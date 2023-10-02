LL Gold Scalper EA MT5
- Experts
- Leopoldo Licari
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 27 October 2025
- Activations: 10
The EA choose initial trade set with the use of a Trend Indicator, then uses a grid with multiplier for lots and distance to manage position to TP.
The system is already optimized for the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol on M15 timeframe, but you can customize it to your liking thanks to the multitude of functions available in the Settings panel.
Please read the guide carefully before you start using EA, so you can know all the features and my suggestions to use it at its best.
Trader's Guide, FAQs and Set Files here (Updated on July25)
You can also find updated Set Files and my advices on Telegram channel or PM.
Settings
Max Orders - number of max positions (separate buy/sell)
Start Lots - initial lotsize
Use Autolot - false/use Start Lots, true/autocalulate 0.01 each Margin Autolot
Margin Autolot - how much freemargin for 0.01
Lot Multiplier - applied for each new position based on the last one
Max Lots - number of max lots for position
TakeProfit - tp in points for all positions (separate buy/sell)
Start/End Hours - hours for EA activity (open, close and manage positions)
Close Order Overlap - turns on/off the position decreasing logic, which close the last position with the oldest one in loss
Number Order for Overlap - overlap closing logic order start
Initial Distance - distance between orders
Start Dynamic Distance after - number of orders for dynamic distance
Distance Start - initial dynamic distance
Distance Multiplier - multiplier applied to distance on each new position based on the last one
Equity DD % SL - equity DD% after that EA closes oldest orders to free DD% threshold
Margin Level % SL - margin level % after that EA closes oldest orders to free DD% threshold
Note that Equity DD % & Margin Level % conditions are both connected. The SL acts when both conditions are satisfied.
Edit: after update 1.3 and tunnig of settings is EA reliable. Equity and margin level SL are connected and author should have to better described this SL logic how to set correctly to provent