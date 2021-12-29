Crypto trading with Binance ,OKX exchanges is available! Hurry up to get it! Limited number of copies will be sold out.

Hey guys! I hope u are doing well.

I'm gonna show you new trading robot which is essentially differ from all others MQL5.com market products. The main feature of Bober Crypto MT5 is an ability to trade with Binance Futures and OKX futures.

This product is using "Static arbitrage" strategy which is have a lot of advantages we gonna be taking profit from. All coins can be traded that are available in Futures section like BTCUSDT ETHUSDT LTCUSDT etc...

Best results has been aсhived with correlated coins which u can find by running optimization in mt5 tester. It's enough to optimize only 3-6 months then run forward testing to check if it's profitable out of optimization period. Actually it's quite easy to find a lot of coins pairs decent for profitable long term trading.





No dangerous strategies implemented. Only one trade at a time.



Cut off losses fast. All loss trades are small as profits.

Works with all USDT Binance and OKX Futures coins. BTCUSDT ETHUSDT etc...

Binance and OKX Futures coins. BTCUSDT ETHUSDT etc... Not a night scalper. Works 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Unstoppable trading style.

No need low latency connection. It's not HFT.

Compatible with one of the biggest crypto brokers Binance,OKX.

Binance,OKX. Profitable forward results on tester history and live account.

Free live sets available for customers. No need to spend time on optimization process.

Set up and forget. Fully automated.



Personal support for every customer.

Opened Binance/OKX Futures account needed.

Binance/OKX Futures account needed. API keys . Must be taken from personal Binance dashboard.

Windows vps is required.





Exchange - Binance / OKX.

OKXpassphrase - you must get and paste this phrase from your personal cabinet.

- you must get and paste this phrase from your personal cabinet. Ordertype - Limit/Market.

Mode - Live or Optimization / Coins downloading /All Coins downloading. Live or Optimization - mode means *First Coin* and *Second Coin* inputs below are being used while robot applied to live account or optimization process is gonna be started.

Coins downloading - if u want to download specific coins which u must put in *Coins*.

All Coins downloading - mode to download all coins provided by Binance Futures.

Coins - BTC,ETH. Set Coins downloading mode to download specific coins. Each coin must be divided by comma.



- BTC,ETH. Set mode to download specific coins. Each coin must be divided by comma. First Coin - first USDT coin.

- first USDT coin. Second Coin - second USDT coin.

- second USDT coin. Logictype - type of logic.

SplitStep - step between entries.

MaxDD - robot closes all positions if certain dd reaches.

Range - custom indicator period.

APIKey = "". APIkey and APISecret must be copy pasted here after you get it from Binance Futures dashboard to get connected to live account.

Binance Futures APISecret = "".

Lots - volume of each position.

LotsIsPercent - if true fill "Lots" input in a range 10-120 . Recommended value is 50 middle risk.

Magic - unique order number.

TimeFilter - time range true/fale.

StartHour - 0

Startminute - 0

EndHour- 0

Endminute- 0













