Breakout Entry is an Expert Advisor designed to catch explosive momentum moves occurring at key breakout levels. Specifically optimized for high-volatility global indices, the algorithm identifies institutional order accumulation and enters the market at the precise moment of volatility expansion.

No Grid, No Martingale. Strict, mathematical risk management on every single trade.

📈 Recommended Assets & Setup

Primary Assets: US30 (Dow Jones — US Session) DE30 (DAX 40 — European Session / Frankfurt) JP225 (Nikkei 225 — Tokyo Session) HK50 (Hang Seng — Hong Kong Session)

Recommended Timeframes: M15 and M30.

Leverage: 1:30 or higher.

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads during session opens recommended).

⚡ Key Features

High-Precision Breakout Detection: Scans structural range bounds and key session highs/lows prior to momentum shifts.

Session & Time Filters: Crucial for index trading. Allows execution only during market open windows (Wall Street, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong) to avoid off-session false breakouts.

Integrated Risk Management: Dynamic lot sizing calculated automatically based on a fixed percentage of account equity per trade.

Capital Protection: Automated Break-Even and ATR-based Trailing Stop to lock in profits as the trend progresses.

100% Algo-Safe: Every position is protected with a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit upon entry. No dangerous recovery methods (Zero Grid, Zero Martingale, Zero Hedging).

🛠️ Main Parameters

RiskPercent: Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1%).

LookbackBars: Number of bars evaluated to establish the breakout range.

SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour: Active trading hours suited to the specific index session.

SL_ATR_Mult: ATR multiplier for dynamic Stop Loss placement.

TP_RR_Ratio: Target Risk:Reward ratio for Take Profit execution.

UseBreakEven / UseTrailingStop: Enable and configure profit protection features.

🚀 Quick Start Guide