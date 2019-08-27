Renko Full Throttle PRO

4.63

A Powerful Solution That Analyze The Renko And The Standard Charts And Filters Out The Noise Or The Narrow Range Moves And Gives Entry And Exit Signals.

A statistics window is included to show the net points gained from these signals taking into considerations the spread of the pair and to evaluate accurately the overall performance.


Advantages It Provides

  • A Clear Buy and Sell signals with take profit and stoploss levels.
  • A Statistical analysis that offers an accurate image of net gained points.
  • Works on all symbols, indices and all time frames.
  • Gives you the ability to filter and further improve your trading strategies.
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • Integrated arrows, sound, pop-up, email, push notification alerts.
  • Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.
  • Very light to the MT4 Platform
  • It can be used with either Renko or Standard charts

How To Use It

  1. Make sure you have enough 1 minute data so the generated Renko chart will have a good history.
  2. Create your Renko chart.
  3. Add Renko Full Throttle PRO Indicator to the Renko chart and modify the inputs and filters as you prefer.
  4. A statistical calculations will give you an accurate figure of the net points gained.

What The Statistical Calculations Offer

  • The total number of orders you had over the selected period and the number of closed or open orders.
  • The total buy and sell orders separately and the net points gained from all orders and the net points gained from buy or sell orders.

Parameters

    • BarsBack : The number of historical bars to be considered for the analysis.
    • Renko Strong Filter : A filter that uses an algorithm to define the noisy market from the trendy one and it can be enabled by true or false option.
    • Strong Filter Pips : It's the number of pips used in the filtration process and the large this number the more filtering is done and less orders to be taken.
    • Renko Pattern Filter : A filter that uses an algorithm to define certain Renko patterns that support the trendy market and it can be enabled by true or false option.
    • Pattern Filter Percent : It's the percent of filtration done to the patterns and the larger the percent the more filtration is done and less orders will be taken.
    • Pattern Pips : The minimum number of pips allowed for the pattern and the lower this number the more orders you will have.
    • Renko Percent : It controls signals frequency and accuracy and the more it is the more trades it will take.
    • Consolidation Degree: It reads the narrow range moves and it accordingly decides how the new stoploss will be and the more it is the higher the stoploss.
    • Smoothing Mode : It defines the how smooth will be the consolidation calculations and it can be either 0, 1 or 2.
    • Risk Reward : The ratio between the take profit and the stop loss so if its 2 then the TP is double the SL.
    • Additional Stop Loss Pips : The additional number of stoploss pips added to the calculated stop loss to allow for some flexibility.
    • Max Pips : A filter to avoid entry when the trend moves quickly above this number of pips.
    • Min Pips : A filter to avoid entry when the trend moves slowly below this number of pips.
    • Spread in Pips : The spread of the pair in pips to be used in the statistics.
    • Alerts Settings : Different alerts are included like arrows, sound, pop up, email and push notifications.
    • Show Statistics : To allow showing the statistical screen
    • Entry and Exit arrow colors: To control all the colors of buy and sell signals and take profit and stoploss arrows.
    • X and Y position: To control the place of the note on the chart that show the take profit price of current open orders.


    Indicator Manual

    Please check this link  .... https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729219



    Kindly Contact us after the purchase and you will get for free :

    1- An Expert Advisor for "Renko Full Throttle PRO Indicator" built with all possible options to trade automatically the indicator signals.

    2- 11 optimized sets for 11 pairs - 1H Standard Charts ...with about 8000 pips gain during the last year...

    3- 8 optimized sets for 8 pairs - 30Min Standard Charts ...with about 5000 pips gain during the last year...


    https://www.mql5.com/en/users/d_elsadny



    Reviews 53
    RDI
    1482
    RDI 2019.12.26 18:50 
     

    Good Thanky you.

    Sinisa Sinjori
    1241
    Sinisa Sinjori 2019.12.05 21:18 
     

    I see some people had some bad trading results with previous settings files. I am not sure about that, because I didn't use previous settings files but new ones works very well. Beside that, Dalya is very helpful, and she gives excellent support to her customers.

