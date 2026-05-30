Momentum Grid EA
- Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 30 May 2026
- Activations: 5
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Momentum Grid System
Trend Acceleration Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control
Most grid systems fail because they deploy capital blindly into consolidating or directionless markets while hoping for a random reversal.
The Momentum Grid EA is a professional-grade trading algorithm engineered to solve this weakness by detecting genuine market acceleration before entering a trade.
Built for serious algorithmic traders, this Expert Advisor utilizes the classic Momentum indicator to measure directional velocity and activate grid sequences only when a confirmed trend begins to strengthen.
Combined with advanced recovery mechanics and institutional-grade risk management, the system is designed to capture momentum while maintaining disciplined exposure control.Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution
Velocity-Triggered Entries
The EA continuously measures the rate of change in market price action using the Momentum indicator.
Bullish Acceleration Confirmation
A BUY sequence is initiated when the Momentum indicator crosses above the 100 baseline, confirming strengthening bullish acceleration and upward market velocity.
Bearish Acceleration Confirmation
A SELL sequence is initiated when the Momentum indicator crosses below the 100 baseline, confirming increasing bearish acceleration and downward momentum.
This allows the EA to trade confirmed directional velocity instead of entering random ranging conditions.Dynamic Grid Architecture
If the market retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.
You maintain complete control over:
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Grid spacing
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Lot multipliers
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Dynamic spacing expansion
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Recovery progression settings
The adaptive structure is designed to respond more safely to volatility expansion and prolonged market movement.Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking
This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown management system.
Instead of waiting for an entire basket to slowly recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:
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The newest profitable position
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With the oldest losing position
Once their combined profit reaches your target value, both positions close simultaneously.
This process:
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Gradually reduces drawdown
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Frees trapped margin
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Reduces overall exposure
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Locks in realized profits continuously
Definitive Capital Protection
The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:
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Equity drawdown guards
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Maximum total grid exposure limits
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Hard monetary stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )
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Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions
Live Margin Monitoring
The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.
If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.
Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing
Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:
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Current account equity
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Maximum allowed risk percentage
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Exposure management settings
This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.Technical Excellence & Compatibility
Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant
Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:
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No hedging
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No position fragmentation
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Full compatibility with netting accounts
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Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models
Advanced Order Management
Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:
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Broker volume limitations
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Spread filters
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Slippage controls
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Execution safety requirements
Real-Time Analytics Dashboard
A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:
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Active grid count
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Floating profit/loss
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Total banked profit
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Current market direction
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Recovery activity
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Timestamped pair-closure history
The Momentum Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine market acceleration instead of blindly trading low-quality ranging conditions.
By combining velocity-confirmed entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk management, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.
Trade with momentum confirmation, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.