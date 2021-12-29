Bober Crypto MT5

5
Crypto trading with Binance ,OKX exchanges is available! Hurry up to get it! Limited number of copies will be sold out.

Hey guys! I hope u are doing well.  
I'm gonna show you new trading robot which is essentially differ from all others MQL5.com market products. The main feature of Bober Crypto MT5 is an ability to trade with Binance Futures and OKX futures.
This product is using "Static arbitrage" strategy which is have a lot of advantages we gonna be taking profit from.  All coins can be traded that are available in Futures section like BTCUSDT ETHUSDT LTCUSDT etc...
Best results has been aсhived  with correlated coins which u can find by running optimization in mt5 tester. It's enough to optimize only 3-6 months then run forward testing to check if it's profitable out of optimization period. Actually it's quite easy to find a lot of coins pairs decent for profitable long term trading.


   

Robot features:

  • No dangerous strategies implemented. Only one trade at a time.
  • Cut off losses fast.  All loss trades are small as profits.
  • Works with all USDT Binance and OKX Futures coins. BTCUSDT ETHUSDT etc...
  • Not a night scalper. Works 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Unstoppable trading style.
  • No need low latency connection. It's not HFT.
  • Compatible with one of the biggest crypto brokers Binance,OKX.
  • Profitable forward results on tester history and live account.
  • Free live sets available for customers. No need to spend time on optimization process.
  • Set up and forget. Fully automated.
  • Personal support for every customer.


    Robot requirements:

    •  Opened Binance/OKX Futures account needed. 
    •  API keys . Must be taken from personal Binance dashboard.
    •  Windows vps is required.


    Bober Crypto MT5 settings:
    • Exchange - Binance / OKX.
    • OKXpassphrase - you must get and paste this phrase from your personal cabinet.
    • Ordertype - Limit/Market.
    • Mode - Live or Optimization / Coins downloading /All Coins downloading.

             Live or Optimization mode means *First Coin* and *Second Coin* inputs below are being used while robot applied to live account or optimization process is gonna be started.
             Coins downloading  - if u want to download specific coins which u must put in *Coins*.
             All Coins downloading  - mode to download all coins provided by Binance Futures.

    • Coins -  BTC,ETH.  Set    Coins downloading  mode to download specific coins. Each coin must be divided by comma. 
    • First Coin - first USDT coin.
    • Second Coin - second USDT coin.
    • Logictype - type of logic. 
    • SplitStep - step between entries.
    • MaxDD - robot closes all positions if certain dd reaches.
    • Range - custom indicator period.
    • APIKey = "".  APIkey and APISecret  must be copy pasted here after you get it from Binance Futures  dashboard to get connected to live account.
    • APISecret = "". 
    • Lots - volume of each position.
    • LotsIsPercent - if true fill "Lots" input in a range 10-120 . Recommended value is 50 middle risk.
    • Magic - unique order number.
    • TimeFilter - time range true/fale. 
    • StartHour - 0 
    • Startminute - 0
    • EndHour- 0
    • Endminute- 0


    It's highly recommended to read User's Guide below:

    How to get started?

    How to upload Binace futures data in MT5 manually?



    Reviews 3
    Miroslav Svoboda
    972
    Miroslav Svoboda 2022.03.06 10:00 
     

    Great Programmer, long time observing. Best results, best service

    12.05 Reduced Risk for new Update. EA stacked due the big Alt Selloff

    02.06 API issue, new update awaiting

    08.06 Binance API sucks. Bug in orders

    19.07 Logic 2 opens month ago not proportional trades (f.e. OCEANUSDT 9x time bigger than the other hedged one)

    Still open trades in loss

    21.08 Logic 3 - I got the the .set files from Author. One is TRB/NEO. After 1,5 month TRB is still in uptrend

    From authors reaction, it must turn one time. My experience, it must not

    08.11 There is a API bann from Binance, when you increase the Ping load from one IP adress (VPS). Take care

    Florian Wolfgang Wressnig
    404
    Florian Wolfgang Wressnig 2022.02.07 14:16 
     

    Works great like the other products from the Autor !!!

    Andre Gomes
    2971
    Andre Gomes 2022.01.07 13:25 
     

    Very promising EA. Excellent support. Live account available. I will set up a live account myself and update my results from time to time.

    18 March 2022: using the EA for about 2 months. I decided to switch it off until there is a new version with improved stability.

    24 April 2022: new version is really promising. Running it live again

    10 May 2022: I have been using version 2.7 for a few days. It is stable for now. Good results.

    26 May 2022: Still profitable. Totally recommend it.

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    Miroslav Svoboda
    972
    Miroslav Svoboda 2022.03.06 10:00 
     

    Great Programmer, long time observing. Best results, best service

    12.05 Reduced Risk for new Update. EA stacked due the big Alt Selloff

    02.06 API issue, new update awaiting

    08.06 Binance API sucks. Bug in orders

    19.07 Logic 2 opens month ago not proportional trades (f.e. OCEANUSDT 9x time bigger than the other hedged one)

    Still open trades in loss

    21.08 Logic 3 - I got the the .set files from Author. One is TRB/NEO. After 1,5 month TRB is still in uptrend

    From authors reaction, it must turn one time. My experience, it must not

    08.11 There is a API bann from Binance, when you increase the Ping load from one IP adress (VPS). Take care

    Florian Wolfgang Wressnig
    404
    Florian Wolfgang Wressnig 2022.02.07 14:16 
     

    Works great like the other products from the Autor !!!

    Andre Gomes
    2971
    Andre Gomes 2022.01.07 13:25 
     

    Very promising EA. Excellent support. Live account available. I will set up a live account myself and update my results from time to time.

    18 March 2022: using the EA for about 2 months. I decided to switch it off until there is a new version with improved stability.

    24 April 2022: new version is really promising. Running it live again

    10 May 2022: I have been using version 2.7 for a few days. It is stable for now. Good results.

    26 May 2022: Still profitable. Totally recommend it.

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