッグ＆ドロップ操作可能
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider は使いやすく、完全にカスタマイズ可能なツールで、Telegramに信号を送信し、あなたのアカウントを信号提供者に変えることができます。 メッセージのフォーマットは 完全にカスタマイズ可能です！ しかし、簡単な使用のために、あらかじめ定義されたテンプレートを選択し、メッセージの特定の部分を有効または無効にすることもできます。 [ デモ ]   [ マニュアル ] [ MT5バージョン ] [ Discordバージョン ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。開発者が必要なものをすべて提供します。 主要機能 購読者に送信される注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えばブロンズ、シルバー、ゴールドなど、階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。ゴールドサブスクリプションでは、すべての信号が得られますなど。 ID、シンボル、またはコメントによる注文のフ
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
取引したい主要エリアを特定したら、サポートとレジスタンス、または供給と需要のゾーンを自動的に取引します。この EA を使用すると、1 回のクリックで買いゾーンと売りゾーンを描画し、価格が反転すると予想される場所に正確に配置できます。EA はそれらのゾーンを監視し、ゾーンに指定した価格アクションに基づいて自動的に取引を行います。最初の取引が行われると、EA は、ターゲット エリアとなる、配置した反対のゾーンで利益を出して終了します。その後、2 つの選択肢があります。取引を終了して新しいゾーンを描画してエントリーするか、利益を出して終了し、すぐに反対方向に取引を反転して、「常に市場に参加する」スタイルの戦略を作成します。 入力と戦略を含む完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 この EA は、市場で固定またはハード ストップ ロスを使用しないポジション トレーダーまたはドル コスト平均法の取引戦略向けに設計されています。代わりに、次の利用可能なサポートまたはレジスタンス ゾーンで同じ方向に新しい取引を行うことで、
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT4> MT4、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
ユーティリティ
革新的な X2 Copy MT4 で瞬時のトレードコピーを発見しましょう。わずか10秒のセットアップで、単一のWindowsコンピューターまたはVPS上のMetaTrader端末間でのトレード同期を、前例のない速度（0.1秒未満）で行う強力なツールを手に入れられます。 複数の口座を管理していても、シグナルをフォローしていても、戦略を拡大していても、X2 Copy MT4 は比類のない精度とコントロールであなたのワークフローに適応します。待つのはやめてください — 市場をリードする速度と信頼性でコピーを開始しましょう。今すぐ トライアル版 をダウンロードしてください。 *重要：MT5端末での作業には、別途 X2 Copy MT5 バージョンが必要です X2 Copy MT4/5 の設定と機能の説明 | X2 Copy トライアル版のインストール方法 特徴 高速コピー — 0.1秒未満でのトレード転送 すべてのコピータイプのユニバーサルサポート：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直感的なインターフェースで10秒で即時セットアップ 24時間年中無休の安定動
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
ユーティリティ
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader4のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 シンボルウィンドウからの取引とキーボードからの取引！ あなたはMetaTrader 4ターミナル - バーチャルコントロールパネルVirtualTradePadのためのユニークなプラグインを持っています。 Description on English 注意！  ストラテジーテスターの 取引方法を学びたい場合は、無料の TesterPad ユーティリティをチェックしてくだ
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Auto Stop Loss All Trades MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
ユーティリティ
This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically. *If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like this ATR based stop loss utility,  Here! Inputs: 1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Loss value in Pips. Also used as Traili
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
ユーティリティ
取引資金を簡単に保護しましょう 取引資金を守ることは、増やすことと同じくらい重要です。KT Equity Protectorはあなた専用のリスクマネージャーとして、口座の純資産（エクイティ）を常に監視し、あらかじめ設定した利益目標や損失限度に達すると、すべてのポジションや指値注文を自動的に決済して、損失回避や利益確保を行います。 感情に左右されることも、直感に頼ることもありません。ただ信頼できる資金保護ツールが、あなたのために24時間体制で機能します。 KT Equity Protectorは、すべてのチャートを自動的に閉じることで、他のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）による取引を停止できます。これにより、KT Equity Protectorを手動で再起動するまで、追加の取引が行われることはありません。完全なコントロールと安心感を提供します。 仕組みについて エクイティ・ストップロス（損失から守る）: 例えば口座残高が$10,000あり、$1,000のストップロスを設定した場合、エクイティが$9,000に達するとKT Equity Protectorは全取引を即座に終了し、資金のさ
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
