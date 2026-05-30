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Trend Acceleration Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control

Momentum Grid System

Most grid systems fail because they deploy capital blindly into consolidating or directionless markets while hoping for a random reversal.

The Momentum Grid EA is a professional-grade trading algorithm engineered to solve this weakness by detecting genuine market acceleration before entering a trade.

Built for serious algorithmic traders, this Expert Advisor utilizes the classic Momentum indicator to measure directional velocity and activate grid sequences only when a confirmed trend begins to strengthen.

Combined with advanced recovery mechanics and institutional-grade risk management, the system is designed to capture momentum while maintaining disciplined exposure control.

Velocity-Triggered Entries

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

The EA continuously measures the rate of change in market price action using the Momentum indicator.

Bullish Acceleration Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated when the Momentum indicator crosses above the 100 baseline, confirming strengthening bullish acceleration and upward market velocity.

Bearish Acceleration Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated when the Momentum indicator crosses below the 100 baseline, confirming increasing bearish acceleration and downward momentum.

This allows the EA to trade confirmed directional velocity instead of entering random ranging conditions.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If the market retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You maintain complete control over:

Grid spacing

Lot multipliers

Dynamic spacing expansion

Recovery progression settings

The adaptive structure is designed to respond more safely to volatility expansion and prolonged market movement.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown management system.

Instead of waiting for an entire basket to slowly recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

The newest profitable position

With the oldest losing position

Once their combined profit reaches your target value, both positions close simultaneously.

This process:

Gradually reduces drawdown

Frees trapped margin

Reduces overall exposure

Locks in realized profits continuously

Definitive Capital Protection

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:

Equity drawdown guards

Maximum total grid exposure limits

Hard monetary stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )

Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:

Current account equity

Maximum allowed risk percentage

Exposure management settings

This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:

No hedging

No position fragmentation

Full compatibility with netting accounts

Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models

Advanced Order Management

Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:

Broker volume limitations

Spread filters

Slippage controls

Execution safety requirements

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:

Active grid count

Floating profit/loss

Total banked profit

Current market direction

Recovery activity

Timestamped pair-closure history

Why Choose the Momentum Grid EA?

The Momentum Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine market acceleration instead of blindly trading low-quality ranging conditions.

By combining velocity-confirmed entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk management, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.

Trade with momentum confirmation, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.