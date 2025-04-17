EclipesPro

EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions, news, and volatility. The EA also features multi-position trending, re-entry logic, a visual dashboard, and comprehensive safety checks. It is highly customizable, designed for managing risk and maximizing profit in trending conditions.

Core Features Outline:

  • Core Trading Strategy:

  • FRAMA and VIDYA for trend direction and entry points.

  • RSI for exit signal filtering.

  • Advanced Exit Management:

  • RSI-based exit strategies.

  • Partial position closing.

  • Triple-confirmation for exits.

  • Risk Management:

  • Multiple position sizing methods.

  • Trailing stops.

  • Order volume and distance validation.

  • Market Filters:

  • Trading session filter.

  • Economic news filter.

  • Volatility filter.

  • Advanced Trade Management:

  • Multi-position trend following.

  • Re-entry logic.

  • Visual Interface:

  • Interactive dashboard.

  • Price chart annotations.

  • Safety Features:

  • Input validation.

  • Margin checking.

  • Error handling and logging.

EclipesPro II: Enhanced FRAMA-VIDYA Trend Following


