Trend Alpha

5

Trend Alpha is an automated Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades EA portfolio. It is built around a rules-based trend-following breakout approach using price action, with additional price-action filters designed to help qualify setups.

The EA is multi-currency and commonly used on trend-driven instruments such as JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD. It is designed for minimal configuration and a straightforward setup process.

Trend Alpha can be used alongside other systems that trade different styles or instruments.

Monitoring is available on Darwinex. Ask for the link.

Why Trend Alpha

Trend Alpha focuses on a transparent methodology based on price action and clearly defined rules. It does not rely on marketing claims, buzzwords, or the expectation of guaranteed outcomes.

Drawdown and losing trades are a normal part of real trading. This EA is intended for users who understand that results can vary and that risk is always present.

Strategy overview

Entries are based on a breakout of a timed range. Because not every breakout is valid, additional price-action filters are used to determine whether a trade is placed. Since the setup is based on a time range, there is typically a maximum of one setup per symbol per day.

Stop loss is placed on the opposite side of the breakout range. Take profit is set as a multiple of the range (commonly between 1x and 2x).

A trailing stop is available and can activate after price moves at least 1x the breakout range. Some symbols may use two take-profit targets with risk split between them.

The system has a long bias typical of many trend-following approaches, while still allowing sell trades under its rules. Sell trades may use smaller targets depending on the symbol and configuration.

Key features

  • No martingale, grid, or hedging trade logic
  • Stop loss and take profit management per position
  • Optional two-stage take profit on selected symbols
  • Optional trailing stop based on breakout range movement
  • Multi-symbol trading from one chart
  • Designed for minimal configuration and straightforward operation
  • Configurable risk controls, including drawdown limits

Recommended setup

Symbol Attach to any symbol the EA trades (example: USDJPY)
Timeframe H1
Capital Minimum $250 (example guideline; adjust risk settings to your account)
Broker ICMarkets preferred; compatible with other brokers
Account Type Any
VPS Recommended for stable 24/5 operation
Backtesting Mode Any

Risk disclaimer

This EA will have losing trades and may experience drawdown. No one can guarantee results, and trading involves risk of loss. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. Use on a demo account first to confirm settings, execution, and broker conditions before running on a live account.

Отзывы 1
Michael Arthur Schorr
1762
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.06.06 18:35 
 

honest EA, and dev, real strategy, very happy.

