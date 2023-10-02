LL Gold Scalper EA MT5

LL Gold Scalper EA is the new scalping system on XAUUSD (Gold) symbol.

Trade with a system based exclusively on loss averaging and mathematical calculations.

The EA choose initial trade set with the use of a Trend Indicator, then uses a grid with multiplier for lots and distance to manage position to TP.

The system is already optimized for the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol on M15 timeframe, but you can customize it to your liking thanks to the multitude of functions available in the Settings panel.

Please read the guide carefully before you start using EA, so you can know all the features and my suggestions to use it at its best. Trader's Guide, FAQs and Set Files here (Updated on July25) You can also find updated Set Files and my advices on Telegram channel or PM.

Settings



Max Orders - number of max positions (separate buy/sell)

Start Lots - initial lotsize

Use Autolot - false/use Start Lots, true/autocalulate 0.01 each Margin Autolot

Margin Autolot - how much freemargin for 0.01

Lot Multiplier - applied for each new position based on the last one

Max Lots - number of max lots for position

TakeProfit - tp in points for all positions (separate buy/sell)

Start/End Hours - hours for EA activity (open, close and manage positions)

Close Order Overlap - turns on/off the position decreasing logic, which close the last position with the oldest one in loss

Number Order for Overlap - overlap closing logic order start

Initial Distance - distance between orders

Start Dynamic Distance after - number of orders for dynamic distance

Distance Start - initial dynamic distance

Distance Multiplier - multiplier applied to distance on each new position based on the last one

Equity DD % SL - equity DD% after that EA closes oldest orders to free DD% threshold

Margin Level % SL - margin level % after that EA closes oldest orders to free DD% threshold

Note that Equity DD % & Margin Level % conditions are both connected. The SL acts when both conditions are satisfied.