MO Spread Monitor — know your spread before it costs you





Spread Monitor shows the live spread in points against a limit you set, with a clear OK / BLOCKED state and an alert whenever the spread blows past the limit. It also tracks the session maximum, the running average, and how many times the limit was exceeded.





Widening spread quietly eats entries and stops. This tiny utility makes it visible, so you can avoid trading through news spikes and illiquid hours.





Inputs:

• InpMaxSpreadPoints — the spread limit in points

• InpAlertOnExceed — pop up an alert when the spread exceeds the limit

• InpPush — send a mobile push on exceed





Utility only: it never sends, modifies, or closes orders.





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