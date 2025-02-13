Daily Range Breakout Scalper MT5

5

Daily Range Breakout Scalper EA

The Daily Range Breakout Scalper EA is designed for traders who prefer a pure breakout strategy—No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies daily price ranges and places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at strategic levels. The EA executes trades once per day, ensuring a disciplined and structured approach.
See signal for Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2295678


Pricing Rules

Next Price (August 1, 2025 – August 31, 2025) :  $550

Next Price (September 1, 2025 – September 30, 2025) : $590


Pre-Tested Set Files

  • US30 (Dow Jones) New! Re-Optimized for 2025 Market Conditions – Download Here
  • US30 (Dow Jones) Original Set File (Short Trailing Stop) – Download Here
  • US30 (Dow Jones) Additional Set File (Longer Trailing Stop) – Download Here
Note: These set files are provided as a reference. You can test and modify them based on your trading preferences.


Account Requirements

RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread accounts are recommended.



How to Use the EA

1. Define Breakout Parameters
Set breakout time and order placement deviation.
Choose the timeframe for range calculation.
Adjust range slots for buy and sell orders.
2. Configure Risk Management
Set lot sizing and risk parameters.
3. Customize Buy/Sell Settings
Define trade end time & order expiration.
Enable auto-delete for pending orders after trading time ends.
Adjust entry offset to refine entry points.
Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels.
Optionally close buy orders at a specific time.
4. Optimize Scalping Strategy
Define scalping range size (in points).
Set scalping trigger and trailing parameters.
5. Advanced Settings
Enable/disable buy/sell trades.
Set specific trading dates.



Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.




Reviews 3
ahmadali0007
49
ahmadali0007 2025.06.01 13:52 
 

Very good bot specially for US30, will appreciate if can make for US500 as well...

John Woodward
229
John Woodward 2025.04.20 23:10 
 

Akapop gives great support. I happened to activate this EA just as the US30 went crazy so trading was a little difficult. Using this on a few other pairs and have gotten good results. With time, this will be a great EA.

kkandru12
401
kkandru12 2025.03.05 22:12 
 

I'll give this a 20 STAR review seriously.

Look at detail of live trades from MT5 demo account IC Mkts using this EA. Exceptional.

Author communicated and supported greatly. please read through all comments clearly. R:R 1:3 most of the times and it's not easy.

Read all comments without fail. so much detailed.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132131?source=Site+Profile#!tab=comments

Note to Autor: Please add "Trade Now" button, which takes this EA to next level. If you can develop for US500 and Gold, that's awesome.

Also if similar thing can be done for other platforms , some sort of bridging, it'll be great.

Thank you.

