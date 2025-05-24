Confident trader is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for multi-currency dynamics and completely adaptable to your needs. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot evaluates historical and real-time data to identify potential trends, key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals.

The robot opens positions every day, from Monday to Friday, and all positions are protected with Take Profit, Stop Loss and various other configurations to suit your preferences, whether more aggressive or conservative.

To simplify the process of starting the robot, all functions are set to default; we provide tested sets that we will share with you—just send us a DM.

Features

Compatible with all brokers

Popular assets: Multi-currency/Stocks/Indices/Metals

The robot opens positions daily

A tested product developed by skilled programmers

Quick installation: With just a few clicks, the EA will be running independently

All positions are protected by automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss

Continuous development of the project based on customer and team suggestions, with all updates provided free of charge

Informative panel displaying daily pips, current market session, and more

Parameters:

Lots: lot size

Take Profit: set by default, no need for adjustments

Stop Loss: set by default, no need for adjustments

How to Get Started:

After purchasing the EA, send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation (from the Purchases tab). After confirmation, you will gain access to exclusive sets configured by the developers. Enable AutoTrading on your platform, add the EA to the M15 chart for your preferred asset, upload our set, set the lot size, and you’re ready to go. The configuration process has been simplified, requiring you to only adjust the lot size. Golden Scalper can be used with any Forex broker and on any account, but we recommend accounts with low spreads, a minimum deposit of $1000, and leverage between 1:100 and 1:1000. We suggest running the robot on a VPS to maintain a 24/7 connection and testing the robot on a demo account before using it on a real account.

Information:

Pair : Multi-currency

: Multi-currency Timeframe : M5/M15/M30

: M5/M15/M30 Minimum lots : 0.01

: 0.01 Platform : MetaTrader 4

: MetaTrader 4 Minimum deposit : $1000

: $1000 Leverage : 1:100 to 1:1000

: 1:100 to 1:1000 Account types: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, or ECN

We provide excellent support at every step.



