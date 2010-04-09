Alvora

Alvora Algorithm is a portfolio-style trading system built for traders who value structure, clarity, and long-term consistency. It applies proven rule-based strategies, originally traded manually and later automated for efficiency and scalability.


Live Performance: View Signal


The Expert Advisor combines three complementary strategies, each designed to perform in different market conditions:

  • Strategy 1: Breach – Targets breakouts from consolidation zones, capturing momentum as markets move out of tight ranges.

  • Strategy 2: Ascent – A long-only approach to index markets with historical upward trends, entering on clear, repeatable signals aligned with long-term equity behavior.

  • Strategy 3: Surge – Automates a recurring institutional concept: buying select indices early in the week and closing by Tuesday’s end.

Together, these strategies form a structured portfolio approach that trades across eight instruments and ten charts, achieving both strategic and asset-level diversification.


Key Features

  • Three complementary strategies

  • Multi-asset and multi-timeframe operation

  • Rule-based logic with disciplined risk controls

  • No martingale, no grid, no AI

  • Tested on 100% Quality Real Tick Data (Source: Dukascopy)


Recommended Instruments
USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, XAUUSD, NAS100, US500, US30, DE40


Design Philosophy
Alvora emphasizes simplicity and robustness over complexity. It avoids over-optimization, instead relying on clear market logic and structured risk management. Trade execution is systematic and disciplined — with no martingale, grid, or artificial intelligence.

This EA has been refined over time and is intended for traders who prioritize long-term performance and systematic consistency over short-term excitement.


Important: 

For optimal results, please use the provided set files available under the “Comments” tab.

