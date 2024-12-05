KoryuBureiku

Koryu Bureiku EA — Precision Breakout Trading for High-Impact Sessions

Capitalize on Tokyo Ranges, Profit from London and New York Breakouts

Koryu Bureiku EA is a time-tested breakout trading tool built around one of the market's most consistent patterns: the early-session consolidation followed by explosive volatility. By identifying price ranges during the Tokyo session and triggering breakouts as the London and New York sessions begin, this EA puts you in position to trade the market's most powerful moves with confidence and speed.

Why Koryu Bureiku Stands Out

This EA isn't just another breakout system. It combines timing, control, and advanced logic to help you stay ahead of the market while managing risk intelligently.

Core Features

Tokyo Range Breakout Strategy

Defines the price range during quiet market hours and trades breakouts as global volume surges.

Dynamic Lot Sizing

Automatically adjusts your trade size based on account balance and risk tolerance.

Drawdown Control

Built-in protection to limit losses during volatile or uncertain conditions.

Smart Exit Logic

Includes trailing stop, partial take profit, and breakeven settings to lock in profits and reduce risk.

Visual Breakout Zones

Displays breakout areas directly on the chart for total transparency and real-time insight.

Time and Range Filters

Allows trading only during optimal conditions, avoiding noise and low-probability setups.

Flexible Pair Support

While ideal for majors like EURUSD or GBPUSD, the EA can be fine-tuned for a wide range of instruments.

Extensive Backtesting History

Validated over more than 10 years of historical data for consistent performance and reliability.

Newly Integrated: Advanced News Filter

Set custom keywords to block trades around specific economic events.

Filter news events by relevant currencies for precision control.

Helps avoid trades during high-impact volatility spikes.

Setup Tip

Koryu Bureiku is optimized for GMT+2. Always adjust time settings to match your broker’s server time. For best results, test various breakout ranges through backtesting to match your trading goals.

Limited-Time Offer — Price Rises Weekly

Koryu Bureiku EA is currently available at a special launch price. As user feedback is collected and new features are introduced, the price will increase every week. Early adopters get full access to updates at no additional cost.

Get Started Today

Whether you're looking to automate your breakout strategy or enhance your manual trading edge, Koryu Bureiku EA delivers the tools you need to succeed. Don’t wait—secure it now before the next price increase.