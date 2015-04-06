Wombat EA
- Experts
-
Christian Schuerger12-jährige Trading Erfahrung. Nur manuelles Trading. Testen Sie mein Signal!
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 7
The Wombat-EA based on the Bollinger Bands & Envelopes Indicators. It is a pure Trend Follow Robot
👉 NO use of:
⚠️ Grid
⚠️ Doubling
⚠️ Martingale
⚠️ Averaging
✅ Recommended pairs are: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/CHF, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD 👉 Timeframe H1
👉 NO use of:
⚠️ Grid
⚠️ Doubling
⚠️ Martingale
⚠️ Averaging
✅ Recommended pairs are: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/CHF, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD 👉 Timeframe H1
Hi there,
I am a 51 year old, young at heart trader who has been involved in active trading since 2009.
In the beginning I had a lot of different strategies. Sometimes more, sometimes less successful.
I honestly admit that I hit a few accounts against the wall too.
I had to learn a lot before I could successfully establish myself in trading.
This is my newest product - the Wombat-EA! I'm happy to answer any questions.
Parameters:
- Money Management System (Fixed Lot Size, Risk per Trade%, Risk per Trade Money, LotMoneyRatio (LMR) i.e. risk 0.1 Lot / 1000 $ Account Balance)
- Time Exit (Close All Trades, Exit Day, Exit Time, Stop Trading until next Day)
- Trade filters (spread, time, max.trades)
- Slippage & Latency Tracker (measures the slippage and the delay of the trade execution and saves the data in a file)
- Equity Protection (protects your Account from unexpected Drawdown)
- SL / TP by ATR (calculates SL/TP in combination with the last candle Value of the Average True Range Indicator)
- Partial close (partial close of intial Trade in %)
- Trailing stop (trailing stop in pips)
- Smart Break Even (set SL to Breakeven when pips are reached (incl. commission and spreads!)
- Info dashboard (shows actual settings and many more on the chart)
- News filter (does not allow trading via low-medium-or high impact news and Non-Farm-Payroll)
- Error Alerts (show Alerts on Screen or via Push Notifications when EA is unable to set SL/TP or open/close trades)
User's Manual: here
Hi there,
I am a 51 year old, young at heart trader who has been involved in active trading since 2009.
In the beginning I had a lot of different strategies. Sometimes more, sometimes less successful.
I honestly admit that I hit a few accounts against the wall too.
I had to learn a lot before I could successfully establish myself in trading.
This is my newest product - the Wombat-EA! I'm happy to answer any questions.
Parameters:
- Money Management System (Fixed Lot Size, Risk per Trade%, Risk per Trade Money, LotMoneyRatio (LMR) i.e. risk 0.1 Lot / 1000 $ Account Balance)
- Time Exit (Close All Trades, Exit Day, Exit Time, Stop Trading until next Day)
- Trade filters (spread, time, max.trades)
- Slippage & Latency Tracker (measures the slippage and the delay of the trade execution and saves the data in a file)
- Equity Protection (protects your Account from unexpected Drawdown)
- SL / TP by ATR (calculates SL/TP in combination with the last candle Value of the Average True Range Indicator)
- Partial close (partial close of intial Trade in %)
- Trailing stop (trailing stop in pips)
- Smart Break Even (set SL to Breakeven when pips are reached (incl. commission and spreads!)
- Info dashboard (shows actual settings and many more on the chart)
- News filter (does not allow trading via low-medium-or high impact news and Non-Farm-Payroll)
- Error Alerts (show Alerts on Screen or via Push Notifications when EA is unable to set SL/TP or open/close trades)
User's Manual: here