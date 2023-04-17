Propfirm Challenge Helper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Propfirm Challenge Helper
This Expert Advisor has already funded an account
The algorithm is based on a price and action structure, more specifically delimitations
of supports and resistances. When presenting a specific pattern in the beginnings of
the sessions of NY or JPN with it, it is positioned with a reward risk of 1:7
thus managing to capitalize on the beginnings of the trend.
Specific Considerations
Check which funding account provider allows you to use EA
ONLY USE IN USD JPY - Time frame 5 min
StopLoss and TakeProfit Automation
Support and assistance Telegram https://t.me/TradingFloorPropfirm
Requires having the PC on in New York and Japan login, the EA will begin to operate automatically
in these openings
Take maximum 1 order per session
Fully automated operations (TP-SL Volume calculation, etc)
1% risk per order
Additional Recommendations
Maximum take profit 10% after funding 5% is suggested
Pair: USDJPY
Platform: MetaTrader 5