Рекомендуем также
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
TrendFollowMT
King Lok Leung
Эксперты
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Эксперты
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
Эксперты
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
Эксперты
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активов с помощью одного консультанта! Никаких обещаний,
Tiger A Phoenix One
Yutthichai Artkaew
Эксперты
Phoenix One A v3.211 — Gold EA สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 การเรียนรู้อย่างชาญฉลาด การปรับตัวที่แท้จริง ปลอดภัยในตลาด Phoenix One A v3.211 คือ Expert Advisor ระดับมืออาชีพ ที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ XAUUSD (ทองคำ) โดย จะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการเทรดจากข้อมูลตลาดจริงในช่วง 7 วันแรก (ช่วงสะสม) จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนเป็น โหมด Winners-Only โดยอัตโนมัติ โดยเทรดเฉพาะรูปแบบสัญญาณที่ทำกำไรได้มากที่สุดเท่านั้น สิ่งที่ทำให้ฉันแตกต่าง ระบบการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง – ฉันศึกษาการซื้อขายของตัวเอง บันทึกคะแนน และกรองการตั้งค่าที่อ่อนแออ
Violence Great Wall ss
Ze Yuan Wang
Эксперты
Violence Great Wall is an MT5 intelligent trading robot. It takes into account the price support and pressure position, and provides phased prediction in the future, accurate opening position, and stable stop loss position. The main trading variety is gold! To be on the safe side, it is recommended that you provide funds above 3000 dollars, and leverage above 1:500. The position opening is extremely accurate, but due to the complexity of position opening factors, we must keep EA running stably
RR EA Investment Grade Swing Trading
Samuele Borella
Эксперты
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INVESTMENT TOOL. ATTACH TO THE CHART, LEAVE AND FORGET. VPS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED-INVESTMENT SYSTEM. (MQL5 VPS) RR_EA is an investment-grade swing trading EA with a built-in Artificial Intelligence decision engine. It has been specifically engineered to trade the US30(Dow Jones) and NASDAQ-100 index market. The internal AI trading logic is fully automated — no manual intervention is required after setup. The only input from the user is the lot size they wish to trade (based
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - за успешные созданные базы обучения предоставлю советник во временное пользование бесплатно. - базы обучения будут выкладываться по мере обучения. - обучение требует примерно 20 эпох.  Возможно применять одну из двух стратегий - либо торговля в 2-х направлениях, либо - использовать СЛ. При использовании СЛ результаты торговли будут идентичны результатам обучения. Так как при обучении используется только 1 ордер одновременно.
FREE
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует скальпинг стратегию в ночное время, торговля состоит из   трёх алгоритмов и каждый алгоритм  работает в своём интервале времени. Советник использует множества умных фильтров для адаптации под практически любые экономические ситуации. Используется отложенные ордера для наименьшего проскальзывания при торговли скальпинга. Советник безопасный и не требует никаких настроек от пользователя, просто установить на график и готова. Советник устанавливает защитный стоп-приказ, поэтому
Cordoba mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Эксперты
Основное: Не мартингейл, не сеточник; Работает на всех парах;  Использовать на EURUSD; Использовать на М5 Сигналы: В основе хороший рациональный алгоритм. Работа по взаимодействию двух индикаторов: Ichimoku и Alligator  (можно задавать отдельный Timeframe для каждого индикатора) Stop Loss/Take Profit: Присутствует хорошая система money management (есть несколько вариантов trailing stop loss); Присутствуют виртуальные уровни Stop Loss/Take Profit Возможность работать фиксированным лотом, либо
MA Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Эксперты
Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities. $499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Why Moving Average Crossovers Work The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average cro
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Эксперты
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
ACTrendRider
Cedric Jose Bernardino Antonio
Эксперты
ACTrendRider – Advanced Trend Following Expert Advisor Institutional-grade, low-risk, swing-based trend follower Premium quality comes at a premium value: ACTrendRider is a lifetime investment into your algorithmic portfolio. Optimized for gold (XAUUSD) and volatile trending assets MQL5 Market compliant – simple to install, ready to trade ACTrendRider is a professional trading robot designed to ride clean market trends. It combines multiple confirmation filters to avoid noise and opti
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Эксперты
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
Эксперты
Venom US30 Scalp – Точный Скальпинг US30 от VENOM LABS СОВЕТНИК, КОТОРЫЙ НИКОГДА НЕ СЛИВАЕТ СЧЁТ SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Для брокеров с другим часовым поясом (например, Exness), установите последний параметр в значение TRUE , если ваш брокер не использует GMT+3. Используйте только таймфрейм 30 минут. ️ Предупреждение : Неправильные настройки часового пояса или таймфрейма могут привести к некорректной работе советника. СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА ДЕЙСТВУЕТ ТОЛЬКО 24 ЧАСА! Успей
