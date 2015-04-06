GoatEntry

Breakout Entry is an Expert Advisor designed to catch explosive momentum moves occurring at key breakout levels. Specifically optimized for high-volatility global indices, the algorithm identifies institutional order accumulation and enters the market at the precise moment of volatility expansion.

No Grid, No Martingale. Strict, mathematical risk management on every single trade.

📈 Recommended Assets & Setup

  • Primary Assets:

    • US30 (Dow Jones — US Session)

    • DE30 (DAX 40 — European Session / Frankfurt)

    • JP225 (Nikkei 225 — Tokyo Session)

    • HK50 (Hang Seng — Hong Kong Session)

  • Recommended Timeframes: M15 and M30.

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher.

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads during session opens recommended).

⚡ Key Features

  • High-Precision Breakout Detection: Scans structural range bounds and key session highs/lows prior to momentum shifts.

  • Session & Time Filters: Crucial for index trading. Allows execution only during market open windows (Wall Street, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong) to avoid off-session false breakouts.

  • Integrated Risk Management: Dynamic lot sizing calculated automatically based on a fixed percentage of account equity per trade.

  • Capital Protection: Automated Break-Even and ATR-based Trailing Stop to lock in profits as the trend progresses.

  • 100% Algo-Safe: Every position is protected with a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit upon entry. No dangerous recovery methods (Zero Grid, Zero Martingale, Zero Hedging).

🛠️ Main Parameters

  • RiskPercent: Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1%).

  • LookbackBars: Number of bars evaluated to establish the breakout range.

  • SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour: Active trading hours suited to the specific index session.

  • SL_ATR_Mult: ATR multiplier for dynamic Stop Loss placement.

  • TP_RR_Ratio: Target Risk:Reward ratio for Take Profit execution.

  • UseBreakEven / UseTrailingStop: Enable and configure profit protection features.

🚀 Quick Start Guide

  1. Attach the EA to an H1 or M30 chart of your chosen symbol ( US30 , DE30 , JP225 , or HK50 ).

  2. Adjust the session time settings according to your broker’s server GMT offset.

  3. Always test on a Demo account or run backtests prior to live deployment.


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Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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Short Summary: A high-precision Expert Advisor built on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Turtle Soup / Liquidity Sweep methodology. The algorithm automatically identifies false breakouts above/below key structural levels (Session Highs/Lows, Equal Highs/Lows), sweeps institutional liquidity, and enters high-probability reversal trades with strict risk controls. Key Features: Automated Liquidity Detection : Real-time tracking of major liquidity pools (Asian Session High/Low, Previous Day High/Lo
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