Advanced Hedge

4.46

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $99!

After that, the price will be raised to $200.

EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital.
The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2016 to 2021 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers

- REAL SIGNAL:

Coming soon

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tuanthang/seller

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA.
Forex EA Trading Channel: Update the latest news from me

Advanced Hedge MT4 is an EA that work with hedge strategy. It can trade Crypto, Forex pairs, Metals, indices but need your optimize. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses. This EA not use anything indicator for entries. Just use math logical.

You can find MT4 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67923

- EA SETUP:

Symbol EURUSD,GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD...
Timeframe M15
Test From 2016
Settings Contact me to get the best set file
Brokers Any
Recommend Deposit Same as my trading signal. And only use lot size 0.01
Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage

Warning:
  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.
Reviews 23
Massimo Collo
23
Massimo Collo 2025.06.30 11:54 
 

La verdad que me encantó no es tan agresivo como otros bots, este aguanta bastante y se gana muy bien

Wesely Shon
33
Wesely Shon 2023.05.02 21:36 
 

Paypal payment is going well? I saw that they asked me to change my payment, but I haven't changed it yet. If you have any problems with payment, please contact us. We're happy to change it. I confirmed that the automatic trading operation is working well. I hope to copy money.

Keriobrien1311
19
Keriobrien1311 2023.04.14 12:01 
 

Simply an amazing AE. Thanks to the developer for a great EA

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Alexander Seidel
1482
Alexander Seidel 2025.07.25 15:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Massimo Collo
23
Massimo Collo 2025.06.30 11:54 
 

La verdad que me encantó no es tan agresivo como otros bots, este aguanta bastante y se gana muy bien

Michal
122
Michal 2025.01.16 10:04 
 

Kupiłem od tego sprzedawcy 3 EA. Ten ea robi to co opisał twórca i nie mam do niego większych zastrzeżeń. Wiadomo przy strategii martingale trzeba być ostrożnym i mieć duże konto. Sprzedawca odpowiada na wiadomości ale raczej mówi to co chcesz by było powiedziane żadnych konkretów. Ostrzegam wszystkich przed zakupem jakiego kolwiek ea od tego sprzedawcy. Ma on jedną zasadę jeśli ea przez określony czas mu się podoba to daje go do sprzedaży ale gdy zaczyna być problem i ea a wszczegolbosci te z AI zaczynają przynosić same straty i otwierać pozycję wbrew trendom i logice to ea znika z rynku. Przykład- Advanced Gold Pattern MT5 znikł i nie wrocil koniec wsparcia bo był do niczego gdy tylko zaczął być sprzedawany tutaj. Kolejny to właśnie EA z udziałem sztucznej inteligencji Gold Trading AI MT5 przez chwilę działał a gdy twórca nie potrafił opanować jego problemów i otwierania właśnie transakcji wbrew logice to ea znikło i przestało być aktualizowane ale w jego miejsce powstał kolejny ....

joye
227
joye 2024.06.12 15:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sandra270771
45
sandra270771 2023.06.07 07:12 
 

ces de la merde évite pour garde votre argent

Alek1973
473
Alek1973 2023.05.21 21:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wesely Shon
33
Wesely Shon 2023.05.02 21:36 
 

Paypal payment is going well? I saw that they asked me to change my payment, but I haven't changed it yet. If you have any problems with payment, please contact us. We're happy to change it. I confirmed that the automatic trading operation is working well. I hope to copy money.

Alvin Chin
585
Alvin Chin 2023.04.20 17:36 
 

I am rating 3 stars because it is a profitable EA but at the same time, the DD can be very high. When analyzing the published signal for this EA, This EA can be impressive on the monthly returns but the DD can be very high and recommended to have strong capital. Based on the published signal, just 1 pair on GBPUSD where the highest lot size is 0.58, the DD as high as USD 1,200 between Mar 9 to Mar 13 and finally all trades closed on Mar 15. As for EURUSD between Mar 16 to Mar 23, the DD is even higher because the highest lot size is 0.87. The DD can be as high as USD 2,000+ at the highest touch point !!! To trade 1 currency pair, it is much safer to have deposit at least usd 3,000 but this is based on past results. We will never know the future.

Keriobrien1311
19
Keriobrien1311 2023.04.14 12:01 
 

Simply an amazing AE. Thanks to the developer for a great EA

Denis Al Khansa
758
Denis Al Khansa 2023.04.04 16:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

naohiro1328
151
naohiro1328 2022.10.18 17:36 
 

こんにちは。２日ほど前に購入しました。FX取引は初心者ですが、かなりいい成績で伸びています。ありがとうございます。

Enrico Dewangga
211
Enrico Dewangga 2022.07.06 07:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Steven A Terrell
225
Steven A Terrell 2022.07.03 11:10 
 

Outstanding! This was my first EA purchase. Started small and kept adding funds as I gained confidence. Finetuned with backtesting. A total investment of $1300 has become $2900 within 10 months of trading on AUDUSD. MT5 version. Support from the author has been excellent. I have now purchased a second EA from Ho to diversify and increase my profits further. Highly recommended!

juergen.timpte Timpte
995
juergen.timpte Timpte 2022.06.23 14:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mrea59
1782
mrea59 2022.04.06 18:40 
 

Very good EA - been using on demo for last few weeks and achieved very good results, ready to go live. Have also bought MT5 version for use with my other broker who only offer MT5 platform

Maxence Sauve
425
Maxence Sauve 2022.02.07 09:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

artvilla
273
artvilla 2021.08.30 19:52 
 

I do backtest this EA very promising. The profits is very good. Keep it up Ho Tuan Thang.

Ovied
1327
Ovied 2021.07.27 23:32 
 

Good EA. I run on Eur/USD. Steady profit everyday.

Louis
191
Louis 2021.07.16 02:43 
 

Good work!

Mark Friedman
372
Mark Friedman 2021.06.28 03:20 
 

First week really good! Will update after longer period.

Ho Tuan Thang
55576
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2021.06.28 14:07
Thank you very much, Mark Friedman. I will try to make more good EAs.
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