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5
Tola Moses Hector
Эксперты
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — Умная Двусторонняя Сетка Продвинутый торговый советник, который автоматически определяет зоны с высокой вероятностью торговли (PP, R1, S1) и строит динамические сетки Buy/Sell. Включает трейлинг, защиту через блокировку капитала, заморозку прибыли и функцию «закрыть позиции после X торговых дней». На графике доступны кнопки BUY, SELL и CLOSE ALL для мгновенного ручного управления. --- Обзор Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — профессиональный эксперт на осн
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Эксперты
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временны
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Представляем наш советник, предназначенный для торговли XAUUSD на рынке Форекс. Этот экспертный советник использует комбинацию пяти индикаторов, преимущественно полученных из стратегий поддержки и сопротивления, достигая похвальной точности более 60%. Благодаря тщательному тестированию в течение 5 лет со стартовым капиталом в 500 долларов США, результаты принесли прибыль более 200 тысяч долларов, демонстрируя потенциал существенной прибыли. Ключевая особенность: Включает пять различных индикатор
Aurora Trading Bot
Guan Ying Chen
Эксперты
Aurora Trading Bot — A Precision-Engineered Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) Built for stability. Designed for consistency. Optimized for real trading. Aurora Trading Bot is a professional-grade automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) and optimized for the M30 timeframe . It trades both long and short positions, combines fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit with an intelligent trailing system, and focuses on minimizing drawdown while maximizing trend participation. Whether you're
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Эксперты
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Скальпинг (scalping, пипсовка) – это подход к торговле, основанный на техническом анализе и предполагающий открытие и закрытие большого количества сделок за короткие промежутки времени: сделки удерживаются открытыми от нескольких миллисекунд до нескольких минут. Другими словами, целью скальпинга на Форекс является не удержание позиции в течение нескольких часов, дней или недель, а получение прибыли за считанные минуты или даже секунды, всего по несколько пунктов на сделку. На практике чистого
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
NanoTrade Pro — это современный автоматизированный торговый советник, предназначенный для оптимизации вашей торговой стратегии на быстро меняющихся финансовых рынках. Используя передовые алгоритмы и анализ данных в реальном времени, NanoTrade Pro автоматизирует процесс скальпинга, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из небольших движений цен с поразительной точностью и эффективностью. Принципиально советник не использует никаких риск-систем с увеличением объема или увеличением количества открыт
Hunter plus for gold
Fahd Hammoune
Эксперты
На нашу продукцию сейчас действуют скидки. Мы не единственные, но мы лучшие. Вы инвестор, ищущий новые возможности на рынке золота? Вам нужен надежный и интеллектуальный инструмент, который поможет вам освоить торговлю? Не смотрите дальше! Откройте для себя Hunter Plus for Gold, революционного торгового робота, созданного для максимизации вашей прибыли при минимизации рисков. Интеллектуальное управление рисками С Hunter Plus for Gold риск стоп-лосса не является проблемой. Этот робот оснащен реа
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Эксперты
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
Эксперты
The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
Gold Aurefix MT5
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
GOLD AUREFIX MT5 Advanced Algorithmic Trading System for XAUUSD GOLD AUREFIX MT5 represents the next generation of algorithmic trading for Gold (XAUUSD), engineered for traders who seek precision, adaptability, and professional-grade execution in fast-moving market conditions. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform , this Expert Advisor combines intelligent price-action logic with adaptive market filters to operate efficiently across varying volatility regimes. The system focuses
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
Эксперты
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Самая продвинутая версия нашего советника на сегодняшний день, полностью перестроенная с использованием принятия решений на базе ИИ , мульти-ИИ голосования и динамической логики торговли . Теперь он предназначен не только для XAUUSD (Золото) на M1, но также поддерживает BTCUSD и ETHUSD с высокочастотными входами, умным управлением рисками и полной адаптивностью. Советник объединяет бесплатные модели ИИ через OpenRouter с расширенными фильтрами для точной торговли при
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.44 (27)
Эксперты
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Обучающая Машина + Модель Обучения XGBoost +112 Платных и Бесплатных ИИ + Система Голосования + Внешние и Редактируемые Промпты) В то время как большинство EA на рынке утверждают, что используют "ИИ" или "нейронные сети", но на самом деле запускают только базовые скрипты, Aria Connector EA V4 переопределяет, что означает торговля, действительно управляемая ИИ. Это не теория, не маркетинговая шумиха, это прямое, проверяемое соединение между вашей платформой MetaTrader 5
