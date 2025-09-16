SignalsSections
ALGOECLIPSE LTD

Alvora Algorithm Darwinex

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
500
Profit Trades:
255 (51.00%)
Loss Trades:
245 (49.00%)
Best trade:
14 985.28 USD
Worst trade:
-14 945.71 USD
Gross Profit:
255 711.57 USD (234 053 pips)
Gross Loss:
-227 064.36 USD (200 490 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (24 973.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24 973.52 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
85.73%
Max deposit load:
113.46%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
416 (83.20%)
Short Trades:
84 (16.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
57.29 USD
Average Profit:
1 002.79 USD
Average Loss:
-926.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-13 460.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22 678.12 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
10.30%
Annual Forecast:
124.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12 820.79 USD
Maximal:
34 778.56 USD (27.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.56% (35 025.77 USD)
By Equity:
32.53% (36 204.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SP500 112
NDX 112
USDJPY 75
EURJPY 63
GBPJPY 57
XAUUSD 43
GDAXI 19
WS30 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500 1.4K
NDX -1.1K
USDJPY 16K
EURJPY -7.7K
GBPJPY -17K
XAUUSD 16K
GDAXI 521
WS30 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500 1.6K
NDX 2.7K
USDJPY 6.4K
EURJPY -910
GBPJPY -7.7K
XAUUSD 30K
GDAXI 245
WS30 975
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14 985.28 USD
Worst trade: -14 946 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +24 973.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13 460.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.44 × 1053
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 15
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
Swissquote-Server
4.65 × 120
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.18 × 85
9 more...
Alvora Algorithm is a portfolio-style trading system built for traders who value structure, clarity, and long-term consistency. It applies proven rule-based strategies, originally traded manually and later automated for efficiency and scalability.


The Expert Advisor combines three complementary strategies, each designed to perform in different market conditions:

  • Strategy 1: Breach – Targets breakouts from consolidation zones, capturing momentum as markets move out of tight ranges.

  • Strategy 2: Ascent – A long-only approach to index markets with historical upward trends, entering on clear, repeatable signals aligned with long-term equity behavior.

  • Strategy 3: Surge – Automates a recurring institutional concept: buying select indices early in the week and closing by Tuesday’s end.

Together, these strategies form a structured portfolio approach that trades across eight instruments and ten charts, achieving both strategic and asset-level diversification.


Key Features

  • Three complementary strategies

  • Multi-asset and multi-timeframe operation

  • Rule-based logic with disciplined risk controls

  • No martingale, no grid, no AI

  • Tested on 100% Quality Real Tick Data (Source: Dukascopy)


Design Philosophy
Alvora emphasizes simplicity and robustness over complexity. It avoids over-optimization, instead relying on clear market logic and structured risk management. Trade execution is systematic and disciplined — with no martingale, grid, or artificial intelligence.

This EA has been refined over time and is intended for traders who prioritize long-term performance and systematic consistency over short-term excitement.


