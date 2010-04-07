Order Closer Manager

Order Closer Manager Order Closer Manager

Order Closer Manager is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisor designed to help traders efficiently manage their open orders. This EA is ideal for traders who want precise control over their trades with minimal manual intervention.

Key Features:

  • Close Orders by Percentage: Automatically close a specified percentage of your total open lot size with a single click.
  • Breakeven Management: Apply breakeven levels to buy, sell, or all open orders for added trade security.
  • Interactive Dashboard: A user-friendly dashboard with customizable buttons for quick access to critical features.
  • Real-Time Controls: Manage trades directly from the chart without navigating through complex menus.
  • FIFO and LIFO Sorting: Choose between First-In-First-Out or Last-In-First-Out methods for closing orders.
  • Adjustable Parameters: Customize button sizes, colors, and dashboard layout to suit your trading preferences.
  • Supports All Symbols: Compatible with all trading pairs and symbols on MT4.

Advantages:

  • Time-Saving: Reduce the time spent managing trades, allowing you to focus on analysis and strategy.
  • Risk Management: Safeguard your profits and limit losses with automated breakeven and closing functions.
  • Ease of Use: Intuitive design ensures traders of all levels can operate the EA effectively.
  • Customizable: Fully adjustable inputs and interface to match your specific trading needs.

    How It Works:

    Once attached to a chart, the Order Closer Manager displays an interactive dashboard. Traders can use the buttons to perform the following actions:

    • Set the percentage of open orders to close.
    • Close buy, sell, or all orders.
    • Apply breakeven to buy, sell, or all orders.

    Requirements:

    • MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.
    • Compatible with all account types and symbols.

    Support:

    If you encounter any issues or have questions, please contact our support team at FXpipLab.

    Order Closer Manager – Your ultimate solution for efficient trade management on MetaTrader 4!

    Order Closer Manager for MT5
    Kapil Sehrawat
    Utilitaires
    Order Closer Manager for MetaTrader 5 The Order Closer Manager is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor designed to help traders efficiently manage their open orders. This EA is ideal for traders who want precise control over their trades with minimal manual intervention. It features an intuitive dashboard that allows for easy closing of positions, applying breakeven, and other order management functionalities. The EA supports FIFO and LIFO methods for added flexibility, m
    Hedging Manager Pro for MT5
    Kapil Sehrawat
    Utilitaires
    Hedging Manager Pro for MT5 Take Control of Your Trades – The Ultimate Manual Hedging Solution! Hedging Manager Pro for MT5 is a powerful tool designed to empower traders with precision and speed in critical market situations. Unlike automated EAs, this tool gives you full manual control over your hedging actions, allowing you to safeguard your capital and manage your positions with ease and efficiency. Key Features and Benefits : Manual Hedging at Your Fingertips : Hedge your positions instantl