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цен
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Эксперты
AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Эксперты
Mean Machine GPT Версия 11.0 - Где Институциональный Интеллект Встречается Со Специализированной Торговлей С тех пор как мы стали пионерами подлинной интеграции AI в алгоритмической торговле, мы совершенствовали этот подход через множественные рыночные циклы, экономические режимы и технологические эволюции. То, что началось как наше убеждение, что адаптивное машинное обучение представляет естественное развитие количественной торговли, стало направлением индустрии. Версия 11.0 представляет нашу
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Эксперты
ICMarkets Live Signal: Нажмите здесь Что необходимо для успешной работы с KT Gold Nexus EA? Терпение. Дисциплина. Время. KT Gold Nexus EA основан на реальном торговом подходе, используемом профессиональными трейдерами и частными управляющими фондами. Его сила заключается не в краткосрочных эмоциях, а в долгосрочной стабильности. Этот советник предназначен для торговли на дистанции. Рекомендуется использовать его не менее одного года, чтобы раскрыть его реальный потенциал. Как и в профессиональн
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Эксперты
NEXUS – количественный адаптивный грид, развивающийся вместе с рынком NEXUS — это полностью автоматическая система, которая в реальном времени строит комбинации правил, валидирует их out-of-sample и открывает сделки только тогда, когда обнаруживает статистическое преимущество в корректном рыночном контексте. Краткие характеристики Тип системы: адаптивный грид с OOS (out-of-sample) валидацией и фильтрами среды (новости, волатильность, сессия/день и опциональные зоны объёмной стоимости). Инструмен
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Эксперты
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Точная торговля на XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 — это профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor) для автоматической торговли на XAUUSD (золото) в MetaTrader 5. Система объединяет четыре взаимодополняющие стратегии в одном EA, чтобы работать в различных рыночных режимах. Решение автономно для MT5 и не требует внешних DLL или установщиков третьих лиц. Ключевые возможности Четыре стратегии в одном EA: согласованные и взаимодополняющие стратегии для
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
Эксперты
Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
" Silicon Ex ": Ваш надежный помощник в мире Forex Silicon Ex — это современный торговый бот, специально созданный для трейдеров на рынке Forex. Этот инновационный инструмент служит надежным партнером для тех, кто стремится к эффективной и автоматизированной торговле. Ключевые особенности "Silicon Ex": Надежность и стабильность: Создан с применением передовых технологий, обеспечивающих стабильную и надежную работу на рынке. Интеллектуальное управление рисками: Встроенная система управления кап
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Эксперты
OrionXAU — это алгоритмический торговый робот, разработанный для рынка XAUUSD (золото) и US100 / Nasdaq . Он сочетает две стратегии (скальпинг и свинг-трейдинг) в рамках дисциплинированного управления рисками. Основные поддерживаемые рынки • XAUUSD (золото) • US100 / Nasdaq Двойная логика стратегии 1. Скальпинг • Внутридневные сделки • Короткое время удержания позиций • Оптимизирован для небольших движений рынка • Чёткий контроль риска 2. Свинг-трейдинг • Захват продолжительных трендов • Меньша
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
Эксперты
Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
Nexus Scalper
Thang Chu
Эксперты
Nexus Scalper Live Signal:  Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+
Другие продукты этого автора
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 4. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия MT5  |
MT5 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (3)
Утилиты
Эта программа позволит вам экспортировать все ваши сделки из вашей учетной записи MetaTrader прямо в Notion, используя очень дружественный пользовательский интерфейс. Версия MT4   |   Руководство пользователя + демо Чтобы начать работу, воспользуйтесь Руководством пользователя и загрузите шаблон Notion. Если вам нужна демо-версия, перейдите к Руководству пользователя. Не работает в тестере стратегий! Основные характеристики Экспортируйте все сделки со своего торгового счета в Notion. Экспортир
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT4. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (без необходимости использования токена бота или разрешений администратора, прямо на ваш MT5. Он был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество необходимых вам функций. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |   Версия MT
MT5 To Telegram Copier
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Утилиты
Отправляйте полностью настраиваемые сигналы из MT5 в Telegram и станьте поставщиком сигналов! Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  | Версия для МТ4 | Дискорд-версия Если вы хотите попробовать демо-версию, перейдите к Руководству пользователя. Отправитель MT5 To Telegram НЕ работает в тестере стратегий. Возможности
