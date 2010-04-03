Bober Lazer

Bober Lazer MT5 — Breakout System for Crypto & Forex

Bober Lazer MT5 trades live on Binance, OKX, and Bybit.
It performs best on ETHUSDT, using clean breakout rules tested in real market conditions.
Fast entries, stable logic, and no unrealistic backtests.
Live account link included below.

Rent for 1 year: 500 USD
Only 2 copies out of 5 available.

How to backtest Bober Lazer >>> Click
Live signal and Guide here >>>  Click

Key Features

  • Breakout Strategy – Uses precise price ranges to catch real breakout movements.

  • Twin Sets Mechanism – Two separate breakout logics for better consistency and smoother equity.

  • Volatility Filter – Detects active market conditions and selects the best symbols.

  • Fast Backtesting – Highly optimized for accurate testing in MetaTrader 5.

  • Info Panel – Displays balance, profit rate, spreads, and volatility metrics in real time.

Settings Overview

  • Crypto Platforms: Ready for Binance, OKX, and Bybit trading.

  • Trade Execution: Adjustable slippage and timing for faster entries.

  • Lot Sizing: Dynamic or fixed lot based on risk preference.

  • Breakout Range: Custom breakout levels and calculation periods.

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit: Virtual SL/TP, breakeven, and trailing options for better control.

What You Get

  • Ready-to-use set files for live accounts on Binance, OKX, and Bybit.

  • Free support for setup, optimization, and trading questions.

  • Verified performance, with more than +1400% live growth under real trading conditions.



