Bears Power Grid EA
- Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 30 May 2026
- Activations: 5
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Sentiment-Driven Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control
Stop relying on blind grid systems that trap capital during aggressive market trends.
The Bears Power Grid EA is a professional-grade trading algorithm designed for serious algorithmic traders who want to trade with market sentiment — not against it.
By utilizing the classic Bears Power indicator, the system identifies moments when bearish pressure either weakens or accelerates, allowing the EA to align entries with genuine shifts in market control.
Combined with advanced recovery mechanics and institutional-grade risk management, the system is built to protect capital while maintaining consistent trading efficiency.Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution
Sentiment-Backed Entries
The EA continuously measures bearish market strength using the Bears Power indicator.
Bullish Sentiment Shift
A BUY sequence is initiated when Bears Power crosses above the zero line, signaling that selling pressure is weakening and buyers are beginning to regain control.
Bearish Sentiment Acceleration
A SELL sequence is initiated when Bears Power crosses below the zero line, confirming increasing bearish dominance and downward momentum.
This approach allows the EA to trade confirmed sentiment transitions instead of relying on blind market entries.Dynamic Grid Architecture
If price moves into a deeper pullback after the initial entry, the EA deploys a carefully structured recovery grid.
You maintain complete control over:
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Grid spacing
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Lot multipliers
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Dynamic spacing expansion
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Recovery progression settings
The adaptive structure helps the grid respond more safely to changing volatility conditions and extended market runs.Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking
This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown reduction system.
Instead of waiting for an entire basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:
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The newest profitable order
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With the oldest losing order
Once their combined profit reaches your target value, both positions close simultaneously.
This process:
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Gradually reduces drawdown
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Frees trapped margin
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Reduces overall basket exposure
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Locks in realized gains continuously
Definitive Capital Protection
The EA includes multiple layers of account defense:
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Equity drawdown protection
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Maximum total grid exposure limits
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Hard monetary stop-loss protection
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Emergency circuit-breaker safeguards for extreme market events
Live Margin Monitoring
The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.
If free margin falls below your predefined safety threshold, the EA immediately pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.
Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing
Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:
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Current account equity
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Maximum allowed risk percentage
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Exposure management settings
This enables safer and more controlled account growth over time.Technical Excellence & Compatibility
Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant
Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:
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No hedging
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No position fragmentation
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Full compatibility with netting accounts
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Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models
Advanced Order Management
Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:
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Broker volume limits
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Maximum spread filters
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Slippage controls
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Execution safety requirements
Real-Time Analytics Dashboard
A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live insight into:
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Active grid count
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Floating profit/loss
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Total banked profit
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Current market direction
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Recovery activity
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Timestamped pair-closure history
The Bears Power Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine market sentiment instead of blindly fighting momentum.
By combining sentiment-confirmed entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk protection, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.
Trade with sentiment confirmation, intelligent exposure control, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.