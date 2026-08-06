Prop Firm Compliance Guardian

Prop Firm Guardian — Rule Protection System for Prop Firm Traders

Most prop firm challenges aren't lost to bad strategy  they're lost to a moment of forgetfulness: one trade too many after a bad morning, one position left open past the daily reset, one day's profit that quietly breaks a consistency rule nobody was tracking. Prop Firm Guardian is a rule-protection EA built specifically to stop that from happening.

It does not trade for you. It places no orders of its own and works alongside anything you already use another EA, manual trading, any symbol, any strategy. Its only job is watching your account against your firm's rules in real time and stepping in exactly as much as you tell it to.

Core protection

  • Daily Loss Limit and Maximum Drawdown tracking (Static or Trailing), calculated in real time from realized + floating P/L
  • Three protection modes: Alert Only (notify, you decide), Soft Lock (auto-close new trades placed after a breach), Hard Close (force-closes losing positions and keeps enforcing for the rest of the day)
  • A configurable Close Winners Policy for Hard Close protect profitable positions, or only sacrifice one when a FIFO-restricted broker makes it truly unavoidable
  • Automatic FIFO-order handling for hedging accounts (NFA-regulated brokers) — closes positions in the correct oldest-first order without manual intervention

Built for the full challenge, not just the loss side

  • Consistency Rule tracking (best day vs. total profit) and Minimum Trading Days counter — tracked independently, since not every firm applies both
  • Profit Target progress tracker
  • Greed Guard: an optional daily profit lock that secures a good day's gains before overconfidence gives them back
  • Pre-trade Position Size Calculator — type a planned stop-loss distance and get the largest lot size that keeps you inside your remaining risk budget
  • Optional session-hours and spread-widening filters

One-click Firm Profiles
Seven built-in presets (FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, E8 Markets, Alpha Capital, Funding Pips, Blue Guardian) fill in daily loss, drawdown type, profit target, minimum days, and consistency rule automatically sourced from each firm's own published rules. A Custom profile is available for any other firm or plan.

A dashboard that answers "am I okay?" in one glance
A collapsible on-chart panel with a traffic-light status, live progress bars for every limit, and hover tooltips explaining each section plus native MetaTrader push notifications so you're covered even when you're not watching the screen.

Built to survive restarts
Trading history used for the Consistency Rule and Minimum Trading Days is saved to disk per account and reloads automatically a terminal restart or EA reload doesn't reset your tracked progress.

What it can't do (and no honest tool can)
MetaTrader gives no Expert Advisor the ability to block a manual order — or another EA's order — before it executes. Prop Firm Guardian reacts immediately after (typically within the same second), it cannot prevent the click itself. It is a risk-management aid, not a guarantee of passing or keeping a funded account.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5, any broker, any symbol, works on both Netting and Hedging accounts.

Prop Firm Guardian is an independent tool and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or officially connected to FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, E8 Markets, Alpha Capital Group, Funding Pips, Blue Guardian, or any other proprietary trading firm. Firm names are used only to identify compatible rule configurations. Rules change over time — always confirm current figures with your firm.


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Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
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