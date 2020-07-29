EastStar EA

RealProfit Expert works on currency pair USDJPY only!

The Expert doesn’t use any additional indicators to open transaction. Trade is based on important levels breakthrough. The Expert has minimum quantity of parameters, for this reason it is ready for work immediately after it has been installed. The absence of additional parameters provides the possibility to use the Expert easily even by beginners. The Expert is suitable for long term investments over 1 year. You should take into consideration that drawdown is possible from time to time but any investment implies it. So, be patient!

The Expert is installed on USDJPY chart with M15 period. To ensure stable operation you must keep opened empty charts USDJPY with H1 and Daily periods.

Martingale is not used.

Greed is not used.

Trade recommendations Auto_Risk:

-          fixed lot trade – 0%

-          for ultra conservative trade – 1%

-          for normal trade – 3%

-          for active trade – 5%

-          for aggressive trade – 10%

-          for highly aggressive trade – 15%

Recommendations concerning brokers: brokers with minimum spread and high commission (for example, ICMarkets; the Expert provides profit when broker’s commission is up to 10 dollars) provide better results than brokers with minimum or zero commission and high spread.

Transactions aren’t opened daily.

The Expert was tested according to the tick quotes Ducascopy with slippage and commission up to 10 dollars per one lot, testing period from 2014 to 2020.

The tests results are 99% the same as real transactions.

New account monitoring:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/800909#!tab=account

Good trade to all!


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