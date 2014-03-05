EMA TrendForce EA

Introducing EMATrendForce: The Powerful EMA Trend Strategy EA

Are you looking to take your trading to the next level? Look no further! The EMATrendForce EA is designed to help you harness the power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with a dynamic trend-following strategy. Priced at only $65, this EA provides you with a solid foundation to optimize your trading strategy and make informed decisions in the market.

Key Features:

Fast and Slow EMA Strategy: The EA utilizes two EMAs (Fast and Slow) to identify market trends. The Fast EMA reacts quicker to price changes, while the Slow EMA acts as a filter to smooth out volatility.
Angle-based Entry: The strategy doesn’t just rely on crossing EMAs – it also calculates the angle between the two EMAs. Only when the angle is steep enough (above a certain threshold) does the EA trigger an entry, ensuring only strong, sustainable trends are traded.
EMA Separation: This EA ensures that the EMAs are sufficiently separated before taking action, avoiding choppy or flat market conditions. This is crucial for confirming that the trend is strong and trending.
Strategy-based Exit: In addition to traditional stop loss and take profit levels, the EA offers an intelligent exit strategy based on trend reversal signs and EMA flattening.
Trailing Stop: When the position goes in your favor, the EA automatically moves the stop loss to lock in profits, giving you more control over your trades.

How Does it Work?
The EMATrendForce EA calculates the angle between the Fast and Slow EMAs and waits for a clear trend to emerge. When the angle is above a defined threshold, it executes a trade. This helps to avoid choppy market conditions and only trades when the trend is confirmed. The EA also tracks the distance between the EMAs and ensures it’s wide enough to signal a valid trade, reducing the risk of false signals.

Optimization
This EA is not yet optimized for your exact trading conditions, but it was created with YOU in mind! You are the one who will fine-tune it to best fit your trading style. Whether it’s adjusting the EMA periods or fine-tuning the angle threshold, you can optimize it for the best performance according to your preferences and risk tolerance.

Ready for Customization
The beauty of this EA lies in its flexibility. It’s just waiting for you to optimize it to fit your strategy. With adjustable parameters, you can easily fine-tune it to work with your favorite timeframes and markets.

Take Action Today
Get EMATrendForce for just $65 and start optimizing it for your own trading success. Embrace the power of automation and let this EA work for you!


Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review