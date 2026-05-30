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Sentiment-Driven Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control

Bears Power Grid System

Stop relying on blind grid systems that trap capital during aggressive market trends.

The Bears Power Grid EA is a professional-grade trading algorithm designed for serious algorithmic traders who want to trade with market sentiment — not against it.

By utilizing the classic Bears Power indicator, the system identifies moments when bearish pressure either weakens or accelerates, allowing the EA to align entries with genuine shifts in market control.

Combined with advanced recovery mechanics and institutional-grade risk management, the system is built to protect capital while maintaining consistent trading efficiency.

Sentiment-Backed Entries

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

The EA continuously measures bearish market strength using the Bears Power indicator.

Bullish Sentiment Shift

A BUY sequence is initiated when Bears Power crosses above the zero line, signaling that selling pressure is weakening and buyers are beginning to regain control.

Bearish Sentiment Acceleration

A SELL sequence is initiated when Bears Power crosses below the zero line, confirming increasing bearish dominance and downward momentum.

This approach allows the EA to trade confirmed sentiment transitions instead of relying on blind market entries.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If price moves into a deeper pullback after the initial entry, the EA deploys a carefully structured recovery grid.

You maintain complete control over:

Grid spacing

Lot multipliers

Dynamic spacing expansion

Recovery progression settings

The adaptive structure helps the grid respond more safely to changing volatility conditions and extended market runs.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown reduction system.

Instead of waiting for an entire basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

The newest profitable order

With the oldest losing order

Once their combined profit reaches your target value, both positions close simultaneously.

This process:

Gradually reduces drawdown

Frees trapped margin

Reduces overall basket exposure

Locks in realized gains continuously

Definitive Capital Protection

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of account defense:

Equity drawdown protection

Maximum total grid exposure limits

Hard monetary stop-loss protection

Emergency circuit-breaker safeguards for extreme market events

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your predefined safety threshold, the EA immediately pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:

Current account equity

Maximum allowed risk percentage

Exposure management settings

This enables safer and more controlled account growth over time.

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:

No hedging

No position fragmentation

Full compatibility with netting accounts

Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models

Advanced Order Management

Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:

Broker volume limits

Maximum spread filters

Slippage controls

Execution safety requirements

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live insight into:

Active grid count

Floating profit/loss

Total banked profit

Current market direction

Recovery activity

Timestamped pair-closure history

Why Choose the Bears Power Grid EA?

The Bears Power Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine market sentiment instead of blindly fighting momentum.

By combining sentiment-confirmed entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk protection, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.

Trade with sentiment confirmation, intelligent exposure control, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.