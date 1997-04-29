Swap Tracker Pro MT5

Swap Tracker Pro – The Ultimate MT5 Swap Monitoring Tool

Gain Full Control Over Your Swap Rates & Maximize Your Profits!

Are you a trader who holds positions overnight? Then you know how crucial swap rates are! Swap Tracker Pro is the #1 must-have utility for professional traders, designed to track swap charges across all your open trades in real-time.

What is Swap Tracker Pro? Swap fees (also called overnight financing fees) are charges or credits applied when you hold positions past the daily rollover time. These fees can add up and significantly impact your profitability without you even realizing it!

With Swap Tracker Pro, you get a crystal-clear, real-time breakdown of your swaps across all open positions—helping you reduce losses and maximize earnings by making informed trading decisions.

How It Works Swap Tracker Pro runs on your MT5 chart and automatically fetches swap values for every open position. It calculates: Buy Swap for long positions Sell Swap for short positions Total Swap impact on your account

Everything is displayed neatly in a beautifully designed, easy-to-read panel on your chart!

Powerful Features of Swap Tracker Pro Real-Time Swap Calculation – Never be surprised by swap fees again! Automatic Pair Detection – Tracks swaps on every symbol you have open. Clear & Intuitive Display – All data is visually organized for quick decision-making. Color-Coded Alerts – Positive swaps in green, negative swaps in red. Auto-Updates Every 4 Hours – Ensuring you always have the latest data. Broker-Independent – Works with any broker and trading account. Optimized for Performance – Zero lag, zero slowdowns, seamless integration.

Why Do You Need Swap Tracker Pro? Most traders ignore swap rates until it's too late! But pro traders know that swap costs can quietly eat into your profits or even turn a winning trade into a loss.

Example Scenario: You're holding EURUSD Buy and USDJPY Sell overnight. Your broker applies -$2.50 swap on EURUSD and +$1.80 swap on USDJPY. Without realizing it, you've lost money overnight—and over time, these fees add up!

With Swap Tracker Pro, you can: Spot expensive swaps and adjust your strategy Identify positive swap pairs to earn extra overnight income Track your total swap impact before it's too late

Price: Just $30! This tool pays for itself many times over by helping you optimize your positions.

Need Support? I am here to help! If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message.



