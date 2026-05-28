RSI Grid EA
- Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 28 May 2026
- Activations: 5
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
RSI Grid EA – Smart Grid Trading Powered by RSI Momentum Signals
RSI Grid EA is a professional automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines the structured mechanics of grid trading with precise RSI-based market entries. Instead of opening random positions, the EA waits for Relative Strength Index (RSI) overbought and oversold conditions before initiating a new trading cycle, helping traders enter the market with improved timing and reduced unnecessary exposure.
Designed for stability, flexibility, and advanced risk control, RSI Grid EA delivers a clean directional grid strategy without hedging, making it easier to manage and optimize across multiple market conditions.
Why Traders Choose RSI Grid EA
Intelligent RSI Entry System
The EA starts a new grid only when RSI reaches defined overbought or oversold levels, allowing trades to begin during potential reversal or momentum exhaustion zones.
Pure Directional Grid Trading
No hedging. No opposing positions. No complex recovery systems. The EA follows a transparent single-direction grid structure for simplified trade management.
Adaptive Grid Expansion
Supports both fixed and progressive grid spacing through the Grid Space Multiplier, allowing the grid structure to adapt to market volatility and price movement.
Dynamic Lot Scaling
Includes customizable lot multiplication for controlled position scaling across grid levels while maintaining flexibility for different risk profiles.
Advanced Risk Management
Built with multiple protection layers to help maintain account stability, including:
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Maximum risk percentage per trade
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Maximum total grid exposure protection
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Margin level monitoring
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Floating loss emergency protection
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Spread filtering
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Slippage control
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Broker volume limit compliance
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Maximum order limitations
Profit Banking Logic
The EA intelligently closes profitable grid combinations using its pair-closing system, continuously securing realized profits while managing open exposure efficiently.
Flexible Trade Direction Mapping
Allows traders to define whether bullish market conditions trigger BUY or SELL grids, providing additional strategic flexibility for different trading styles.
Professional Trading Dashboard
Includes a real-time information panel displaying:
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Current grid status
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Active trade direction
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Number of open grid levels
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Floating profit/loss
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Total banked profit
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Recent profitable closures
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Current grid spacing
Optimized for MetaTrader 5
Developed using professional MQL5 standards and optimized for stable execution, broker compatibility, and MQL5 Market compliance.
Core Features
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RSI overbought/oversold entry logic
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Dynamic grid spacing system
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Progressive lot sizing
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Intelligent pair-closing mechanism
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Emergency floating loss protection
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Real-time statistics panel
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One-order-per-bar filtering
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Commission-aware calculations
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Fully customizable settings
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Native MT5 execution
Ideal For
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Forex traders
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Gold and commodity traders
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Index traders
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Traders seeking semi-automated systems
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Users who prefer indicator-confirmed grid strategies
RSI Grid EA was built for traders who want a balance between disciplined entries, systematic grid management, and advanced account protection. By combining RSI momentum signals with a structured grid framework, the EA aims to provide smarter trade initiation while maintaining flexibility and control over overall exposure.
If you are searching for a professional RSI-based grid trading solution with intelligent entries, adaptive scaling, and strong protection features, RSI Grid EA delivers a complete and customizable automated trading experience.