    Altogether, worth 5 stars for sure.

    rickfenney
    133
    rickfenney 2019.12.05 19:22 
     

    Great indicator. Accurate signals. Dalya is very responsive.

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    Keith683
    19
    Keith683 2025.07.07 07:51 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ferdi
    683
    Ferdi 2024.12.12 16:33 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    80053930
    631
    80053930 2021.08.03 14:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    zzkazu
    19
    zzkazu 2021.04.20 08:53 
     

    No communication over last 5 days, doesn't seem to work correctly and no set files provided. Disappointed..

    izaga3
    2015
    izaga3 2020.08.16 12:45 
     

    Didn't use this for very long...loss after loss after loss. even though I used set files provided.

    Ehab Saleh Ramadan Mahmoud
    669
    Ehab Saleh Ramadan Mahmoud 2020.06.22 11:49 
     

    It is giving very good signals, but I noticed the EA some times not closing the trade when SL or TP hit

    RDI
    1482
    RDI 2019.12.26 18:50 
     

    Good Thanky you.

    Sinisa Sinjori
    1241
    Sinisa Sinjori 2019.12.05 21:18 
     

    I see some people had some bad trading results with previous settings files. I am not sure about that, because I didn't use previous settings files but new ones works very well. Beside that, Dalya is very helpful, and she gives excellent support to her customers.

    Altogether, worth 5 stars for sure.

    rickfenney
    133
    rickfenney 2019.12.05 19:22 
     

    Great indicator. Accurate signals. Dalya is very responsive.

    bunder
    2790
    bunder 2019.11.18 08:03 
     

    Hi Dalya Where i can download the EA?

    maakuone
    1336
    maakuone 2019.11.12 14:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    1000022941
    131
    1000022941 2019.10.31 02:41 
     

    Would like to commend the developer for her fast and prompt replies to queries and questions. Really knowledgeable and patient. Dalya will not make you wait. She evens answers forex questions that are not related to her indicator at all.

    Update: So far, trades are in the black and all are profitable. It's amazing!!

    Panayiotis Michael Philippou
    572
    Panayiotis Michael Philippou 2019.10.30 20:18 
     

    Great support and setup guidance. thanks

    Update - Testing the sets provided has not gone very well.. 15 min set files will hopefully help.

    System is making lot of big losses, using all files provided. was told that a new bunch of set files would be available 2 weeks ago.

    i have stopped using this now.

    Juergen Loebach
    1321
    Juergen Loebach 2019.10.28 23:46 
     

    Very fast answering my questions.Expert Advisor was delivered immediately.An update will be made at the end of November.Thank you very much.

    ypkcsyypkcsy
    240
    ypkcsyypkcsy 2019.10.23 17:07 
     

    very good indicator! it help me to trade

    Fredrik Ek
    1193
    Fredrik Ek 2019.10.22 14:34 
     

    The indicator looks promising and the ea that comes as a bonus works perfect :). Also very quick response when i needed help.

    kaharap
    302
    kaharap 2019.10.20 17:59 
     

    Just installed and Dalya is Very helpful

    Jason Alban Quentin De Angelis
    439
    Jason Alban Quentin De Angelis 2019.10.20 11:27 
     

    Thank you for your help ! very patient and helpful ! I will post the result later. it looking good !

    amitk01
    791
    amitk01 2019.10.16 14:55 
     

    I just bought this Indicator and the EA have not got any results to share. This review is of Dalya. The support is top-notch. Dalya shows amazing patience and works with you to ensure the product you buy and the service is top quality. Simply blown away with Dalya competence and focus on delivering excellent service. Highly recommend. Keep up the good work Dalya!

    Ujjwal
    189
    Ujjwal 2019.10.15 20:05 
     

    This is a really good indicator and EA. Dalya constantly providing better set files. I am really happy with the results on live account and managed to recover cost in a single day with 3 trades. But the most important thing the level of service and help you get from Dalya is excellent. Keep it up.

    123
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