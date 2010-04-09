Grid LevelGuard SmartSMA

Grid LevelGuard SmartSMA EA – Your Optimization Adventure Awaits!

Unleash the Power of Dynamic Trading with this advanced Expert Advisor designed for flexibility and customization. The EA is not pre-optimized, allowing YOU to take full control of its potential. Fine-tune it to suit your strategy and market preferences, and watch it work wonders on your account.

Core Strategy
Grid LevelGuard SmartSMA EA combines the power of Simple Moving Averages (SMA) with a robust Grid Trading System to capture market trends and price retracements dynamically. The key features include:

Grid Trading Logic
Uses configurable grid levels to manage trades dynamically in trending or ranging markets.
Implements a volume multiplier for successive grid levels to adapt to market movements.
Automatically calculates take profit levels based on user-defined parameters.

SMA-Based Entry Signals
Identifies trend shifts through price-SMA crossovers.
Optional confirmation SMA for added signal reliability.
Supports both aggressive and conservative trading styles.

Risk Management
Protects your account with minimum deposit requirements and maximum spread filters.
Automatically checks for sufficient account balance and trading conditions.
Validates stop-loss and take-profit levels to adhere to broker requirements.

Customizable Parameters
Tailor the EA to your trading needs with extensive input options:

Grid Settings: Define grid size, levels, and volume scaling.
Trading Limits: Adjust lot sizes, take profit, and risk levels.
SMA Periods: Configure primary and confirmation SMA for personalized signal sensitivity.
Debug Mode: Gain insights into the EA’s decision-making for transparent trading.

Why Choose Grid LevelGuard SmartSMA EA?

Adaptability: A perfect starting point for traders who love to experiment and optimize.
Transparency: Includes robust logging and validation for every trading action.
Affordability: At just $130, it’s a professional-grade tool that doesn't break the bank.

Explore More
Visit my MQL5 store to discover a wide range of EAs tailored for traders of all skill levels.

Take the next step in your trading journey and turn your ideas into action. Your success begins here!


