Sentinal Core

It's recommended that you read through the entire document.

Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine

Exclusive to MQL5 Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis.

It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price action, offering full customization and brutal discipline.

A landscape of possibilities:

Every permutation is available. Over 177,000+ combinations, all under your command.Sentinal Core is a professional-grade logic engine that scans up to 11 timeframes and filters signals based on configurable percentage change thresholds. Designed for precision confirmation in high-stakes environments. Ideal for funded traders, discretionary strategists, and tactical scalpers.

NOTE:177,000+. This number isn't about complexity for its own sake — it's about coverage. With that many possible configurations, the bot isn't tied to one strategy or market condition. Instead, it becomes a framework that can express nearly any tactical approach you want to apply — from aggressive scalping to defensive positioning.

The sheer volume of combinations guarantees that whatever your strategy looks like — however niche, conservative, or aggressive — the bot can execute it without needing code rewrites or manual intervention.

The system scans up to 11 timeframes, from M1 through MN, applying user-defined percentage change thresholds to each.

This logic engine supports total alignment, partial confluence, or selective filtering depending on your strategy, delivering professional-grade precision.

Sentinel Core is not for the casual or impulsive trader. This is a tool for professionals with capital, discipline, and experience — It delivers signal intelligence with ruthless discipline.

It is a pure logic engine — not just an entry signal bot.

Note: Sentinel Core contains a world’s first feature that I have not yet revealed. This capability is entirely unique—an idea not available anywhere else online and, to my knowledge, never introduced before. You could be the very first person I show it to, including how Sentinel Core can integrate directly with AI.

Multi-Timeframe Configuration
Timeframe selection ranges from M1 to MN, with support for 1 to 11 simultaneous timeframes. Each timeframe includes fully user-defined percentage thresholds. The logic engine supports total alignment, partial confluence, or selective filtering depending on your strategy.

This system supports 1 to 11 fully customizable timeframes — from M1 to MN — allowing precise control over directional filters. Traders can set unique percentage change thresholds per timeframe, tailoring the logic to fit any market strategy. With alignment flexibility built in, users can enforce strict full confluence, partial alignment, or hybrid selective logic. It's optimized for discretionary setups that demand both structure and adaptability, ensuring directional integrity without rigidity.

Sentiment Scoring Engine
At the core is a real-time sentiment engine that evaluates directional bias across configured timeframes. It aggregates signals and assigns a composite conviction score based on structural alignment. The system only activates when this score exceeds predefined thresholds, ensuring that trades are only considered under high-conviction conditions. Weighting can be adjusted per timeframe, allowing dominant structures (e.g., H4 or D1) to override local noise — a critical edge for traders who blend macro and micro analysis.

Strategy Profiles
Multiple strategy profiles can be defined and toggled, allowing seamless adaptation to different market conditions. These profiles include Macro Bias Confirmation for long-view trend filters, Momentum Alignment for tracking impulse moves, Countertrend Fades for mean-reversion setups, and Scalping with Microstructure Confirmation for precision entries in M1–M15 ranges. Each profile retains custom logic for alignment, thresholds, and sentiment scoring, letting traders quickly adapt without reconfiguring base logic.

This is your strategic edge — a tool that works in the background, calculating real-time multi-timeframe trends with absolute precision, so you can focus on what really matters: executing high-quality, high-conviction trades.

Personal Note from the Developer:
This bot is your edge, with Over 400 lines of code and thousands of hours of algorithmic demo trading. (Forward Testing) 
Sentinal Core does one thing exceptionally well: it brings institutional-level precision to trading.
Precision in every confluence
This isn't just another EA — it's a fully developed strategy engine with serious potential. I understand it might look complex at first glance, but it's far more approachable than it appears, with a bit of guidance and time in a demo environment, you'll find it straightforward and powerful.
Before you make a decision — whether you're considering a purchase or just browsing — I encourage you to send me a message. I'm happy to walk you through exactly how this system works and how to apply it properly.


                Bug report

       Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.
       If you think you've found a bug in Sentinal Core.
       Do not rush the process.

  1. Write a precise description of the context.
  2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.
  3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
  4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date.




