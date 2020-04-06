



Overview

Candle Beast EA is an advanced high-frequency scalping robot designed to capitalize on rapid price movements within a single candlestick. This expert advisor executes trades with lightning-fast precision, making it ideal for scalping strategies in both forex and commodities like XAU/USD (Gold).





Key Features

Single Candle Scalping: Focuses on quick trades based on the momentum of a single candle.

Smart Entry & Exit: Uses AI-driven logic to maximize profit while minimizing losses.

High-Speed Execution: Optimized for low-latency trading to capture fast market movements.

Customizable Risk Management: Adjust lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop to match your strategy.

Supports Major Forex Pairs & Gold: Works efficiently on Forex pairs and commodities like XAU/USD.

Minimal Drawdown: Designed for safe scalping with tight stop-loss protection.

Timeframe & Capital Requirements

Supported Timeframes: M15, M5

Minimum Capital: $50,000 (Standard Account) or 500 Cent for Cent Accounts

Risk Level: High-Risk EA – Requires proper risk management for optimal results

Why Choose Candle Beast EA?

Candle Beast EA is designed for traders who demand speed, precision, and efficiency. Whether you're scalping forex pairs or trading gold, this EA delivers fast execution and reliable trade management.