MT4 To Discord Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Отправляйте полностью настраиваемые сигналы из MT4 в Discord и станьте поставщиком сигналов! Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  | Версия MT5 | Версия телеграммы Если вы хотите попробовать демо-версию, перейдите к Руководству пользователя. Отправитель MT4 To Discord НЕ работает в тестере стратегий. Возможности M
MT5 To Discord Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.33 (3)
Утилиты
Отправляйте полностью настраиваемые сигналы из MT5 в Discord и станьте поставщиком сигналов! Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо |   Версия MT4   |   Версия телеграммы Если вы хотите попробовать демо-версию, перейдите к Руководству пользователя. Отправитель MT5 To Discord НЕ работает в тестере стратегий. Возможно
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (без необходимости использования токена бота или разрешений администратора, прямо на ваш MT4. Он был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество необходимых вам функций. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |   Версия MT
Local Trade Clone MT5
Levi Dane Benjamin
Утилиты
Copy trades locally between MetaTrader terminals with a simple interface and professional risk controls. Use it to mirror trades across accounts, brokers, and platforms in any MT4/MT5 combination. Designed for reliability : supports trade updates such as breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and more. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Important notes Local Trade Copier MT5 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo, please use the User Guide + Demo link above. To copy to MT4, you will n
Indicator Alert
Levi Dane Benjamin
Утилиты
This powerful tool ensures you never miss important trading signals by providing instant Alerts whenever specific indicators generate signals. With its sleek and user-friendly interface, you can effortlessly stay on top of market opportunities. Once an alert is received, you have the flexibility to decide your next move, putting you in full control of your trading decisions. Does not work in the Strategy Tester! Indicator Alert Features Automatically get alerted when a chosen indicator produce
FREE
MT4 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (2)
Утилиты
Эта программа позволит вам экспортировать все ваши сделки из вашей учетной записи MetaTrader прямо в Notion, используя очень дружественный пользовательский интерфейс. Версия MT5 |  Руководство пользователя + демо Чтобы начать работу, воспользуйтесь Руководством пользователя и загрузите шаблон Notion. Если вам нужна демо-версия, перейдите к Руководству пользователя. Не работает в тестере стратегий! Основные характеристики Экспортируйте все сделки со своего торгового счета в Notion. Экспортируй
MT4 To Telegram Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.5 (4)
Утилиты
Отправляйте полностью настраиваемые сигналы из MT4 в Telegram и станьте поставщиком сигналов! Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо   |   Версия для МТ5   |   Дискорд-версия Если вы хотите попробовать демо-версию, перейдите к Руководству пользователя. Отправитель MT4 To Telegram НЕ работает в тестере стратегий. Воз
Local Trade Clone MT4
Levi Dane Benjamin
Утилиты
Copy trades locally between MetaTrader terminals with a simple interface and strong risk controls. Mirror trades across accounts, brokers, and platforms in any MT4/MT5 combination. Designed for reliability : supports trade updates such as breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and more. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version Important notes Local Trade Copier MT4 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo, please use the User Guide + Demo link above. To copy to MT5, you will need to purchase
Revert Edge
Levi Dane Benjamin
2.8 (10)
Эксперты
Revert Edge — это тщательно продуманный алгоритм, созданный на основе 7-летнего опыта реальной торговли. Его основная цель — медленный, устойчивый рост счета с упором на долгосрочную производительность, а не на неустойчивую, быструю, краткосрочную прибыль. Советник разработан для торговли несколькими валютами, такими как AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, EURAUD и другими! Он использует стратегию возврата к среднему и использует ценовые уровни, чувствительные к какой-либо реакции, которую используе
Trend Apex
Levi Dane Benjamin
Эксперты
Trend Apex is an automated, trend-following Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades portfolio. It is designed for traders who want a clear rules-based approach, structured risk controls, and minimal day-to-day interaction. The system focuses on trend conditions using MACD with additional price-action filters to help qualify entries and manage exits. Instruments it is commonly used on include major JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, US30, and XAUUSD. Important notes Trading involves risk and results vary by br
Фильтр:
Michael Arthur Schorr
1762
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.06.06 18:35 
 

honest EA, and dev, real strategy, very happy.

Levi Dane Benjamin
17372
Ответ разработчика Levi Dane Benjamin 2025.06.09 16:41
Thanks Michael, appreciate your feedback
Ответ на отзыв