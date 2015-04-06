Wombat EA

The Wombat-EA based on the Bollinger Bands & Envelopes Indicators. It is a pure Trend Follow Robot

👉   NO use of:
⚠️   Grid
⚠️   Doubling
⚠️   Martingale
⚠️   Averaging

✅  Recommended pairs are: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/CHF, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD  👉   Timeframe H1


Hi there,

I am a 51 year old, young at heart trader who has been involved in active trading since 2009.

In the beginning I had a lot of different strategies. Sometimes more, sometimes less successful.

I honestly admit that I hit a few accounts against the wall too.

I had to learn a lot before I could successfully establish myself in trading.


This is my newest product - the Wombat-EA! I'm happy to answer any questions.


Parameters:

  • Money Management System (Fixed Lot Size, Risk per Trade%, Risk per Trade Money, LotMoneyRatio (LMR) i.e. risk 0.1 Lot / 1000 $ Account Balance)
  • Time Exit (Close All Trades, Exit Day, Exit Time, Stop Trading until next Day) 
  • Trade filters (spread, time, max.trades)
  • Slippage & Latency Tracker (measures the slippage and the delay of the trade execution and saves the data in a file)
  • Equity Protection (protects your Account from unexpected Drawdown)
  • SL / TP by ATR (calculates SL/TP in combination with the last candle Value of the Average True Range Indicator)
  • Partial close (partial close of intial Trade in %)
  • Trailing stop (trailing stop in pips)
  • Smart Break Even (set SL to Breakeven when pips are reached (incl. commission and spreads!)
  • Info dashboard (shows actual settings and many more on the chart)
  • News filter (does not allow trading via low-medium-or high impact news and Non-Farm-Payroll)
  • Error Alerts (show Alerts on Screen or via Push Notifications when EA is unable to set SL/TP or open/close trades)


      User's Manual: here

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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