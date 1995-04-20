Fractal Sniper Levels MT4

Fractal Sniper Levels is a powerful technical indicator that finds a rebound of fractal formations from one price zone. The main feature of the indicator is that it analyzes fractals not just as extremes, but as full-fledged reversal formations, which significantly increases the reliability of the determined levels.





Key advantages

Working with fractals as reversal formations, and not just as local extremes

Intelligent analysis of each fractal's rebound from the levels of the same price zone

Automatic detection of 4 strong levels

Visual confirmation of levels with colored markers on fractals

Operating principle:



1. The indicator first looks for a fractal rebound from a level equal to 0 pips. If it finds one, it sets a red horizontal line. In the comment on the chart, it indicates: "Number of confirmations (set in the parameters by the User), 0 pips).

2. If there is no price level with a fractal rebound in the range of 0 pips, the indicator finds fractal rebounds from a zone of 1 pip width and draws a horizontal red line.

3. If there is no price level, as in point 2, the indicator finds fractal rebounds from a zone of 2 pips width and draws a horizontal red line.

4. And so on, until the horizontal level from which the fractals rebounded is found.



Unique features of analysis

1. Fractals as reversal formations:

The indicator recognizes and analyzes only full-fledged fractal patterns

The characteristics of a fractal as a reversal formation are taken into account

Increased reliability of signals due to a comprehensive analysis of the fractal structure





2. Intelligent grouping of levels:

Analysis of each fractal's rebound from the same price level

Grouping of fractals taking into account the minimum error

Determination of the strength of a level by the number of confirming fractals





Settings

** period** - the number of bars for calculating levels

** TF** - timeframe for analysis (0 - current, 240 - H4, 1440 - D1, 10080 - W1)

**MinBars** - minimum number of fractals to confirm a significant level

**Color1-4** - colors to display levels

**CommentCorner** - location of the information panel (0-3)

**CommentColor** - text color in the information panel

**CommentFontSize** - font size of comments





Application

The indicator is effective for:

1. Determining key support and resistance levels

2. Finding highly probable entry points into the market

3. Setting target levels for closing positions

4. Determining zones for placing stop losses





Recommendations for use

Use the indicator on higher timeframes (H1 and higher) to get more reliable signals

Combine with other technical analysis indicators to confirm signals

Pay attention to the number of confirming fractals - the more there are, the stronger the level





Compatibility

MetaTrader 4 All currencies pairs All timeframes





Settings and installation

Purchase the indicator in the MQL5 Market The indicator will be automatically installed in your MetaTrader 4 terminal Find the indicator in the Navigator in the "Custom indicators" section Drag the indicator to the chart or double-click on it





Important to know

For optimal operation, it is recommended to use a period of at least 200 bars

All settings can be changed in real time through the indicator properties window

The indicator automatically adapts to various trading instruments

Be careful!