Recommended products
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4 (22)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best entry price and runs multiple strate
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA CyberBot MT5 Inc 8Pairs 8TF 8Shadows Indicators
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
[As of May 08, downloaded by 53 traders]    Instructions for use   click here!    For those of you who don't have enough time to attend expensive courses and intensive training, what if all these steps could be completed even with the support of a practical real-time personal assistant?! Suggestion: This product is meticulously designed for practicality, eschewing theoretical complexity, and relies exclusively on the subconscious mind as an observational reflex. Consequently, the brain will i
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
GoDarkSun
Hung Wen Lin
Experts
GoDaekSun 是根據信號產生器做出交易決定後再根據現有的資金量調整下單的單量  設計目的希望所有參與交易的交易者,都能夠獲取合理的利潤 值得注意的是,過去的歷史回測匯或許會有相當大的利潤發生.但是將來的行情型態是不可知的.所以不要盲目地相信EA會創造出絕對的利潤,但也不要一昧地認為自動交易就是不可取的 特點 自適應的交易信號: 根據市場狀況自動調節信號產生的條件 簡單的設定方式: 只需簡單的設定即可. 多品種交易:   根據信號產生器做的交易 無華麗顯示面板:   將算力完全用在交易程序的計算 可以更高效續的執行工作 長期交易策略:  穩定的市場狀態時才會執行開單平倉 安全的風險控制:   在當前行情不例於持倉狀況時安全認損 不會早造成爆倉或是大量虧損 穩定的交易策略: 不存在高獲利比 交易過程穩定增加帳戶資金量 不參與高風險交易  環境 使用時間框 M15 建議交易品種 EURUSD GBPUSD EURGBP(品種必須列在報價清單上) 單一品種啟動資金使用1500美金即可運行 兩個品種建議使用3000美金 正式版可以交易多品種 購買或是測試可以聯繫我取得適當的參數
GoNewBig
Hung Wen Lin
Experts
GoNewBig 是根據信號產生器做出交易決定後再根據現有的資金量調整下單的單量  設計目的希望所有參與交易的交易者,都能夠獲取合理的利潤 值得注意的是,過去的歷史回測匯或許會有相當大的利潤發生.但是將來的行情型態是不可知的.所以不要盲目地相信EA會創造出絕對的利潤,但也不要一昧地認為自動交易就是不可取的 特點 自適應的交易信號: 根據市場狀況自動調節信號產生的條件 簡單的設定方式: 只需簡單的設定即可. 多品種交易:   根據信號產生器做交易 無華麗顯示面板:   將算力完全用在交易程序的計算 可以更高效續的執行工作 短期交易策略:  每周幾乎都會執行開單或是平倉 單品種年度交易約有一千筆 非常適合操盤或是代理人推薦給終端使用   安全的風險控制:   在當前行情不例於持倉狀況時安全認損 不會早造成爆倉或是大量虧損 環境 使用時間框 H1 建議交易品種 EURUSD GBPUSD EURGBP(品種必須列在報價清單上) 單一品種啟動資金使用1500美金即可運行 兩個品種建議使用3000美金 正式版可以交易多品種 購買或是測試可以聯繫我取得適當的參數 運行淨值保持在2500美
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
BesteaOne
Kai Wu
Experts
中文介绍 ​ 策略概念 多指标多周期共振 EA 是一种自动化交易系统，通过整合 多个技术指标 ​ （如 MACD 、 RSI 、均线）在 不同时间周期 ​ （如 1 小时、 4 小时、日线）上的信号，捕捉高概率交易机会。其核心理念是：当短、中、长期周期及不同类别指标（趋势、动量、波动率）同时发出方向一致的信号时，称为 “ 共振 ” ，此时市场动能较强，交易成功率显著提升。 ​ 核心逻辑 ​ 多周期协同 同时分析至少 3 个时间周期（如 15 分钟、 1 小时、 4 小时），分别判断趋势方向。 ​ 短期周期 ​ （如 15 分钟）用于捕捉入场时机， ​ 长期周期 ​ （如 4 小时）用于确认主趋势方向。 ​ 多指标过滤 ​ 趋势指标 ​ （如移动平均线、 MACD ）确认方向。 ​ 震荡指标 ​ （如 RSI 、 Stochastic ）识别超买 / 超卖或动能强度。 ​ 量价指标 ​ （如成交量、 OBV ）辅助验证市场参与度。 ​ 共振条件 当所有周期及指标均指向同一方向时（如看涨或看跌），触发交易信号。 示例： ​ H4 周期 ：价格高于 200 日均线 + MACD 柱线上涨。
Buda MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Buda   The Enlightened One is a strategy designed to trade without worries for all those who want something stable and determined. where they can place their investment X size without risk concerns, each entry will previously have a strong analysis consulting secret patterns and indicators designed by me, it has an AI system, where it will learn and consult all the ranges that we have taught it and adjust the risk if required where stop loss is versatile Start the EA on a chart. It has a specia
Supreme Edge MT5
Ng Chu En
5 (1)
Experts
<<Supreme Edge>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/ncemt5_ea Supreme Edge, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. The EA distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and in
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
The Gold Mann
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Experts
The Gold Man Version 1 (Buys only) A Smart Trading Solution for Long-Term Profits In the ever-changing world of financial markets, consistency and adaptability are paramount to long-term success. The Gold Man Expert Advisor (EA) , developed by BlackTested Ltd. , is designed to tackle these challenges by offering traders a robust and intelligent system for trading. Built with a focus on sustainable, low-risk profitability, The Gold Man combines a unique trading strategy with the power of automati
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Project Gold MT5
Zhi Cheng Guan
Experts
Dear Investor, I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data. It: Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth. Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods . Every trade is protected with a stop loss. Didn´t have a losing year si
Elevator Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Elevator Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It has been extensively stress-tested and optimized using market data from 2024 to the present, delivering reliable results without relying on outdated or overly long backtests. This makes it well-suited for adapting to modern and evolving market conditions. Every trade managed by Elevator Pro is equipped with a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring consistent and controlled risk manageme
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.94 (31)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
Golden Bullet TrendBreakout ProP
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
GOLDEN BULLET TrendBreakout PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Breakout Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of GOLDEN BULLET TrendBreakout PRO-P Enhanced , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the XAUUSD market with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced trend line breakout strategies with sophisticated timing mechanisms, liquidity sweep detection, and dynamic risk management
Classical Method
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
A professional robot that implements a classic trading strategy without indicators. On an ongoing basis, orders are opened in both directions. A series of orders is controlled by a non-indicator algorithm. The essence of the work is this. There are always two series and always one of them is in profit, and some is in drawdown. The closing of a profitable series occurs together with the closing of the least profitable orders from the opposite series. This task is controlled by the so-called wave
BeiDou Trend MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
5 (1)
Experts
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (197)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (436)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MT4 Version :  Click Here Quantum EAs c
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (13)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.52 (25)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.94 (102)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (8)
Experts
0 copies left at 699 USD (i will raise the price in 4 hours) Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.39 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.69 (16)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.77 (65)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.73 (110)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (22)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (89)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.9 (31)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT5 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.23 is the most advanced and precise release of our EA to date, now with AI-powered trade validation . This EA is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively on M1 , with high-frequency entries , small controlled losses, and zero recovery trades . It operates with just one smart pyramiding, strict capital protection, and optional AI decision-making through OpenAI. Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea MAIN UPGR
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.33 (9)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.35 (43)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (9)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (30)
Experts
Introducing AIQ Version 3.0+—The Most Advanced Autonomous Trading Intelligence Ever Built I'm thrilled to unveil AIQ (Autonomous Intelligence) Version 3.0+, a monumental leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features access to over 300+ AI models including 55+ FREE integrated AI models, plus premium models like the powerful new Grok 4, massively enhanced web search capabilities, new Analyst/Risk Manager roles, comprehensive initial market checks, and revolutionary improvem
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (46)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pairs such as XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️  Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an   additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to   claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical i
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (16)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.73 (15)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (1)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $750. Regular price $1499 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskiest instruments on the market. It requires precisi
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (10)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hedging and smart risk management in highly volatile mark
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review