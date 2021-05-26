Advanced Hedge
- Experts
-
Ho Tuan Thang✅ Join Our Telegram Channel: https://t.me/forexeatradingchannel — Join my Telegram channel with 4000 followers to get the latest news from me
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 13 August 2021
- Activations: 10
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $99!
After that, the price will be raised to $200.
EA with the idea of using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital.
- REAL SIGNAL:
Coming soon
Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tuanthang/seller
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA.
Forex EA Trading Channel: Update the latest news from me
Advanced Hedge MT4 is an EA that work with hedge strategy. It can trade Crypto, Forex pairs, Metals, indices but need your optimize. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses. This EA not use anything indicator for entries. Just use math logical.
You can find MT4 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67923
- EA SETUP:
|Symbol
|EURUSD,GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD...
|Timeframe
|M15
|Test From
|2016
|Settings
|Contact me to get the best set file
|Brokers
|Any
|Recommend Deposit
|Same as my trading signal. And only use lot size 0.01
|Feature
|NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
- I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
- If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.
La verdad que me encantó no es tan agresivo como otros bots, este aguanta bastante y se gana muy bien