日ごとおよび週ごとのクローズ取引履歴、現在のオープン取引、および外国為替エクスポージャーを 1 つのチャートで即座に確認できます。ヒートマップを使用して、収益性の高い取引と、取引ポートフォリオ内の現在のドローダウンの位置を特定します。 クイック クローズ ボタン クイック クローズ ボタンを使用すると、1 つのシンボルのすべての取引をクローズしたり、個々の取引を完全にクローズしたり、ボタンをクリックするだけで部分的な利益または損失を取得したりできます。リストで取引を探したり、取引の一部をクローズする方法を考えたりする必要はもうありません。ダッシュボードには、外国為替ペアの取引中に各通貨シンボルの現在のエクスポージャーも表示されるため、主要なニュース イベントの前にエクスポージャーが過剰になっている可能性のある領域を特定するのに役立ちます。ボタンを使用して、ニュースの前にエクスポージャーを即座にすばやく減らすことができます。または、ニュースがすでに発生して利益が出ている場合は、1 回のクリックでその利益をすばやく銀行に預けることができます。 オープン取引ヒートマップ 取引ヒートマッ
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
ユーティリティ
コピー機->便利で高速なインターフェースインタラクション、ユーザーはすぐに使用できます     ->>>> WindowsコンピュータまたはVPS Windowsでの使用を推奨 特徴： 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー取引設定：1. 異なるシグナルソースに異なるロットモードを設定できます。2. フォワードコピー取引とリバースコピー取引に異なるシグナルソースを設定できます。3. シグナルはコメントで設定できます。4. 契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー注文設定2：1.品種ごとに異なるロットモードを設定できます2.順方向コピー注文と逆方向コピー注文に異なる品種を設定できます3.コメントでシグナルを設定できます4.契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか コメントフィルタリング、MAGICフィルタリング、シグナルロットフィルタリング、ローカル製品フィルタリング 勤務時間設定 逆同期SLAVE終了 注文バインド機能: 任意の注文を設定されたシグナルソース注文にバインドできます (テーブルをダブルクリックして編集します) アカウントリスク管理 基本
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。あらゆるインジケーター、エキスパートアドバイザー、スクリプトを利用可能で、標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 瞬時の読み込み MT5ターミナルからのティックデータベースのインポートにより、過去データを即時利用可能。 MT5ターミナルで「 Tick Database 」ユーティリティを最初に起動する必要があります。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT4へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT4 は、DLLを必要とせず、TelegramのチャンネルやチャットからMetaTrader 4プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最先端のユーティリティです。この堅牢なソリューションは、比類のない精度とカスタマイズオプションにより、シグナルのシームレスな実行を保証し、時間を節約し、効率性を向上させます。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを使用して、チャット ID を簡単に取得および管理します。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 カスタム例外語 (例: 「レポート」、「概要」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 シグナルが価格ではなくポイントを指定する場合、エントリ ポイントを自動
作者のその他のプロダクト
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
インディケータ
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
インディケータ
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The   Risk Reward Tool   brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots t
FREE
Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
インディケータ
Never miss a price breakout again with the   Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the   Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment:   A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or d
FREE
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager)  is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies
FREE
Close Partial MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
Close Partial (MT4 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button:   This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT5 Version: https:
FREE
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
FREE
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
FREE
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
Price Alert Line Indicator
Nabil Oukhouma
インディケータ
Never miss a price breakout again with the Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment: A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or delete t
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信