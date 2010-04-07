Order Closer Manager Order Closer Manager

Order Closer Manager is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisor designed to help traders efficiently manage their open orders. This EA is ideal for traders who want precise control over their trades with minimal manual intervention.

Key Features:

Close Orders by Percentage: Automatically close a specified percentage of your total open lot size with a single click.

Automatically close a specified percentage of your total open lot size with a single click. Breakeven Management: Apply breakeven levels to buy, sell, or all open orders for added trade security.

Apply breakeven levels to buy, sell, or all open orders for added trade security. Interactive Dashboard: A user-friendly dashboard with customizable buttons for quick access to critical features.

A user-friendly dashboard with customizable buttons for quick access to critical features. Real-Time Controls: Manage trades directly from the chart without navigating through complex menus.

Manage trades directly from the chart without navigating through complex menus. FIFO and LIFO Sorting: Choose between First-In-First-Out or Last-In-First-Out methods for closing orders.

Choose between First-In-First-Out or Last-In-First-Out methods for closing orders. Adjustable Parameters: Customize button sizes, colors, and dashboard layout to suit your trading preferences.

Customize button sizes, colors, and dashboard layout to suit your trading preferences. Supports All Symbols: Compatible with all trading pairs and symbols on MT4.

Advantages:

Time-Saving: Reduce the time spent managing trades, allowing you to focus on analysis and strategy.

Reduce the time spent managing trades, allowing you to focus on analysis and strategy. Risk Management: Safeguard your profits and limit losses with automated breakeven and closing functions.

Safeguard your profits and limit losses with automated breakeven and closing functions. Ease of Use: Intuitive design ensures traders of all levels can operate the EA effectively.

Intuitive design ensures traders of all levels can operate the EA effectively. Customizable: Fully adjustable inputs and interface to match your specific trading needs.

How It Works:

Once attached to a chart, the Order Closer Manager displays an interactive dashboard. Traders can use the buttons to perform the following actions:

Set the percentage of open orders to close.

Close buy, sell, or all orders.

Apply breakeven to buy, sell, or all orders.

Requirements:

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.

Compatible with all account types and symbols.

Support:

If you encounter any issues or have questions, please contact our support team at FXpipLab.

Order Closer Manager – Your ultimate solution for efficient trade management on MetaTrader 4!