Hi there,



I am a 51 year old, young at heart trader who has been involved in active trading since 2009.

In the beginning I had a lot of different strategies. Sometimes more, sometimes less successful.

I honestly admit that I hit a few accounts against the wall too.

I had to learn a lot before I could successfully establish myself in trading.





This is my newest product - the Wombat-EA! I'm happy to answer any questions.





Parameters:

Money Management System (Fixed Lot Size, Risk per Trade%, Risk per Trade Money, LotMoneyRatio (LMR) i.e. risk 0.1 Lot / 1000 $ Account Balance)

Time Exit (Close All Trades, Exit Day, Exit Time, Stop Trading until next Day)

Trade filters (spread, time, max.trades)

Slippage & Latency Tracker (measures the slippage and the delay of the trade execution and saves the data in a file)

Equity Protection (protects your Account from unexpected Drawdown)

SL / TP by ATR (calculates SL/TP in combination with the last candle Value of the Average True Range Indicator)

Partial close (partial close of intial Trade in %)

Trailing stop (trailing stop in pips)

Smart Break Even (set SL to Breakeven when pips are reached (incl. commission and spreads!)

Info dashboard (shows actual settings and many more on the chart)

News filter (does not allow trading via low-medium-or high impact news and Non-Farm-Payroll)

Error Alerts (show Alerts on Screen or via Push Notifications when EA is unable to set SL/TP or open/close trades)



User's Manual: here