Propfirm Challenge Helper





This Expert Advisor has already funded an account





The algorithm is based on a price and action structure, more specifically delimitations

of supports and resistances. When presenting a specific pattern in the beginnings of

the sessions of NY or JPN with it, it is positioned with a reward risk of 1:7

thus managing to capitalize on the beginnings of the trend.





Specific Considerations





Check which funding account provider allows you to use EA

ONLY USE IN USD JPY - Time frame 5 min

StopLoss and TakeProfit Automation

Support and assistance Telegram https://t.me/TradingFloorPropfirm

Requires having the PC on in New York and Japan login, the EA will begin to operate automatically

in these openings

Take maximum 1 order per session

Fully automated operations (TP-SL Volume calculation, etc)

1% risk per order





Additional Recommendations





Maximum take profit 10% after funding 5% is suggested

Pair: USDJPY

Platform: MetaTrader 5



