Confident trader

Confident trader is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for multi-currency dynamics and completely adaptable to your needs. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot evaluates historical and real-time data to identify potential trends, key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals.

The robot opens positions every day, from Monday to Friday, and all positions are protected with Take Profit, Stop Loss and various other configurations to suit your preferences, whether more aggressive or conservative. 

To simplify the process of starting the robot, all functions are set to default; we provide tested sets that we will share with you—just send us a DM.

Features

  • Compatible with all brokers
  • Popular assets: Multi-currency/Stocks/Indices/Metals
  • The robot opens positions daily
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation: With just a few clicks, the EA will be running independently
  • All positions are protected by automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss 
  • Continuous development of the project based on customer and team suggestions, with all updates provided free of charge
  • Informative panel displaying daily pips, current market session, and more

Parameters:

  • Lots: lot size
  • Take Profit: set by default, no need for adjustments
  • Stop Loss: set by default, no need for adjustments

How to Get Started:

  1. After purchasing the EA, send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation (from the Purchases tab). After confirmation, you will gain access to exclusive sets configured by the developers.
  2. Enable AutoTrading on your platform, add the EA to the M15 chart for your preferred asset, upload our set, set the lot size, and you’re ready to go. The configuration process has been simplified, requiring you to only adjust the lot size.
  3. Golden Scalper can be used with any Forex broker and on any account, but we recommend accounts with low spreads, a minimum deposit of $1000, and leverage between 1:100 and 1:1000.
  4. We suggest running the robot on a VPS to maintain a 24/7 connection and testing the robot on a demo account before using it on a real account.

Information:

  • Pair: Multi-currency
  • Timeframe: M5/M15/M30
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:1000
  • Account types: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, or ECN

We provide excellent support at every step.


