Order Closer Manager
- Yardımcı programlar
- Kapil Sehrawat
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Order Closer Manager is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisor designed to help traders efficiently manage their open orders. This EA is ideal for traders who want precise control over their trades with minimal manual intervention.
Key Features:
- Close Orders by Percentage: Automatically close a specified percentage of your total open lot size with a single click.
- Breakeven Management: Apply breakeven levels to buy, sell, or all open orders for added trade security.
- Interactive Dashboard: A user-friendly dashboard with customizable buttons for quick access to critical features.
- Real-Time Controls: Manage trades directly from the chart without navigating through complex menus.
- FIFO and LIFO Sorting: Choose between First-In-First-Out or Last-In-First-Out methods for closing orders.
- Adjustable Parameters: Customize button sizes, colors, and dashboard layout to suit your trading preferences.
- Supports All Symbols: Compatible with all trading pairs and symbols on MT4.
Advantages:
- Time-Saving: Reduce the time spent managing trades, allowing you to focus on analysis and strategy.
- Risk Management: Safeguard your profits and limit losses with automated breakeven and closing functions.
- Ease of Use: Intuitive design ensures traders of all levels can operate the EA effectively.
- Customizable: Fully adjustable inputs and interface to match your specific trading needs.
How It Works:
Once attached to a chart, the Order Closer Manager displays an interactive dashboard. Traders can use the buttons to perform the following actions:
- Set the percentage of open orders to close.
- Close buy, sell, or all orders.
- Apply breakeven to buy, sell, or all orders.
Requirements:
- MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.
- Compatible with all account types and symbols.
Support:
If you encounter any issues or have questions, please contact our support team at FXpipLab.
Order Closer Manager – Your ultimate solution for efficient trade management on MetaTrader 4!